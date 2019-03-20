3M: This Dividend Royal Will Crush The Market In The Next 5 Years

With its 2.8% dividend yield, conservative annual earnings growth of 7-8%, and 0.2% valuation expansion, 3M is poised to deliver market-beating returns in the next 5+ years.

Despite the risks, 3M is set to address these risks and deliver growth in the coming years.

As I've discussed in previous articles, I look at three factors before making an investment, in addition to the fundamentals of a company (i.e. growth catalysts, financial strength, etc).

The factors that I'm referring to are current dividend yield, dividend safety, and dividend growth.

While the first metric doesn't necessarily require that a company trade at a discount to fair value (provided it's an excellent company), that company must trade close to fair value for me to warrant examining the company further.

After all, an investment may offer an abnormally high yield, but it very well may be a dividend with no growth potential, or worse yet, a dividend that is at moderate to high risk of being cut. This is the very definition of a yield trap. If the yield seems too good to be true, it often is. There are exceptions to this rule, and finding those exceptions can prove to be a very lucrative investing strategy if one is up to the task of examining a company with a high level of detail to determine if the investment thesis of that company is still intact.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) is a recent example of a yield trap that comes to mind. Coincidentally, it was a company that I considered investing in about a year back. Ultimately, it was the debt, stagnant growth prospects, and 3G's poor reputation that precluded the company from being an attractive dividend growth investment, in my opinion.

Fortunately, I didn't make that investment. Unfortunately for Kraft Heinz shareholders, Kraft Heinz announced a 36% dividend cut recently, not to mention the news of an SEC investigation and a $15.4 billion write down to two iconic brands (Kraft and Oscar Mayer).

It's events like this that remind us that 1) examination of dividend safety (via independent research and Simply Safe Dividends) is important, and 2) diversification is important. There aren't any investors that get every investment right and you don't want to be too reliant on one investment for your income when things go south.

This leads me into the next point that dividend safety and dividend growth are of utmost importance. As an investor, I want to be reasonably assured that a dividend will not only be maintained, but grow in the years ahead.

With that said, I believe I've found an investment that provides a high probability of being able to fulfill those three prerequisites before I make an investment.

I'm referring to the industrial giant and Dividend King, 3M Company (MMM). We'll discuss why I believe 3M is set to deliver market-crushing returns in the next 5 years and beyond, delving into the dividend profile of 3M, the fundamentals of the company and risks to consider, as well as the current stock price in relation to my estimated fair value.

In doing the above, we'll arrive at my estimated annual total returns on 3M in the next 5 years.

Reason #1: A Safe And Growing Dividend

As I indicated above, the dividend profile offered by a company is incredibly important to my selection process. In this section, I'll detail why I believe 3M's 60 year dividend increase streak is safe and offers the potential for strong growth in the years ahead, and how I arrived at this conclusion.

We'll first examine the safety of 3M's dividend by delving into the company's ability to generate earnings per share and free cash flow against its current dividend obligation. My assessment of the dividend safety will then be reconciled against that of the investment research firm Simply Safe Dividends.

Image Source: 3M Q4 2018 Earnings Presentation

As shown above, 3M generated GAAP EPS of $8.89 in FY 2018 against the $5.44 paid out during that time. This equates to a 61.2% trailing twelve months EPS payout ratio, which is on the elevated side of the ~50% that I like to see. However, the one time events including the TCJA adjustment, Q1 2018 legal settlements, and CMD divestiture gain distorted this payout ratio. Factoring those out we would arrive at a TTM EPS payout ratio of 54.6%, which is a bit more in line with what I like to see, that leaves the company with plenty of capital to invest back into the business.

Image Source: 3M Q4 2018 Earnings Presentation

With an EPS midpoint of $10.68 forecasted for FY 2019, this would indicate a 54.0% forward EPS payout ratio. This again is a near perfect payout ratio that strikes a great balance between rewarding shareholders in the present while also focusing on the future. It's no surprise that I would rate this dividend as very safe for the foreseeable future.

Next, we'll delve into FCF payout ratio over the trailing twelve months. Per page 60 of 3M's most recent 10-K, the company generated $6.439 billion in operating cash flow against $1.577 billion in capital expenditures, for total free cash flow of $4.862 billion in 2018. This is against the $3.193 billion in dividends paid out during that time, for a TTM FCF payout ratio of 65.7%.

Image Source: 3M Q4 2018 Earnings Presentation

Given the recent 5.9% dividend increase, the dividends paid in 2019 should be roughly $3.381 billion. Assuming a midpoint free cash flow conversation ratio of 100%, this would mean that free cash flow should come in around $6.25 billion. This would imply a forward FCF payout ratio of 54.1%.

