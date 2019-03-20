Tidewater Remains An Interesting Speculative Bet On Offshore Support Vessel Rebound

Analyst estimates are already very bullish. I don't share all of this optimism, but the situation slowly starts to look better for Tidewater.

Tidewater's (TDW) shares have fully recovered following the December 2018 panic selling and returned above the $24.00 level. I have previously written about Tidewater in November 2018 – at that time, the company’s shares looked interesting, although as we now know with the benefit of hindsight, a major drop in oil prices put material pressure on the stock in December 2018. Now that Tidewater has published its Q4 results and the annual report, it’s time to take another look at the company.

Following the merger with Gulfmark Offshore, Tidewater became the owner of the largest fleet of offshore support vessels (OSVs) in the industry. As both Tidewater and Gulfmark Offshore have previously gone through restructurings, the combined company has a rather clean balance sheet. Tidewater finished the year 2018 with $372 million of cash and $430 million of long-term debt. The nearest debt maturity is $350 million of 8.00% secured notes due August 2022.

Importantly, the company has returned to positive operating cash flow. Tidewater’s operations generated a symbolic $4 million of cash in 2018, but it’s still much better in comparison with the situation when the company was bleeding money.

With a fleet of 257 vessels (92 of them are stacked), Tidewater has a truly global presence and will ultimately enjoy the offshore drilling recovery when it happens. However, two factors that have once put Tidewater into bankruptcy are still in play now. First, the OSV industry remains oversupplied. Second, the offshore drilling recovery is not as robust as everyone would want to see it. Thus, perspectives for day rate improvements in the near term remain muted. As per the most recent earnings call, Tidewater has become just a bit more positive on day rates from the times of the third-quarter earnings call.

This means that year 2019 will be another challenging year financially for Tidewater. During the earnings call, the company has stated that it needs to put 60 vessels through drydock which may cost $65 million. Fortunately, Tidewater has plenty of liquidity following restructuring, so this will not be a problem in the near term. However, speaking about longer-term perspectives, the company certainly needs a pick-up in activity and day rates to successfully refinance the 2022 maturity when the time comes. Interestingly, analysts seem to be very bullish on the company’s perspectives in 2020:

Source: Yahoo Finance

If we were to assume that 2020 earnings projections are accurate, Tidewater is a steal at current prices: a stock trading at less than 9 forward P/E in an industry just starting to recover from a generational downturn. The reality is likely more complex, and I think that the upside in the earnings projections is too optimistic. However, I believe that the industry has finally turned the corner, and that the direction of future market movements is to the upside, although at a measured pace.

In the Q4 reporting season, offshore drillers have generally been positive about future prospects for increased number of contracts. If such projections come to reality (I believe they will, though at a lesser pace than most optimistic calls imply), OSV utilization will also increase.

There’s another thing to consider: many stacked OSVs have been without jobs for several years. While it is much cheaper to stack and then reactivate an OSV compared to a rig, it’s still a process that involves material costs. During the earnings call, Tidewater stated that when a vessel is stacked for three years or more, the likelihood of its return to the market is dramatically reduced. In my opinion, that’s definitely a thing to keep an eye on – such a catalyst may play out in 2020–2021, when the number of working rigs will likely increase from current levels, pushing up the demand for OSVs.

Tidewater has been interesting several months ago near current levels, and it remains interesting now. Technically, the company’s stock has breached the $24.00 resistance level and is trying to develop sustainable upside. I’d like to note that the momentum of this upside heavily depends on Brent oil’s (BNO) ability to go to $70 and beyond.

I must admit that I’m a bit worried about the oil price performance in recent days. With all the problems in Venezuela and continued efforts of OPEC+ to cut production, oil should have already passed the $70 mark. Thus, any bearish news on oil can trigger a sell-off from the current tight $66-68 range, causing downside in Tidewater's shares. In this light, I’d like to see Tidewater's stock successfully testing the previous resistance line before considering a speculative position in case the $24.00 level holds well.

From a fundamental perspective, I maintain my view that Tidewater is interesting for speculative investors: the industry has hit the bottom, the capital structure of the company looks good after restructuring, the number of working rigs slowly increases (see my recent articles on fundamentals of drillships, semi-subs and jack-ups), and the company’s cash flow and, ultimately, earnings, are set to improve in the future.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TDW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.