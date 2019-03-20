Sandstorm Gold: Reasons To Be Bullish

Its relative valuation is just one reason to be bullish on the stock, as there are several other aspects that make Sandstorm such an appealing investment.

Sandstorm Gold (SAND) has been on a tear lately, significantly outperforming the sector. Year-to-date, the stock has increased by 22.56% while the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index has gained 5%.

(Source: YCharts)

Over the last 6 months, SAND has increased by 50%, far outpacing the gains seen in the HUI during that time period.

(Source: YCharts)

Despite this outperformance, SAND remains an undervalued gold miner. On an EV/CFO basis, it's the cheapest amongst its royalty/streaming peers like Franco-Nevada (FNV), Royal Gold (RGLD) and Osisko Gold Royalties (OR).

(Source: SomaBull)

Its relative valuation is just one reason to be bullish on the stock. In this article, I will discuss several other aspects that make Sandstorm such an appealing investment.

1. Production And Cash Flow Continue To Grow Year After Year

Since 2010, Sandstorm has increased its gold equivalent production every year. You would be hard-pressed to find many gold miners that have managed to accomplish this feat. In 2018, production was a new record, coming in at 57,600 AuEq ounces. This trend is expected to continue as attributable gold equivalent ounces sold for 2019 is forecast to be between 63,000 and 73,000 ounces as key assets start generating revenue for the company. Should Sandstorm retain its 30% profits interest in Hod Maden, attributable gold equivalent production will climb to over 140,000 ounces in 2023.

(Source: Sandstorm)

For some mining companies, higher production doesn't always translate into more cash flow. But for Sandstorm, being a gold royalty and streaming company almost guarantees increased cash generation due to the high margins of this model. As seen on the last line of the table below, cash flow from operating activities continues to steadily climb along with production.

(Source: Sandstorm)

There will be a sizable jump in cash flow for 2019, as Sandstorm is projecting $54 million in CFO (adjusting for the $6 million of G&A). The company also expects incremental gains in 2020 and 2021, followed by a sharp rise in 2022 as Hod Maden comes online. I want to also note that this cash flow forecast is based on current assets; Sandstorm continues to acquire additional cash generating (or soon to be cash generating) streams and royalties.

(Source: Sandstorm)

2. Pristine Balance Sheet

Below is about the cleanest balance sheet you will find in the mining sector. Liabilities amounted to just $5.5 million at the end of 2018, as Sandstorm is a company that has consistently maintained a very solid financial position.

(Source: Sandstorm)

Debt has been taken on since the quarter closed, as in December 2018, the company increased the size of its revolver to $225 million, and subsequent to year-end, Sandstorm drew down a portion ($48 million) of this facility to fund the Fruta del Norte royalty transaction. However, just like in the past, this debt will be rapidly extinguished.

3. Massive Increase In Exploration - All At No Cost To Sandstorm

One of the benefits of this model is the free exploration that comes with it, and there is a significant amount of drilling taking place across Sandstorm's portfolio of assets. Last year, a record 715,000 meters were drilled at mines in which Sandstorm owns either a royalty or stream. The quantity of meters drilled, and the fact that it comes at no cost to Sandstorm, is such an appealing aspect. It really can't be overstated how beneficial this is for the company.

(Source: Sandstorm)

4. Asset Base Continues To Increase in Size, Improve In Quality And Become More Diversified

In 2009, Sandstorm owned 3 gold streams. At the end of 2018, the company had amassed a portfolio of 187 streams and royalties, 20 of which are generating cash.

(Source: Sandstorm)

Just last month, the company added to this total as it acquired a 0.9% NSR on the Fruta del Norte gold project in Ecuador. Lundin Gold, owner of the mine, expects first gold pour at Fruta del Norte in the fourth quarter of 2019. Average annual production over the first 13 years is expected to be ~330,000 ounces of gold, with current reserves supporting a 15-year initial mine life.