Using the FCF payout ratio, we arrive at the same conclusion that 3M's dividend is well-covered and very safe.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

As evidenced above, our independent research and the conclusion we formed regarding the safety of 3M's dividend was reinforced by Simply Safe Dividends.

This is reassuring information from my perspective as a dividend growth investor because Simply Safe Dividends has successfully predicted 98% of dividend cuts since its inception in 2015.

The 2% of dividend cuts that weren't predicted ahead of time were generally due to the fact that there were smaller companies which changed their capital allocation policy and invested more back into their business. Simply Safe Dividends has learned from these cuts and now awards lower scores to smaller companies with more dynamic capital allocation policies. There are also incidents that Simply Safe Dividends really can't predict like the dividend suspension by PG&E in 2017, as a result of the investigation into the extensive wildfire damage in California and PG&E's decision to preserve cash in the event of being held liable to the tune of billions for those damages.

Having extensively discussed the safety of 3M's dividend, we'll now cover the growth prospects of 3M's dividend in the years ahead.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

As shown above, 3M has delivered some impressive dividend growth in both the last 5 years and 20 years.

I believe this trend is set to continue in the years ahead, in large part because of the growth estimates for 3M over the next 5 years.

With analysts at Yahoo Finance forecasting 7.1% annual earnings growth over the next 5 years and Nasdaq forecasting 10.2% annual earnings growth over that same period, there seems to be a strong consensus that 3M will deliver high single-digit earnings growth in the years ahead.

Image Source: 3M Q4 2018 Earnings Presentation

Given that management indicated in their 2019 capital allocation slide that they will grow their dividend in line with earnings, this bodes well for investors in the years ahead.

Next, we'll examine why analysts are optimistic that 3M will be able to deliver the aforementioned earnings growth in the coming years.

Reason #2: Strong Company Culture And Ability To Execute On Growth Plans

With over 60,000 products used in businesses, homes, hospitals, and schools in over 200 countries around the world, 3M is a global industrial icon and conglomerate.

3M operates in five main business segments, covering 46 technology platforms, including adhesives, abrasives, and nanotechnology.

Listed below is a summary of 3M's sales for each segment.

The Industrial segment accounts for over a third of sales (37%), according to page 22 of Form 10-K (accounting for the elimination of dual credit, which is 8%), and includes products such as tape, sealants, abrasives, and adhesives used by automotive, construction, and electronic companies.

The Safety and Graphics segment accounts for 21% of sales, and includes traffic safety products, commercial safety and cleaning products, and personal protection equipment.

The Healthcare segment generates nearly a fifth of sales (18%), and includes food safety products, healthcare data systems, and dental and orthotic products.

The Electronics and Energy segment generates 17% of sales, and includes insulation, touch screens, renewable energy components, and infrastructure protection equipment.

The Consumer Products segment accounts for 15% of sales, and includes the iconic post-it notes, tape, sponges, and adhesives.

It's this level of diversification among business segments, in addition to the geographic diversity of 3M's revenues that make 3M a truly global and leading industrial conglomerate.

According to page 84 of 3M's Form 10-K, 3M generated nearly half of its earnings before income tax or EBIT in the United States (49.8%), while the other half (50.2%) was generated internationally.

The size and scale of this company is simply impossible to replicate overnight. One simply doesn't start an industrial conglomerate in their garage and compete with 3M.

It's this size that allows 3M an economy of scale that gives it an advantage over its smaller industrial competitors. This is the basis for the wide moat many say 3M possesses. The level of innovation present within 3M is simply incredible and has been a constant since its founding over 100 years ago.

We'll start by examining the company's management team. After all, a management team is a primary factor in leading a company to achieve its strategic goals, and it's what separates the best from the rest in an industry.

Image Source: 3M Corporate Officers

The new CEO, Mike Roman, who took over for the previous CEO, Inge Thulin in July 2018 seems like he is well-rounded and should be able to continue to build upon the success that Inge Thulin provided 3M with during his tenure.

We need to only consider the fact that Mr. Roman has spent 30 years with 3M, serving in a variety of roles throughout all segments of the company. Mr. Roman has served as COO and was previously in charge of international operations for all five of 3M's segments.

Mr. Roman will continue to lead 3M down the path of maintaining its strong commitment to R&D, which is important considering that a third of 3M's sales come from products invented in just the last 5 years.

Image Source: 2018 3M Investor Day Presentation

As was indicated by Mike Roman in the last earnings call, 3M is dedicated to increasing its R&D from its historical average of 5.5% of sales, to 6%. Though the company fell short of reaching that target in Q4 2018, Mike Roman reiterated 3M's commitment to reaching that 6% goal.

