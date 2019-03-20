What Investors Are Missing About AbbVie

It looks as if AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) glorious days are over. The stock is down almost 30% from its 52-week high and down more than a third from its all-time high set in January 2018. It is substantially underperforming the S&P 500 this year with a performance of -12% compared to the S&P's 13% total return gain.

Are the glory days really over? What has changed since January 2018 that could warrant such a big decline in the stock price? Is the market overreacting or are investors missing some key aspects? Let's find out.

What is going on at AbbVie?

When AbbVie reported its last quarterly earnings on January 25, 2019, investors had to cope with a double miss, essentially it was the first time that AbbVie missed both on sales and EPS in years. Unexciting guidance with virtually flat revenue growth and 10% growth in earnings led to another major sell-off in the stock even though the revenue miss was just a meager 0.72%.

The major culprit why the stock is tanking is the 1% top-line revenue growth management is guiding. This is sharply below its 2018 performance as international sales of Humira, the world's best-selling drug ever, will notably drop in 2019 as biosimilar competition outside the U.S. is gaining traction and is expected to take significant market share. Management is currently factoring in a 30% drop internationally for Humira, but it is anyone's guess how accurate this will turn out to be. In the U.S., though, where AbbVie's Humira patents enjoy protection into the early 2020s, sales are expected to grow 7%.

Humira is still a plump cash cow for the company and it will pose a huge challenge for ABBV to replace Humira sales once patent protection expires. A big letdown on that dimension has been the giant impairment charge (around $4B) related to intangible assets acquired as part of its 2016 acquisition of Stemcentrx. AbbVie and investors have placed big hopes on Rova-T, a second-line therapy for small-cell lung cancer, but as the stock has already shed more than a third of its market cap last year, the time has come where this should be priced in.

In summary, the company's cash cow, Humira, is projected to decline by around 30% in sales internationally in 2019 following diverse direct biosimilar competition in the region. Let's now shed perspective on this and what else investors need to consider when investing in AbbVie.

Humira has peaked but does that undermine the overall strength of AbbVie's business?

Humira sales have reached almost $20B for FY2018, further cementing the status of the world's best-selling drug. It has been an absolute success story for AbbVie with sales almost tripling over the last 8 years. Based on latest figures, the U.S. is contributing 69% of sales with International making up the remaining 31%. If that international sales volume is now expected to plummet 30% in 2019, this represents an almost $2B headwind on the top line. While that is significant, the key is that management remains very confident that the U.S. market will not face any direct biosimilar competition until 2023, i.e. at least another 4 years of protected sales. Humira is currently making up 61% of total sales which amounted to $32.7B in 2018.

For the future, Humira will continue to play a major role but rather than overly focusing on declining Humira sales we should also place great emphasis on what the company can generate from its existing product portfolio and its pipeline.

AbbVie's two other $1B+ drugs, Imbruvica and Mavyret already contribute a combined total of around $7B in sales. Both are growing very strongly with Imbruvica growing almost 40% Y/Y and Mavyret more than doubling. These growth rates will of course decelerate but projected double-digit growth will help offset the decline in Humira sales. However, most of that growth is very likely to come from co-owned Imbruvica and Venclexta, the company's top cancer drugs which were launched in 2013 and 2016. As of today these two cancer drugs are a $4B franchise and this is expected to more than double to over $9B by 2025. This represents a CAGR of around 12.5%.

And then there are AbbVie's future next-generation immunology drugs with the very expressive names upadacitnib (upa) and risankizumab (risa). As far as risa is concerned, this is expected to be approved in the first half of 2019 already and supported by a ...

.. very robust Phase 3 package with very strong data that we've released in the past both on the efficacy and the benefit risk side. We had very high rates of skin clearance very durable skin clearance which is important because loss of efficacy in this field in psoriasis is a concern for patients and physicians because many agents are perceived to lose efficacy over time.

