Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV: Strong Momentum Continues

Stocks of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) have had a great start to the year. Its share price is already up 24%+ this year, which must be a surprise to many, considering the dire sentiment which surrounded this stock just a few short months ago.

When the announcement of the dividend cut came last year, shares sold off sharply in the aftermath. Historically down through the decades, dividend stocks (once a cut is announced) have usually sold off pretty sharply and then took months, if not years, to recover.

This stands to reason. A big reason why investors are invested in blue chip stocks is the dividend. Astute investors will know that dividends make up close to half of the total return of the S&P 500 over the past century. Therefore, when a cut is announced in a respective company, shares are quickly liquidated and deployed in stocks paying out higher yields.

However, many of these investors who liquidated their holdings in BUD back in October may be regretting the move now. Shares have managed to punch through their 50-day average and now have their 200-day moving average in sight.

The balance sheet really came into focus when management decided to cut the dividend in half. Earnings growth did not go as anticipated after the hefty SABMiller acquisition. We stated at the time, though, and still believe that huge synergies will inevitably come out of that acquisition which will ultimately lead to strong earnings growth. Let's discuss.

If we look at the cash flow statement over the past 10 years, we can see different trends which show how cash both enters and leaves this business. In 2009, for example, $53 billion was used on an acquisition in the investing section of the cash flow statement. The same year, over $44 billion of debt was issued to obviously finance the purchase. This deal at the time spiked the debt to equity ratio to 2.16.

However, look at what happened in the aftermath with respect to the balance sheet and earnings growth. Operating income the following year in 2009 more than doubled to hit $11.72 billion plus revenues rose within 12 months by over $13 billion. Debt got paid down aggressively in 2009, 2010, and 2011. This is the advantage of a large scale successful acquisition. It may hurt the balance sheet temporarily, but revenues and earnings invariably grow meaningfully over the longer term.

Despite forex headwinds in international markets, we expect a similar trend to play itself out this time around. In fact, management cut the dividend for this very reason. It did not want to hold that amount of debt on its balance sheet long term. Therefore, on the small chance that the US dollar remained exceptionally strong against international currencies, management decided to cut the dividend in half and put those savings into bringing down that debt load.

On a net basis, almost $63 billion of debt was issued in 2016, which increased the debt to equity ratio to 1.6. Again though, we saw positive momentum within 12 months with revenues rising by almost $11 billion to $56.4 billion in 2017. Furthermore, operating income rose by well over $4 billion to reach $17.6 billion that very same year.

Investors need to remember that, with every sizable acquisition, there is every chance that the firm's company-wide costs will improve as a result over time. Furthermore, the success rate of the firm's past acquisitions gives the company some leeway, in our opinion, in that we should see significant synergies come off the SABMiller deal over time. The share price has rallied around 27% since printing its 2018 low on December 24th. If this pace keeps up, we may be tempted to close our positions once this present intermediate cycle tops in equities. For the time being, though, firmly remaining long.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setup's through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not not stop until it reaches $1 million Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I am/we are long BUD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.