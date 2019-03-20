Seelos Therapeutics Looks To New Promising Research Drugs To Tackle Parkinson's Disease

Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL) in-licensed rights for a family of peptide inhibitors. The goal is to develop these products to treat Parkinson's disease (PD) and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. This move highlights a major change in strategy that a lot of biotechs are starting to deploy. This involves starting to in-license products form Universities and academia, instead of producing them in-house. There is a lot of pre-clinical work involved, and it will be a while before this program reaches the clinic.

In-Licensed Product For Central Nervous System Disorders

Seelos Therapeutics took a different approach to adding another product to its pipeline. Instead of developing the product internally, it had chosen to in-license it from The Reagents of the University of California. This involves a clinical product that was developed by researchers at the University of California, Log Angeles. Specifically, these assets pertain to a set of peptide inhibitors. These peptide inhibitors are responsible for attempting to stop the build-up of alpha-synuclein in the brain. Alpha-synuclein is found in other parts of the body like the heart and tissue, but the brain is the main area.

In my opinion, this is a promising target, but I would urge investors to be cautious. That's because the current understanding is that it is not fully understood how much alpha-synuclein contributes to Parkinson's disease. Don't get me wrong. It's possible that it has some type of contribution to causing it, but the effect of alpha-synuclein in causing PD is not yet fully known. There are some studies that have started to come out which might make a case that alpha-synuclein might cause PD. Alpha-synuclein is encoded by a gene, known as SNCA. When alpha-synuclein is found in the brain, it is typically found at the tips of the nerve cells. As I stated above, this research will be initiated in pre-clinical studies to determine if peptide inhibitors that stop the accumulation of alpha-synuclein can have an impact in potentially targeting the root cause of PD.

The product that specifically targets PD will be known as SLS-007. What I like about the move that management made is that this product won't only be studied for PD. These peptide inhibitors may have the ability to target other central nervous system disorders. That means the pipeline might be able to be extended to other indications as the research uncovers other areas of interest. The main starting area is to test SLS-007 in PD in a mice model and establish other pre-clinical studies.

Financials

The main thing to note is that Apricus BioSciences recently merged with Seelos Therapeutics. This gave the newly combined company a host of pipeline products. The problem is that despite the merger, the newly formed company is low on cash. As a matter of fact, Seelos Therapeutics now has $18 million in cash on hand. That's because, thus far, the newly combined biotech hasn't released a financial report as of yet. The only number we have to go on was the merger noted above, which is the $18 million upon completion of it. Considering the newly acquired products, along those in the pipeline, it is highly likely that there will be a cash raise coming any day now.

Conclusion

The in-license of SLS-007 is good for Seelos Therapeutics in that it has the potential to be a modifying disease agent for Parkinson's disease. That means the patient won't just be treated with levodopa, instead the drug will attempt to tackle the underlying issue associated with the disease. In addition, the in-license of the family of peptide inhibitors gives the option for the biotech to go after a host of other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. There are two significant risks that everyone needs to be aware of. The most prominent risk is the cash issue. The combined company only has $18 million cash on hand, which in the biotech space is nothing. Especially, when you have a pipeline full of candidates. That means I expect a cash raise in the coming days. The second risk is that SLS-007 and the other newly in-licensed peptide inhibitors are still in the preclinical stages of testing. They have not yet been tested in animals or humans yet. Even upon achieving positive animal data, that doesn't guarantee that human studies will come out equally successful. Still, the pipeline is rich. That means despite a cash raise in the coming days, the wise thing for Seelos to do would be to partner out one of its other clinical products. That way it could bring in upfront cash and possibly avoid having to perform another cash raise in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.