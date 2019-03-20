Target: This Dividend Aristocrat Is Targeting 10%+ Annual Returns

We see Target’s digital transformation and its store remodels as key traffic and growth drivers in the years to come.

The company had traffic and margin issues in recent years, but the former has been fixed.

By Josh Arnold

Target (TGT) has made waves in the investing community in the past few quarters as the company has undergone a significant transformation. In 2016, it experienced a significant slowdown in its traffic and comparable sales, causing revenue and margins to weaken. Investors lost faith in the company’s plans, and the share price languished. However, in the years since, Target has made its priorities clear and, more importantly, has executed on those priorities.

We see the company’s two-pronged strategy of remodeling its stores and driving digital fulfillment as keys to growth in the coming years. And if early results are any indication, Target shareholders should continue to do well. In addition to what we see as meaningful earnings per share growth on the horizon, the stock offers a reasonable valuation today. Plus, Target is a Dividend Aristocrat, having raised its dividend for 47 consecutive years. You can see the entire list of Dividend Aristocrats here.

Target’s very impressive dividend history is certainly a draw for investors, and we think it is icing on the cake, so to speak, when combined with the company’s high level of success with its digital and store transformation.

Overview of Recent Events

Target traces its lineage to 1902, when founder George Dayton became a partner in Goodfellow’s Dry Goods Company in Minneapolis. Dayton quickly took sole ownership of the department store, and the chain was born. Dayton managed the business until his death in 1938, when his sons and grandsons began running the business, with designs on eventually expanding the business into a nationwide retailer. The Target brand was introduced in 1962 as the company’s entrance into the discount retailing space, and eventually became the largest segment of what was then called the Dayton-Hudson Corporation. The name was finally changed to Target Corporation in 2000, and the company has continued to experience success since then.

Target should produce $78 billion of revenue this year, and the stock’s market capitalization is just under $40 billion. The company reported Q4 earnings on 3/5/19 and results were very strong once again, continuing the success it had throughout all of 2018. Indeed, 2018 comparable sales grew at their strongest rate since 2005, and adjusted earnings per share for the year came in at a new company record.

Comparable sales were up 5.3% in the fourth quarter as the physical stores saw a 2.9% gain, combined with a 31% gain from digital channels, which added the balance of 2.4% to the headline number. Total revenue was flat last year at $23 billion, and operating income was essentially flat as well. Both of these reflect the absence of a 53rd operating week that occurred in 2017 but did not reoccur in 2018.

Operating margins came in at 4.9% for the fourth quarter of 2018, also even with 2017’s Q4 results. Gross margins were lower in this year’s Q4, falling 40bps year over year to 25.7% of revenue. The decline reflects higher digital fulfillment and supply chain costs, which were partially offset by the benefit of the company’s merchandising strategies.

The digital journey Target is on has many benefits but also many costs. Any company that builds out its digital fulfillment capabilities, which Target is doing in a variety of ways, will experience a temporary spike in supply chain costs. This includes large technology investments, labor, and the like. However, as sales continue to grow, these investments will diminish in size both in absolute and relative terms, and the benefits should be sizable. In short, the fact that Target’s gross margins declined in Q4 thanks to these investments should not be a concern for long-term investors.

SG&A expense fell 40bps year over year to 19% of revenue, effectively offsetting the decline in gross margins. The gain reflected the benefits of cost reductions across a broad set of expense categories and revenue leverage from the company’s comparable sales gains. We think Target is doing a nice job of building its future via its transformation, but also keeping an eye on profitability in doing so. Fourth-quarter results, in our view, reflect this philosophy and reinforce its efficacy.

In total, fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.53 against $1.36 in the year-ago period, while the full-year number rose to $5.39 against $4.69 in 2017. Target’s 2018 was a transformational and very successful year, and we see more growth in front of it.

Target’s buyback program has been successful in recent years in reducing the float, which helps boost earnings per share via a low share count. In the fourth quarter, Target repurchased $617 million of stock at an average price of $74.72, or roughly 8.3 million shares retired. The company has $1.6 billion remaining on its current $5 billion share repurchase authorization, and given how Target is returning capital through this method, it appears that authorization will be used in its entirety by the end of 2019, if not before.

Its dividend is also a significant source of returns for shareholders, and the company spent $334 million via that channel in Q4. This was actually fractionally lower than the amount spent in the fourth quarter of 2017, thanks to a share count that was more than 3% lower. Indeed, the buyback has the double favorable impact of boosting earnings per share and also reducing the cost of the company’s dividend over time.

Target’s guidance for this year is robust and reflects the ongoing journey the company is on in terms of transforming itself into a digital fulfillment giant.

(Source: Q4 investor presentation)

Target reckons it will see a low- to mid-single digit increase in comparable sales in 2019, and while that may not sound like much, recall that 2018’s full-year comparable sales gain was 5% and the best the company has produced since 2005. Stacking additional, meaningful gains on top of that number is an impressive feat and one that investors would do well not to overlook.

The company sees a gain in operating profits commensurate with revenue and a lower share count as contributing to a total earnings per share growth rate in the high single digits. While Target wouldn’t nail down a share repurchase number for this year, recent history would suggest it will be a low-single digit tailwind for earnings per share for this year.

Our initial estimate for Target’s 2019 is $5.90 per share, which would represent ~9% growth over 2018’s very strong results.

Growth Prospects

We see average annual growth prospects for Target in the mid-single digits, reflecting the relative uncertainty with respect to the path forward for margins. We believe the company is set up well for future success over the long term, but recognize that near-term challenges with fulfillment and other costs as part of the transformation may derail outright growth in the short-term.

