Sberbank Q4 And Full-Year Results: More Profitable, More Vulnerable

However, the bank has become more vulnerable to possible "sanctions from hell".

Company Overview

Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY) 4Q18 IFRS results are in line with expectations. Net profit of Sberbank increased by 2.2% Y-o-Y to 176.2 billion rubles ($2.7 bn), which is in line with expectations, and ROE was 18.8%. Net interest income declined by 0.7% amid the expected pressure on profitability. The growth in net fee and commission income slowed to 8.1% (versus 18% in 3Q18) due to changes in accounting related to loyalty program expenses which is a one-off thing. The cost of risk was 1.0% - much better than the consensus forecast (1.4%). The share of non-performing loans fell to 3.8% (vs. 4.1% in 3Q18), and the share of impaired loans (stage 3) reached 8.1% (against 8.4% in 3Q18), which means that the bank's asset quality improved.

The results for 2018 under IFRS is another record year for Sberbank. The bank earned 832 billion rubles ($12.8 bn) of net profit for 2018 (11% Y-o-Y), which implies an annualized ROE of 23.1%. Net interest income grew by 3.5% Y-o-Y to 1.4 trillion rubles ($21.5 bn), and net interest margin was 5.9% (against 6.0% a year ago, taking into account Denizbank). Net commission income grew by 18% to 445 billion rubles ($6.8 bn). The cost of risk was 1.15% - significantly better than the consensus forecast (1.4%). Total assets increased by 15.4% Y-o-Y. The corporate loan portfolio grew by 13% Y-o-Y, while retail loans grew by 25%.

Source: Sberbank

The bank's CET1 ratio amounted to 11.85% at the end of 2018, RWA (risk-weighted assets) in 4Q18 unexpectedly soared due to an 8% Q-o-Q increase in operational risk. The bank plans to reach a CET1 ratio of 12.5% ​​by the end of 2019. At this level, Sberbank can comfortably start paying 50% of its net profit in the form of dividends.

On April 16, the Supervisory Board of Sberbank will discuss dividends for 2018. Considering that the Denizbank transaction is still not closed, I believe that Sberbank is unlikely to pay 50% of its net profit in the form of dividends for 2018. Nonetheless, dividends are likely to reach a payout ratio of 42-45% or 15-16 rubles per share, which implies a yield of 7-7.5%. With a payout ratio of 50%, which is unlikely after 2018 results, Sberbank will be able to pay more than 20 rubles per share, which corresponds to a dividend yield of 10-11%.

Source: Sberbank

The company's guidance for 2019 isn’t much different from last year’s. Sberbank actively implements its 2020 strategy, gradually achieving its goals. If there are no unpleasant surprises such as new sanctions, I see no obstacles to achieving the targets set by the bank.

Sanctions Update

In recent months, many threatening words have been said by US and EU officials regarding sanctions against Russia. However, the new sanctions remain personalized and address certain Russian officials and defense firms.

Neither Sberbank shares, nor the stock market as a whole is responding to new sanctions trends. Nonetheless, in light of possible (but rather hypothetical) Russian government debt sanctions, I think it's worth discussing possible risks for Sberbank in this case.

Source: Sberbank

The market of Russian federal loan bonds (OFZ bonds) amounted at 7.3 trillion rubles (more than $107 bn) at the beginning of 2019. Sberbank has OFZs amounting to 1,6 trillion rubles ($24 bn) which is about one-fifth of all OFZs. In fact, Sberbank is Russia's largest creditor. There’re two reasons why that’s not good for the company.

Firstly, investments in debt securities didn’t bring profits to the bank - the net loss from the debt revaluation amounted to 54 billion rubles ($830 mln), and the losses themselves could be even greater.

Secondly, such amount of Russian debt makes Sberbank extremely vulnerable to the US sanctions against the national debt of Russia. According to the Central Bank of Russia, the share of non-residents in the OFZ market is around 24%. In the case of massive sell-off triggered by sanctions, Sberbank will face severe losses from debt revaluation.

However, for me, this risk isn't high enough to make the stock unattractive. In my opinion, the "sanctions from hell" that are still being discussed by American politicians are extreme measures in case if the US-Russia relations go really, really bad.

Consensus Estimates

Analysts stay positive about Sberbank, with 14 BUY recommendations, the average price target of 293.87 Rub at the Moscow Stock Exchange, and upside potential of +44.37%.

Final thoughts

I think that the operational performance of Sberbank is close to its peak. The macroeconomic situation in Russia is worsening, but it is unlikely to deteriorate enough to affect the operational performance of the bank until at least 2020. So, for now, the main risks are the threat of imposing sanctions or a new wave of ruble devaluation. Overall, the combination of strong fundamentals and high dividends make Sberbank one of the most attractive companies in the Russian stock market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SBRCY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.