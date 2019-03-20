Buckle: Hunting For A Breakout

Earnings growth is a prime reason why stocks attract interest from investors. Value investors take an opposite stance in that they wait for growth to slow or hit a speed bump (which usually decreases the earnings multiple) before scaling into a long position.

For value investors, generally, the lower the earnings multiple, the better. Many times, the stock in question hits a sustained speed bump which could last multiple years. The question then becomes whether the company is really in trouble or does only the market believe the company is in trouble.

This is the situation we have presently in Buckle, Inc. (BKE). This company is primarily a retailer of apparel and footwear in the US. Earnings have been on the decline for a good few years now, and there doesn't seem to be green shoots on the horizon. Earnings are expected to drop again this year to about $1.82 per share and, consequently, in the following year to $1.66. The company's present earnings multiple of just over 9 looks very attractive compared to industry average of 20.2. But, is Buckle's business in permanent decline? Let's discuss.

If we look at the daily chart above, we can see that there is the possibility of an inverse head and shoulders pattern being played out in Buckle. The left shoulder potentially occurred in mid-October last year with the head taking place just before the turn of the year. We need:

The recent low to hold in order to complete the pattern As well as the down-cycle daily neckline to be broken

Bottom formations such as we potentially have at present can present excellent buying opportunities if we can get a breakout. Astute traders are most likely buying at present (with stops intact) and consequently adding if that neckline gets closed above. One thing we can say to Buckle's benefit is that negative earnings growth has slowed. Over the past 12 months, for example, negative earnings growth is 8% whereas over 3 years, it comes in at 18%. If this trend can continue, it will be a positive for the company.

However, as mentioned earlier, it is sustained growth that this stock needs. If the market can get a sniff that better conditions are coming, then the share price should rally accordingly. To facilitate that growth, we look at the balance sheet to see if the company is financially on a sound footing. On the balance sheet at present, Buckle reports $413 million of shareholders' equity with "Total Liabilities" coming at $146 million. This looks very strong to us. Furthermore, the trend is pretty much flat, which means the balance sheet has not deteriorated to any major degree over the past decade, for example.

Buckle currently pays out a 5.68% dividend yield. Considering the state of the balance sheet mentioned above as well as the 50% payout ratio, we do not see any risk to the dividend at this point. Furthermore, considering the 1-year growth rate of almost 8%, investors are getting well paid here while waiting for a potential breakout.

The stock's book multiple and sales multiple of 2.3 and 1.0, respectively, are the lowest they have been in more than a decade. These are the two core valuation metrics which we study when evaluating potential value plays. Despite Buckle's negative earnings growth, one must not forget that the firm is still making a profit. In fact, it satisfies a lot of our conditions for a value play. As I write, shares have just crossed above their 10-day moving average. We may place stops here for an initial small position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BKE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.