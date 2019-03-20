EPR Properties: Focused On The Experience And On The Future

Last year was not kind to the REIT sector of the market. With a hawk perched on its shoulder, the Fed was raising rates on a measured pace that some investors likened to the maddening drip, drip, drip of water torture. The hypersensitivity of REITs to raising interest rates was reflected in their share prices; they tanked. There's only one constant in life, and especially in the life of the markets, and that is change. The steely-eyed hawk has since flown and the gentle dove once again coos in the ear of the Fed. In such an environment, EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is poised for another banner year.

EPR is a triple net REIT that focuses on three segments; entertainment, recreation and education. The allocation of EPR's portfolio to these three areas is as follows; 43% in the entertainment industry, 33% in the recreation sector and 21% in education. The REIT has 250 tenants in 394 locations spread throughout 43 states and Canada. Now, a little about each slice of the pie.

The entertainment portion can be subdivided into three additional parts; megaplex theaters, family entertainment centers and entertainment retail centers.

There are 158 megaplex theaters in EPR's stable and they are 100% occupied. They feature luxurious seating and expanded food and beverage offerings. The aim of these theaters is to change a mere night out at the movies into an experience, something that millennials say is most important to them.

EPR's family entertainment centers number 11 and are 100% occupied. With dining, bowling, games and in some instances, live performances, these centers offer something for everyone. Again, as in the theaters, it's all about the experience.

EPR has 7 entertainment centers with a 90% occupancy rate. These entertainment centers are anchored by a theater or live act venues. A few of the activities they offer are dining, shopping, fitness facilities, and ice skating.

The recreation wedge of the EPR pie consists of 34 golf complexes, 12 ski areas, 21 attraction locales and 13 other recreation offerings. All four of these venues are fully engaged.

If you have masochistic tendencies such as I and actually think you'll get better at the maddening game of golf, you can go to one of EPR's golf complexes and hit golf balls that are embedded with chips that measure distance and accuracy. You can use these numbers to compete with your friend in the next hitting station or with players across the entire system.

If your idea of fun is more suicidal in nature, take a trip to one of EPR's ski areas, strap a pair of sticks on your feet and go hurtling down a 50% grade. Good luck; I'll be on the bunny slope with my inner tube. What's interesting about these ski areas is that they are open both winter and summer. In fact, summer visits to ski areas have grown 37% over the last five years. In contrast to winter, where the opportunity to attract patrons is limited to school breaks, holidays and weekends, summer affords EPR a three-month window to bring people into its resorts. The amenities offered at these resorts are myriad. Ziplines, climbing walls and scenic lift rides are just a few of the activities they have to offer.

Perhaps you enjoy being spit out of a dark tunnel at some insane speed or maybe seeing if you can keep down your lunch on a roller coaster. If so, amusement parks and water parks are the mainstays of EPR's attraction segment. Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) wristbands are used at the waterparks. These wristbands allow patrons to enjoy the day without having to carry cash or credit cards. These RFIDs can also encourage impulse spending, although patrons can set a spending limit on the wristbands. The wristbands shorten waiting time in line by informing the wearer when their turn is up. In other words, the wearer can enjoy other activities instead of waiting in line.

For the "No pain, no gain," crowd and the "Geronimo!" bunch, EPR has recreation destinations that include fitness centers and indoor skydiving facilities.

I think we can all agree that the future of this country would indeed be bleak without a well-educated younger generation to carry on. That's why this portion of EPR's portfolio is the one that impresses me the most. The education arm of EPR is composed of 59 public charter schools, 69 early childhood education centers and 15 private schools. The last two are at 100% occupancy with public charters at 96%.

The estimated growth rate in the number of public charter schools in the United States from 2006 to 2016 is 84% and estimates of the number of charter school students have gone from 1,000,000 in 2006, to nearly 3,000,000 in 2016.

At present, there are 15,000,000 children that require childcare. As opposed to daycare, which primarily sees to the physical needs of the child, early childhood education centers provide not only for the physical well-being of the child, but also for the development of the child's social, emotional and intellectual foundation.

Private schools complete EPR's education portfolio. These schools are situated in gateway cities. The demand for these schools has created long waitlists. At present, supply can't meet demand.

The revenue stream from this educational triumvirate is stable and would seem to offer obvious possibilities for growth.

The picture for EPR isn't all sunshine and buttercups. The REIT has had tenant problems in the past and undoubtedly will have them in the future. There will be another recession down the road; there always is. And interest rates do what they're best at, fluctuate.

But for the patient investor, the one who is in it for the long haul, the one who reinvests those dividends regardless of doomsday reports and a plummeting share price, those are the investors who will be proven wise. If you doubt that statement, look at the numbers below.

EPR Properties first started paying dividends in 1997. A $10,000 investment at that time, with reinvested dividends, would have grown to the tidy sum of $189,000. The same $10,000 without the adrenalin of those added dividends would have become $69,000. It has been said that Albert Einstein when asked what was the most powerful force in the universe answered, "compound interest." Whether Einstein actually made the statement can be debated. The numbers EPR has put up can't.