Source: AbbVie presentation at Cowen Health Care Conference

At this stage we do not know as to what extent AbbVie is factoring in a 2019 market launch of risa in its guidance. Management itself says that:

Obviously, we're not in a position today to talk about our go-to-market strategy or to give detailed guidance. But we think the strength of the data will really speak for itself. And then it will be important to gain access rapidly because access is something that is absolutely essential in the U.S. market.

Source: AbbVie presentation at Cowen Health Care Conference

Moving on to upa - market launch is expected to get approved in the second half of 2019 as a treatment against rheumatoid arthritis. If those turn out to be as great as a commercial success as AbbVie is projecting, they should make up at least $10B in total sales by 2025. To put differently, if things pan out as expected, these two next-generation drugs and growth from its current oncology portfolio would be enough to replace $15B of Humira's $20B sales by 2025.

This should help achieve management's long-term goal of generating at least $35B in ex-Humira sales by 2025. Thus, in the worst case, if Humira sales will entirely collapse to zero once patent protection in the U.S. has expired, AbbVie would still be able to post top-line growth.

Miss or Hit?

Investing in biotechnology stocks, even those with a market cap such as AbbVie's (currently around $120B), always comes with great risk. In theory, if the pipeline develops as management is projecting and no critical clinical studies fail, the future is rosy. In practice, however, a lot of things can go wrong, as epitomized by the previously failed $4B+ investment in Rova-T. Even the most promising candidates can suddenly fail in late-stage studies. On the other hand, there can also be unexpected positive side effects. Just think about Pfizer (PFE) and its famous little blue pill. It was initially developed as a heart medication before it turned out that it can seriously help patients with erectile dysfunction. It turned into an unexpected multi-billion dollar drug for Pfizer basically out of nowhere.

It's a miss-or-hit business with biotech. Humira was and is a tremendous success and while it would be fantastic if AbbVie could come up with another similar blockbuster, we need to be realistic as every investment comes with a risk. AbbVie's late-stage pipeline with upa and risa has already been covered but its earlier pipeline could potentially include a lot of strength as well:

We've done a lot of work in immunology, a lot of work in oncology in solid tumors that I described. Those data will be coming forward over the course of the next 12 to 18 months. And that will be an additional important factor to consider. So I think that one needs to consider the strength of our overall business and look at those growth drivers that we think will make a very substantial positive difference favorable difference for this company over the course of the next couple of years.

Source: AbbVie presentation at Cowen Health Care Conference

Dividends on the rise

AbbVie's current dividend yield stands at a juicy 5.3% and its dividend growth has been in the double-digits for years, although its stock price tanked from $125 to the low $80s now. The last dividend raise announced in January 2019 came in at 11.5%.

And still, despite such stellar dividend growth amid revenue headwinds, the company's cash dividend payout ratio still remains below 50% and thus leaves room for ample future growth.

AbbVie's next dividend has already been declared and the stock will go ex-dividend on April 12. Following the ongoing weakness in the stock, investors can now lock in a rock solid 5.3% yield.

Investor Takeaway

Wherever there is risk there is opportunity. Now that's a very well-known fact but the important thing is your assessment on the magnitude of both. In my view, AbbVie, trading at rock-bottom prices and with a cheap multiple, offers a lot of opportunity and a very juicy dividend on top.

The market is pricing the stock as if it is going to be another Gilead (GILD). While we cannot rule out such a scenario, a lot of things would have to go against expectations for that to materialize. Humira patent protection in the U.S. would have to be lifted earlier than 2023 and the two upcoming drug launches this year for upa and risa would both have to fail.

A pipeline can appear as strong or as weak as it wants since in the end it is a hit-or-miss business. Either the drug gets approved and generates sales or not. There is a very reasonable investment case for AbbVie based on the strength of its existing product portfolio, its late-stage pipeline and its earlier pipeline. For risk-savvy investors willing to remain patient and willing to endure fluctuation in stock price, it is an attractive long-term investment with the dividend lessening the impact of the disappointing stock performance in the meantime.

