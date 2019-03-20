Osiris Therapeutics: Elucidating The Ramifications Of The Latest Buyout

I also share my insight on the potential buyout of Vericel and BioLife Solutions, as well as other candidates for 2019.

In the long run, it's not just how much money you make that will determine your future prosperity. It's how much of that money you put to work by saving it and investing it.



- Peter Lynch (stellar value and growth investor)

On March 12, 2019, Osiris Therapeutics (OSIR) disclosed that Smith & Nephew (SNN) agreed to acquire the company for $660 million. At this price, the buyout equates to $19.0 per common share. Prior to this news, I recommended Osiris to Integrated BioSci Investing members. My strong optimism on Osiris is due to the unprecedented efficacy of its regenerative medicine for diabetic wound management. Subsequent to this catalyst, a notable IBI community leader raised the acquisition possibility of two similar bioscience stocks: BioLife Solutions (BLFS) and Vericel Corp. (VCEL). In my opinion, these firms have highly interesting prospects. Hence, I'll present an M&A analysis of Osiris through the 5-criteria framework. And I'll touch upon the M&A prospects of Vericel.

Figure 1: Osiris chart (Source: StockCharts)

IBI M&A 5 Criteria

If you've been following my articles, you know that I like Peter Lynch due to his strong track record of performance and his intellectual generosity. Lynch mentioned that accurate investment research has elements of "art and science." In my view, the "art" element is already baked into the research because there is always some form of subjectivity. As a result, the challenge is to incorporate more objectivity into your analysis. To improve objectivity, I developed five criteria to help me evaluate M&A more scientifically. Don't get me wrong, I am not removing all the subjectivity, because I still employ qualitative variables in my research. It's just that I want to enhance the research quality by leveraging on a scientific approach.

That being said, the five M&A requisites include the following: at least one approved medicine, pipeline synergy, galvanizing sales growth, significant premium, and a favorable environment. Though I do not expect all criteria to be met, the more requirements are satisfied, the better the chances that an M&A will be consummated. Let's us assess the first criterion.

At Least One Approved Medicine

Accordingly, the Columbia Maryland-based Osiris Therapeutics is focused on the innovation and commercialization of regenerative medicines. The firm dedicates its efforts towards servicing the therapeutic niches including orthopedic and sports medicine as well as wound care. As the first company to successfully innovate a stem cell-based regenerative therapeutic, Osiris is now powering a portfolio of five approved medicines. As you can see, this clearly satisfied my requirement of having at least one approved molecule. Aside from Grafix, the company is commercializing GrafixPL, Stravix, Cartiform, and BIO4.

Figure 2: Approved regenerative medicines (Source: Osiris)

Approved since 2012, Grafix is a cryopreserved placental membrane for direct application to all wounds. It is remarkably efficacious for even injuries that have exposed bone and tendon. Of note, Grafix approval is supported by strong data from two randomized trials and six non-randomized investigations. In the last half-decade, Grafix has appeared in more than 20 peer-reviewed publications. Per the expert, Gary Gibson, M.D., FACS:

Grafix is regulated by the FDA under 21 CFR Part 1271 Part 361 Human Cells, Tissues, and Cellular and Tissue-based Products (HCT/Ps). It is intended for use as a wound cover and can be used for the treatment of both acute and chronic wounds, including but not limited to DFUs, VLUs, pressure ulcers, burns, surgical incisions and dehiscence, pyoderma gangrenosum, and epidermolysis bullosa. Extensive donor screening and serological, bioburden, and sterility testing are performed on every lot to demonstrate suitability for transplantation. Each lot is additionally tested to confirm at least 70% cellular viability post-thaw.

To push further growth, Osiris launched Grafix PL PRIME in October 2018. This is a "lyopreserved" version of Grafix that is more convenient for clinicians due to its storage at room temperature. The other regenerative medicine Stravix - a cryopreserved placental tissue containing mesenchymal stem cells - is used as a surgical cover to stimulate tissue repairs. It has applications in a wide range of surgical procedures. Additionally, BIO4 and Cartiform are stem cell-based medicines for repairs of bone and cartilage, respectively.

In my view, the mesenchymal stem cell technology underlying Grafix, GrafixPL, Stravix, Cartiform, and BIO4 truly works. I used to rotate at a wound clinic that employs such mesenchymal stem cell technology and noticed significant clinical improvement for diabetic foot ulcers. In the past, physicians usually debrided diabetic wound and boost healing with a hyperbaric oxygen chamber. The rationale is that diabetic wounds have low access to oxygen and blood supply, and that by using a hyperbaric chamber, the abundant oxygen will stimulate better wound healing. That aside, the debridement procedure stimulates healing via increasing fresh blood supply to the area and improving cleanliness.

Notwithstanding, the efficacy is not comparable to Grafix. In my opinion, the capability to regenerate new tissues and thus galvanizes wound healing is stellar with Grafix, GrafixPL, Stravix, Cartiform, and BIO4. This is because stem cells have the power to grow and differentiate into other cells for replacing the damaged tissues that include not only soft tissues but also bones.

Pipeline Synergy

Looking at Osiris' pipeline versus Smith & Nephew's focus, I strongly believe that there is pipeline synergy. Smith & Nephew runs a global medical technology business that is dedicated to wound management, trauma, orthopedic, and sports medicine management. Osiris' product portfolio - Grafix, GrafixPL, Stravix, Cartiform, and BIO4 - will enable Smith & Nephew to push for synergistic growth in its wound management, sports, and orthopedic medicines. Simon Fraser, president of Smith & Nephew's Advanced Wound Management division, stated:

Grafix offers a compelling new option for managing hard to heal wounds and Stravix expands our tissue repair portfolio. We will drive synergies across products from common call points and increased access to our wider customer base.