We are committed to driving that model, that 6% R&D and the investment in capex that goes along with it. If you look at 2018, we actually did have an increase in headcount, so it’s a better reflection maybe of our commitment to that ongoing investment. CEO Mike Roman

Image Source: 2018 3M Investor Day Presentation

This commitment to continued innovation is expected to serve the company well and lead to strong results in the years ahead. Earnings per share growth is expected to come in around 8-11% over the next 5 years. We'll analyze below how the company expects to achieve this growth in the coming years.

Image Source: 3M Q4 2018 Earnings Presentation

With efforts to expand R&D in technology platforms, such as air filtration, healthcare, and renewable energy that are expected to achieve strong growth from 2019 to 2023, 3M is expecting 3-5% local currency growth in revenues during that time.

The company is also well-known for its Lean Six Sigma approach to managing its operating divisions and is not afraid to sell off under-performing assets to bring its returns up to acceptable levels.

3M is in the final phases of its plan to close 30 of its manufacturing facilities and move productions to its facilities that have been improved through automation. This measure is estimated to be a $500-600 million cost saving program and serves as another example of the company's commitment to practical margin expansion, without harming its underlying business and risking its reputation in the process.

As such, this is expected to drive 2-3% margin expansion and contribute toward that 8-11% earnings growth.

Image Source: 2018 3M Investor Day Presentation

Another component that is expected to contribute 1-3% to earnings growth is through management's conservative, bolt-on acquisitions to boost revenue.

While industry peers often focus on multi-billion dollar deals that are sometimes overpriced, 3M has taken the approach to engage in occasional deals which it thinks will add value to an existing business line.

As 3M recently demonstrated with its $1 billion M*Model acquisition, the company is focused on strengthening its existing healthcare information unit and although small (<1% of 3M's total sales), 3M is paying a reasonable 10 times EBITDA for a firm that generates $200 million in annual revenue.

Image Source: 3M Q4 2018 Earnings Presentation

In addition to the growth plans laid out above, 3M is also known to be conservative in its use of debt. The company boasts an AA- credit rating and a stable outlook. While management expects to invest in growth projects and initiate share repurchases over the next 3 years, the $5 billion in added leverage planned over that time isn't likely to cause any balance sheet issues in terms of 3M's net debt load increasing from $10 billion to $15 billion, in the event 3M comes close to delivering on the results they have projected.

Risks To Consider

Now that we've discussed that the attractive dividend profile and growth prospects of 3M, I'd like to make it clear that even as the bluest of blue-chips, 3M doesn't come without its risks. As with any equity investment, there are risks that investors need to consider before investing their hard earned money in a company.

I'll refer interested readers to pages 10-12 of their most recent 10-K Form for a very comprehensive and in-depth listing of the various risks facing 3M.

As we were reminded with the $850 million settlement with Minnesota's Attorney General in February 2018, amid allegations of a former Scotchgard ingredient that got into the state's drinking water, it's important to remember that litigation can be a sizable expense for a company like 3M. The legal settlement caused earnings to be $1.28 lower than they otherwise would have been in 2018.

While another lawsuit of that magnitude wouldn't be devastating for a company of 3M's size, it is still a setback and risks like that need to be considered going forward.

Yet another risk that is especially relevant to an industrial company such as 3M is the risk that trade wars and economic slowdowns would create issues for 3M in the short to medium-term. While 3M has endured many recessionary periods, it would no doubt lead to earnings that are decreased for a short period of time.

It's those earnings that are slightly decreased and a compressed multiple that would lead to a stock price that would suffer in the midst of a recession. For instance, 3M's stock price was around $94 a share in July 2007 and crashed to around $50 a share at the climax of the Great Recession to begin 2009.

This type of volatility from one economic cycle to the next makes 3M a company that is only worth holding from economic cycle to economic cycle. If one isn't able to handle that type of volatility and potential downward pressure, they'd be best off avoiding equities altogether and especially a cyclical company such as 3M.

Along those lines, it's also important to remember that 3M only generates 39% of its sales in the United States. The other 61% is derived from international sales. Currency fluctuations are yet another macro risk facing a global company such as 3M and have the ability to either be disruptive or beneficial to a business. However, in the long run, currency fluctuations tend to even out.

While the risks facing 3M are typical for an industrial company, 3M's exceptional culture has allowed it to hedge these risks and grow its dividend for longer than most have been alive and pay an uninterrupted dividend for over 100 years.

I don't envision this time being different and I believe 3M will continue to adequately address these risks in the future.

Reason #3: An Excellent Company Trading At Fair Value

As important as it is to find an excellent company in terms of fundamentals, it's arguably just as important to buy at a price that is close to fair value. In the case of 3M, the company is trading roughly in the middle of its 52 week average, so while this isn't a company trading at a steep discount at the current price of $208.08 per share (as of March 15, 2019), I do believe 3M is trading at fair value. We'll delve into more detail why I believe this is the case below.