This isn't just about the size of the portfolio, it's about quality as well. One of my concerns years ago about Sandstorm was the low quality of its asset base. It has rectified that situation as the company continues to acquire high caliber royalties and streams.

Additions such as Chapada, Karma, Houndé and Cerro Moro have completely transformed the portfolio over the last few years.

Santa Elena was the largest producing asset in 2018, but that will be overtaken by Cerro Moro this year. As beginning January 1, 2019, Sandstorm is entitled to receive up to 1.2 million ounces of silver production per year from Cerro Moro until 7 million ounces have been delivered, then the stream is reduced to 9% of silver production.

Cerro Moro is a flagship asset in the portfolio.

Chapada is another one, as Yamana keeps increasing the reserves and mine life for the operation. It will likely be in production for another 20+ years.

(Source: Sandstorm)

A couple of holes need to be addressed - Santa Elena will be a lower contributor in the future as Ermitano becomes more important to First Majestic and the Bachelor Lake stream will cease this year - but Sandstorm is filling these holes with acquisitions like Fruta del Norte.

I also want to note that Equinox Gold (OTCPK:EQXGF) expects its Aurizona mine in Brazil to reach commercial production at the end of this quarter. The mine will produce between 85,000 and 105,000 ounces of gold in 2019 and average 136,000 ounces of gold per year over the life of the mine. Sandstorm owns a 3-5% sliding scale NSR royalty on Aurizona and this mine will be a major contributor going forward.

5. Wash, Rinse, Repeat

The pattern over the last 2 years has been the following:

Sandstorm puts cash on the balance sheet to work (or a combination of cash plus a modest amount of debt) and buys more high-quality royalties and streams. Current assets generate cash flow. Cash reserves build. Any debt taken on is rapidly extinguished.

Wash, rinse, repeat.

This is a powerful cycle and it is being repeated once again with the Fruta del Norte royalty acquisition.

Sandstorm also shifted its acquisition strategy last summer as the plan is to focus "the majority of our invested capital on acquiring assets that are cash- flowing or will be cash-flowing within 12-24 months." This means even quicker cash flow will be realized from any transaction.

6. Becoming More Resilient To Bear Cycles

SAND is close to reaching a critical mass where this model works even in a bear market. It's very similar to Franco-Nevada. In the worst bear market in history for gold stocks (2011-2016), where the HUI lost 81.6% of its value, FNV was flat. In fact, at various points of the bear cycle, FNV was actually showing strong gains while the rest of the sector was being decimated.

Over the last ~10 years (bull or bear market), FNV has consistently moved higher.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

Franco-Nevada was able to go against the grain because of its diversified and high-quality asset base, along with its growing production and cash flow. While nothing is bulletproof in this sector, FNV has found a formula that is as close to it as a mining company can ever hope to get. As a result, FNV has been rewarded handsomely and its share price commands a huge premium over other mining stocks.

While SAND isn't rivaling FNV yet in terms of portfolio size, quality and diversification, Sandstorm is on a similar path given how it's now so effectively utilizing this royalty/streaming business model. As a result, SAND is becoming more resilient during bear cycles. Case in point, since the HUI peaked in August 2016, it's declined by 40%. SAND, meanwhile, is down just a couple of percent. As a side note, FNV is lower by just over 3% during this time.

Data by YCharts

7. 10% Share Buyback In Place

Sandstorm announced a few months ago that its board had approved a 10% buyback (or up to 18.3 million of its common shares) between now and the end of 2019.

4.65 million shares have been purchased since the announcement, and even though the stock price has greatly appreciated over the last few months, the company still sees value in the shares and plans to keep buying and reducing the share count.

This share purchase program will continue to act as a backstop for the stock price should there be weakness in the sector.

I Remain Long The Stock

SAND is a large holding for me and it has been a big winner over the last 6 months. I continue to see plenty of upside potential for all of the reasons noted above. SAND is certainly one of my favorites at the moment. However, it's important to remain diversified in this sector and there are many other good opportunities in this space.