As Fraser mentioned, Osiris' portfolio will enable Smith & Nephew to manage "difficult to heal" wounds. I believe that by curing tough cases, Smith & Nephew will improve its reputation, and thereby entice more surgeons and patients to use their existing regenerative medicines. Ultimately, this will deliver synergistic sales growth, which I will now discuss.

Galvanizing Sales Growth

Smith & Nephew does not seemingly have any product that is facing the so-called patent cliffs like other large bioscience companies. Nonetheless, the company is still seeking catalysts to stimulate growth because it is a "stalwart" company. In delivering modest and sustained sales growth, a stalwart usually enables investors to enjoy a double-digit gain. Of the $1.29 billion revenues procured for the 4Q2019 earnings report, Smith & Nephew logged $337 million in sales for the wound management subsidiary. This represents 26% of the total business. With the Osiris acquisition, the company can expect to galvanize its wound management division. Perhaps it'll increase its wound management subsidiary from 26% to at least 30% of overall revenues.

Figure 3: Wound management revenues (Source: Smith & Nephew)

Here is my rationale. I'm confident in Osiris' ability to catapult revenues growth for Smith & Nephew because the former generated $102 million for the first 9 months that ended on September 30, 2018. This comes out as 18.7% year-over-year growth. Additionally, the latest quarterly increase for Osiris is 24%. Of note, Grafix and Stravix accounted for the majority of growth (i.e., 70%). Interestingly, the U.S. market for these products is worth approximately $900 million, while growing at a 7.0% CAGR. With extensive resources from Smith & Nephew, I expect Grafix and Stravix sales to ramp up significantly. And due to Smith & Nephew's strong presence in orthopedics, I anticipate that sales for Osiris' orthopedic products (Cartiform and BIO4) will also increase dramatically. The insight from the Smith & Nephew CEO Namal Nawana supports my view - the chief emphasized growth acceleration from the wound management business:

Greater presence in the fast-growing regenerative medicine market enhances our portfolio and will help immediately accelerate our wound management business as well as provide longer-term innovations in additional channels and indications. We sought out a fast growing portfolio with strong clinical evidence addressing critical needs in the marketplace.

Significant Premium

Nearly all acquisition occur at a premium. The key is how much. In my view, a 40% minimum premium is conducive to a deal consummation without upsetting shareholders. Therefore, I've been employing the 40% minimum premium as an M&A criterion. Notably, there are lawsuits started by shareholders because Smith & Nephew "underpaid". And I can understand why shareholders are not happy. After all, the M&A price is only 37% higher than the 90-day moving average of the stock. As mentioned, Smith & Nephew will pay out $660 million (i.e., $19.0 per share), which is a deep bargain to Osiris' true worth. Had Smith & Nephew paid at least 40% higher, I doubt that shareholders would have an issue.

Favorable M&A Environment

As I've mentioned in the IBI M&A Series, a favorable environment is highly imperative to a buyout. And I'm not surprised that Osiris got acquired because of the currently favorable M&A climate that I elucidated in the Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) acquisition article. Due to the late 2018 selloff, most bioscience stocks are trading at a deep bargain to their intrinsic value. Hence, it makes sense that an acquirer would want to pick up their favorite companies at a deep bargain, just as you would want to purchase stocks at deep discounts. I noted in the prior research:

As promising companies like Sparks present themselves as bargains, M&A activity by large pharmaceuticals like Roche will pick up. And, titan innovators with abundant cash will increasingly search for molecules: this is to replace their lead drugs that are falling off the so-called patent cliffs.

Upcoming M&A Candidates For 2019

Looking ahead at Vericel, there is no guarantee that it will be acquired. Be that as it may, I'm not surprised if there are discussions about the company's potential acquisition. Vericel has excellent regenerative medicines of its own. The company is procuring strong revenues increase quarter after quarter. Hence, I would imagine that large bioscience companies that are scouring this life science landscape are noticing Vericel. The company's strong earnings potential can help to offset the revenues loss for drugs that are going off the patent cliff. That aside, there are other M&A candidates that I discussed with the IBI community.

Potential Risks

As investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with all stocks. Despite the high chances of deal consummation for Osiris, shareholders might succeed in halting this deal due to the unfavorable premium. In case the deal falls out, Osiris shares will most likely to tumble to the previous level prior to the M&A talks. As for Vericel, there is no guarantee that it will get acquired. After all, M&A analysis is a low-yield endeavor.

Final Remarks

All in all, M&A is a highly exciting but low-yield endeavor. And yet, if you employ my 5-criteria framework, your chances of picking up the next acquisition targets improve significantly. My core portfolio (CP-Alpha) currently boasts a 13.3% M&A rate. And I expect it to improve later this year as more IBI stocks will be acquired. While I didn't initially include Vericel, the Osiris acquisition helped me see my blind spots. It could be potentially be taken out either this year or in 2020.

Thanks for reading! To get the latest articles, please hit the orange “Follow” button on top. Be sure to check out our private investment research community, Integrated BioSci Investing. Dr. Tran's analyses are the best in the biotech sphere, well worth the price of subscription. Very professional, extremely knowledgeable and very honest... I would highly recommend this service and his stock picks have been very profitable. Simply put, this is worth every penny. Just earlier today, one of the companies recommended by Dr. Tran got acquired for a nice 50% premium. Click here for a FREE TRIAL.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a medical doctor/market expert, Dr. Tran is not a registered investment advisor. Despite that we strive to provide the most accurate information, we neither guarantee the accuracy nor timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. We reserve the right to make any investment decision for ourselves and our affiliates pertaining to any security without notification except where it is required by law. We are also NOT responsible for the action of our affiliates. The thesis that we presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investing in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as recommendations to buy or sell any form of security. Our articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. That said, you are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your action. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstance are individualized.