Still, we believe Target has a number of growth levers it is already working on that will help drive results in the years to come.

(Source: Q4 investor presentation)

The company has ventured into different store formats over time, allowing it to reach new markets it otherwise wouldn’t have been able to with its enormous big box format that is still its core. This map is representative of small-format stores that have much smaller footprints and merchandise assortments, but fit into crowded urban areas.

(Source: Q4 investor presentation)

Indeed, this store in New York is representative of a small-format store that is experiencing immense success, vastly outpacing the company’s average revenue per square foot. Stores like this not only build brand awareness for a new demographic, but help drive financial results as well.

Similarly, the company is expanding in college towns with small stores that carry essentials for college students. This works not only to drive revenue today, but also in building brand awareness and loyalty for the shoppers of tomorrow. Many of these students Target is reaching will one day have families to buy for, and thus, this is part of a long-term brand-building strategy for its core, suburb-heavy big box format.

(Source: Q4 investor presentation)

Target’s store remodel strategy is also central to its success. The company realized a few years ago that its stores were tired, outdated, and too dark, which led to an old-world department store-style shopping experience that doesn’t work for the modern consumer. The result is what you see above: a modern, bright, open layout that is inviting for consumers and has an upscale feel.

Target has remodeled hundreds of stores in this style already and plans to do another 300 this year and 300 next year, reaching 1,000 remodeled stores by the end of 2020. Why is Target doing this? Apart from refreshing the brand and bringing the company’s stores into the 21st century, remodeled stores are seeing sales lifts of 2-4% over old-format stores. That is real, tangible revenue Target is on tap for as it continues its remodel journey in the coming years.

(Source: Q4 investor presentation)

Target also continues to experiment with private-label brands, such as the ones pictured above. It has done store-within-a-store formats before for certain brands, with varied levels of success. The important thing is that when something the company tries doesn’t work, it learns and moves on without perpetuating the mistake. These brands have experienced strong success in not only helping to drive traffic, but also getting consumers to spend more while in a Target store. The brands resonate with consumers on items they would have potentially bought elsewhere, and are featured prominently in the new store layout.

Finally, private-label brands can generally be offered at lower price points than vendor-sourced merchandise, and offer better margins to boot. This is a win-win for consumers and Target, as the former gets better value for money while the latter enjoys stronger profitability.

Part of Target’s store strategy is not only to make them more inviting and drive interest in its private-label brands, but also to use the stores as a hub for shipping and consumer convenience. Indeed, this is one thing Amazon (AMZN) cannot compete with, and Target is exploiting that advantage to the fullest.

(Source: Q4 investor presentation)

Target now offers five different ways to shop other than simply walking into the store and purchasing. It offers delivery from the store, same-day delivery through Shipt, free two-day shipping, drive-up service, and in-store order pickup.

These services drive convenience for consumers, and in turn, that should continue to drive traffic and revenue over time. Shipt is available in 1,500 of Target’s stores today, utilizing about 80,000 shoppers nationwide. Drive-up service is available in 1,000 stores today, and Target did 2 million parking lot deliveries in 2018, with that number expected to be much higher in 2019.

Using the stores as hubs allows Target to offer a suite of convenience options for consumers to differentiate it further from online-only competitors, and it is working as consumers vote with their wallets. In addition, using the stores instead of warehouses lowers costs. Shipping from stores is cheaper than from a warehouse, and store pickup is even cheaper, since there is no incremental shipping cost. Target realized it had a huge advantage with its enormous network of stores, and has figured out ways to exploit that advantage to grow profitably. Staggeringly, the company fulfilled three-quarters of its total digital orders through stores in Q4.

(Source: Q4 investor presentation)

This is leading to enormous levels of digital comparable sales growth, as seen above. The company has achieved at least 25% comparable sales growth from its digital channels in the last five years, with 2018 growth coming in at +36%. This is unequivocal proof that Target’s long-term strategy is working and bearing significant fruit, and we think there is a long runway yet to come, as digital sales are still just a fraction of total revenue.

But digital sales isn’t the only channel that is experiencing success.

(Source: Q4 investor presentation)

Comparable sales and traffic for the whole company continue to move meaningfully higher, as both rose 5% in 2018. This is well off of the bottom from 2016, and as mentioned, is the best showing for well over a decade. With management guiding for yet more gains in 2019, we think this chart will continue to look better in the years to come.

Finally, we see Target’s significant capital deployment fueling growth as well.

(Source: Q4 investor presentation)

The company generated almost $13 billion in cash combined between 2017 and 2018, spending about half of it on capital expenditures to fuel the initiatives discussed above. Another $6 billion went to dividends and share repurchases, with the balance (and some balance sheet cash) going to a small reduction in debt, acquisitions, and inventory investments.

Target wouldn’t be able to make these investments without its ample cash generation, and of course, the cash it returns to shareholders via dividends and buybacks directly fuels shareholder returns.

Expected Returns

We expect total returns in the low double digits for Target in the coming years, comprised of mid-single digit earnings per share growth, the 3%+ current yield, and a low-single digit tailwind from a higher valuation. Indeed, the stock trades today for 13 times earnings, and given the company’s recent growth resurgence, as well as its own historical valuations, we see fair value at closer to 15 times earnings.

Final Thoughts

While Target’s transformation is by no means complete, the company has shown its long-term strategy is working and should continue to work. We like the stock for its growth potential, its immense dividend increase streak that is among the best in the entire market, its reasonable valuation, and its attractive current yield. Considering all of these factors, we rate Target a Buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.