A Misunderstood Quarter Caused New Media Investment Group To Drop

Net leverage ratio surpassed 2.0x and this does raise some warning flags for NEWM that investors will need to keep in mind.

On January 6, 2019, I published my first article on New Media Investment Group (NEWM). This article will serve as an update following its Q4 and full-year 2018 earnings release on 02/27/2019. I will discuss its results and how they matched, exceeded, and missed my estimates and expectations as well as what investors can expect going forward. If you want to read an in-depth breakdown of NEWM's individual organic revenue segments, please see my first article: Why I Just Tripled My Equity Ownership Of New Media Investment Group.

Q4 2018 and Full-Year 2018 Results:

2018 was a disappointing quarter to many analysts with organic circulation revenue decreasing -2.20% year over year, well below management's goal of -1.00% to +1.00% growth. While Q4 did have a natural disaster significantly impact revenue and EBITDA, excluding that, most analysts viewed Q4 and this year in a negative light for NEWM. However, I disagree. As I made clear in my first article, I am not invested in NEWM because of its newspaper business. Organic revenue from NEWM's core newspaper businesses will continue to decline, and I am not confident that management will be able to meet its goal of -1.00% to +1.00% organic circulation growth set for 2018 in 2019.

(Chart #1)

Chart #1 Sources: Data was gathered from Quarterly Earnings Supplemental Presentation from Q1 2018, Q2 2018, Q3 2018, and Q4 2018.

Looking at NEWM's revenue on a YoY basis is more complicated than it may appear at first. NEWM's SEC filings show a YoY steady increase in revenue. However, this is solely due to acquisitions and not due to real organic revenue growth. Therefore, I am going to focus on its organic same-store financial performance.

Advertising revenue includes NEWM's local retail and classifieds, online, and national advertisements facilitated through its newspaper and publishing holdings.

Circulation revenue "is derived from home delivery sales to subscribers, single copy sales at retail stores and vending racks and boxes, and digital subscriptions." (source)

Commercial and Other Revenue is comprised of NEWM's commercial printing operations, UpCurve (ThriveHive and UpCurve Cloud), promotions, and GateHouse Live.

Table #1 Organic Advertising Revenue Organic Circulation Revenue Organic Commercial and Other Revenue Total Company Organic Revenue Q4 YoY Growth -16.36% -3.28% 15.14% -7.09% 2018 YoY Growth -16.80% -2.25% 23.47% -5.72%

Table #1 Sources: Data was gathered from Quarterly Earnings Supplemental Presentation from Q1 2018, Q2 2018, Q3 2018, and Q4 2018.

Updated Valuation and Organic Revenue Growth Projections:

When I published my first article I gave three scenarios for NEWM's 2018 organic YoY growth for its advertising, circulation, and commercial and other revenue, worst-case, base-case, and best-case. It is important to note that my analysis uses organic revenue which only includes revenue generated from assets owned more than 12 months. Therefore, it is important to focus on the YoY percentage growth rather than the actual dollar amounts. Table #2, shown below, highlights my worst-, base-, and best-case full-year 2018 YoY organic revenue predictions versus what the actual reported results were.

Table #2 Advertising Organic YoY Growth Circulation Organic YoY Growth 2018 Commercial and Other Organic YoY Growth 2018 Total Company YoY Growth 2018 Worst-Case Prediction -22.08% -2.59% 10.08% -10.16% Base-Case Prediction -18.06% -1.55% 20.15% -6.26% Best-Case Prediction -10.03% -0.52% 31.67% -0.17% Actual -16.80% -2.25% 23.47% -5.72%

Table #2 Sources: Data was gathered from the author and NEWM's Quarterly Earnings Supplemental Presentation from Q4 2018.

From an organic revenue basis, 2018 performed better than my base-case analysis predicted. While 2018 did have its issues for NEWM, I would classify the year as an overall success with UpCurve and GateHouse Live proving they have the potential to be significant sources of revenue going forward. Commercial and Other's out-performance has led me to update my projections for organic revenue growth going forward.

Projection: Years Until Positive Organic Revenue Growth Updated Projection: Years Until Positive Organic Revenue Growth Past Projection: Worst Case (See Chart #2) 7 8 Base Case (See Chart #3) 4 4 Best Case (See Chart #4) 1 2

(Chart #2)

Chart #2 Sources: Data was gathered from Quarterly Earnings Supplemental Presentation from Q4 2016 through Q4 2018 and from the author.

(Chart #3)

Chart #3 Sources: Data was gathered from Quarterly Earnings Supplemental Presentation from Q4 2016 through Q4 2018 and from the author.

(Chart #4)

Chart #4 Sources: Data was gathered from Quarterly Earnings Supplemental Presentation from Q4 2016 through Q4 2018 and from the author.

Risk:

One of the points I wish management had elaborated on in its Q4 2018 conference call was net leverage breaking its 2.0x target and rising to 2.2x at the end of 2018. To be clear, this 2.0x threshold was set by management and not its creditors; however, it does raise a flag. Net leverage rose above 2.0x once before in Q2 2015, to 2.1x; however, by Q3 2015, net leverage had dropped back down below 2.0x. Management did not elaborate on net leverage rising above 2.0x on its Q4 2018 conference call, and therefore, I am putting a cautionary flag on NEWM until Q1 2019 results clarify its debt levels. Due to the amount of acquisitions NEWM makes in a given year, and the declining nature of the newspaper industry, a high level of debt can be dangerous for NEWM. While I do not believe NEWM's debt level is currently dangerous, keeping net leverage under 2.0x in the long run is in investors' and management's best interest.

Conclusion:

New Media Investment Group Inc. (NEWM) is focused primarily on investing in a high quality, diversified portfolio of local media assets, and on growing our digital initiatives such as UpCurve, our small and medium sized business services platform. (NEWM Investor Relations Description)

If there is one take away from NEWM's Q4 performance, it is that NEWM is not a newspaper play. Investors should focus less on NEWM's plan to invest "in a high quality, diversified portfolio of local media assets" and more on NEWM's "digital initiatives such as UpCurve" and GateHouse Live because that's where the growth will be. NEWM can partner with small communities in ways that no other company can due to its portfolio of entrenched, small community newspapers. This is UpCurve and GateHouse Live's secret weapon and the key to their continued growth. 2018 showed that NEWM is on the right track to return to organic revenue growth and I fully expect 2019 to be the year of UpCurve and GateHouse Live.

Recommendation:

While there is a cautionary flag on NEWM due to its net leverage ratio rising above 2.0x, NEWM is substantially oversold after its post-earnings price drop. Therefore, I still have NEWM rated as a buy.