I use a variety of methods to value stocks, to arrive at an estimated average fair value. It is based upon this average fair value that I can forecast total returns over the next 5 years for a stock.

The first method that I'll examine is the forward price to earnings ratio or forward PE ratio. A forward PE ratio that is below the 5 year average could indicate that 1) a company's fundamentals have deteriorated and warrant a lower valuation multiple (as the fundamentals of 3M indicate, this doesn't appear to be the case), or 2) the company is trading at a discount to fair value or at fair value, offering an attractive buying opportunity.

The forward PE ratio of 3M is currently 19.34 in comparison to its 5 year average of 19.53 per Morningstar, for a 1% discount to fair value. This would imply that 3M is fairly valued at $210.12 a share, offering 1% upside in multiple expansion in the next few years.

Another method of valuation that I use to determine the fair value of dividend growth stocks is comparing the current dividend yield against the 5 year average of the stock.

3M is currently offering a 2.77% dividend yield against the 5 year average of 2.53%, per Simply Safe Dividends. The EPS dividend payout ratio has essentially held firm in the past 5 years, so this increased yield isn't because of an increasing EPS payout ratio. The main factor for this increased dividend yield is because the 30 year treasury is currently yielding 3.01% (as of March 15, 2019). Due to that 3% risk-free rate, investors are demanding an increased dividend yield to take on the risks that accompany an equity investment such as 3M.

Even if we make the assumption that the fair value yield of 3M is 2.75% going forward over the next 5 years, that would imply 0.7% upside from this point in valuation expansion.

This would again imply a fair value yield of about $210 a share, meaning that 3M is trading at a 0.9% discount to fair value while offering 0.9% upside.

One final valuation method that I use to determine fair value is via the dividend discount model or DDM.

Image Source: Investopedia

The first variable of expected dividend per share is also the simplest and can be found in seconds. 3M's current annualized dividend per share is $5.76.

The next variable of cost of capital equity is another term for the required rate of return. This variable can vary widely from investor to investor, but for the sake of this discussion, I'll use 10% as that is slightly above the average for equities in recent decades.

The final variable of dividend growth rate is the most difficult input in this function, but I predict this variable as best as I can based upon both what the company proven it is capable of in the past, as well as based upon the growth estimates in the years ahead.

I view a 7.25% long-term dividend growth rate to be realistic when we consider that 3M is expected by analysts to maintain the status quo and grow its earnings by high single digits in the years ahead. As the company continues to grow larger, we'd expect a moderate deceleration from the 16% 5 year dividend growth rate and a slight deceleration from the 8% 20 year dividend growth rate.

Given this information, the fair value of 3M using the DDM is $209.45 a share. This would imply a 0.7% discount to fair value, offering 0.7% upside.

Averaging these three fair values together, we arrive at a fair value of $209.86 a share. This would imply that 3M shares are trading at a 0.8% discount to fair value, offering 0.9% upside.

Image Source: izquotes

While this isn't a bargain in terms of discount to fair value and a recession in the near-term would lead to more attractive valuations for investors, I believe this could present an attractive buying opportunity for investors with little or no exposure to 3M to dip their toes in the water, so to speak. Those that already own sizable stakes in 3M would likely be better off to be patient and wait for their price to selectively add.

Summary: 3M Offers Investors A High Probability Of Market Crushing Returns

3M epitomizes dividend growth investing and boasts a track record of raising dividends that dates back to Eisenhower administration, raising dividends through numerous recessions, multiple wars, stagflation, and the dot-com bubble.

Based on the safety and the viability of 3M's dividend, there is no reason to believe this 60 year streak can't continue, especially considering the next point.

3M has proven itself time and time again that it's capable of delivering in terms of underlying earnings growth to support those growing dividends. Given the growth catalysts discussed earlier, this time looks like it will be no different.

Although 3M isn't a value play, it's important to remember that 3M is one of the bluest of blue-chips. It's this stability and predictability of 3M that ensures it very rarely trades at a "discount."

Given 3M is trading at fair value currently, it's a great stock for investors to consider initiating a position in or adding if they have a small position with room to grow. I would advise that those with 3M positions that are full or nearly full wait until we enter the next recessionary period, presumably in the next couple years.

Regardless, 3M is set to deliver a ~2.8% starting dividend yield, 7-8% earnings growth over the next 5 years (which could prove to be conservative), and 0.2% multiple expansion in the next 5 years. This would lead to likely 10-11% annual total returns over the next 5 years, thereby beating the market and delivering alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.