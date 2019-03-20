Micron: Is The Up-Cycle On A Collision Course With A Recession?

It is not too early to begin considering the recession when making investment decisions.

The next memory growth cycle may be stunted or possibly delayed because of the recession.

There is wide speculation that we are moving towards the next recession.

A recession is right around the corner, or is it? It is hard these days to browse financial pages without encountering some discussion about the next recession. If a recession is near, it has a potential to impact the next memory cycle upturn. As a company that is greatly impacted by the memory cycle, Micron (MU) is at the epicenter of a collision between memory growth cycle and recession, if one were to occur.

Chatter about the next recession began heating up about a year ago when a noticeable flattening of the yield curve occurred in the prior 6 months.

The yield curve for a single point in time is a chart showing the relation between the treasury yields for various maturity time frames.

The following chart shows 3 yield curves for January 2009, January 2010 and December 2018.

(Image Source: Brookings.edu)

Below is a snapshot of a cool tool available here that allows animating the yield curve through time.

(Image Source: StockCharts.com)

The left chart is the yield curve. The right chart is the time axis. The yield curve can be animated by pressing the "Animate" button, which would automatically scroll through time (slowly) since 1999. Alternatively, the red bar on the time axis can be dragged for better movement control over time. Notice that in the lower right corner of the yield curve chart, the program automatically shows periods of normal, flat or inverted yield curve.

The yield curve is an often-cited but indirect indicator of an upcoming recession. A recession is caused by economic slowdown. Direct indicators can also be used to predict the arrival of a recession. This excellent Seeking Alpha article takes the direct approach and concludes that a recession in the near term is unlikely.

This Forbes article from last August looks at 4 indirect indicators, including the yield curve, and also concludes a recession is unlikely to be near. These same indicators have moved slightly more in favor of a possible upcoming recession since August. Let's take a quick look beginning with the yield curve.

A simpler way of looking at the yield curve is to plot the difference between the 10-year and the 2-year treasury yields vs. time. The difference between these two yields is the most watched metric as it relates to the flattening of the yield curve. The closer this value is to 0, the flatter the corresponding yield curve would be. Below 0 would indicate an inverted yield curve. The implication of an inversion is that the short-term yield is higher than the long-term yield, indicating that the market believes economy in not on sound footing in the long term. Investopedia has an easy-to-understand explanation of this phenomenon and why it may no longer be an accurate indicator of an impending recession. Nevertheless, the "Bottom Line" section of the same write-up cautions against completely ignoring this phenomenon as "this time is different".

The following plot shows the difference between the 10- and 2-year treasury yields vs. time. As the plot shows, the difference has continued to decline since August, albeit at a slower pace.

(Image Source: FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis)

Another indirect, and possibly more accurate, indicator of an impending recession is the unemployment rate. Here is an excellent Seeking Alpha article that explains this phenomenon in ways we could never approach.

The following chart shows the US unemployment rate and recessions since the 1940s. Notice that a recession has followed every unemployment bottom. At the time of the publication of the previously mentioned Forbes article, the unemployment rate was still dropping. It has since formed a bottom and has risen slightly, but the recent rise is still not enough to signal a bottom. Yet, this is the most concerning sign that a recession may arrive sooner than many expect.

(Image Source: FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis)

House prices are another indicator cited in the Forbes article. Again, at the time the article was published, house prices were still rising. They have dipped since then. Below is an updated version of the same chart used in the article.

(Image Source: FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis)

Is there room for concern? Maybe. Every indication seems to point to a recession that is not immediate or imminent. However, there are enough signs pointing to a possible recession beginning in 2020 or 2021 to warrant close attention.

The chart below plots the S&P 500 (SP500) and how it has reacted to recessions since 1950. The plot uses a log scale to allow analyzing price movements of the entire price range. In every instance except two, S&P 500 began dropping 3-12 months prior to the start of the recession.

Price Data: Yahoo Finance; Recession Data: Wikipedia

How Will Micron React to a Recession?

The chart below shows Micron's price action and recession periods since it became a publicly traded company in 1984. It too is plotted using a log scale to make analyzing the entire price range easier.

Price Data: Yahoo Finance; Recession Data: Wikipedia

The arcs at the bottom show Micron's cycles. Selection of cycle periods is admittedly subjective, but we believe we have done a reasonable job.

The first recession in 1990 is interesting. The recession occurred during the up-cycle and sent the stock back to the bottom of the trough before the upward movement resumed during the recession.

The other two recessions occurred during down-cycles, and it is difficult to ascertain what effect they may have had on the stock price.

It is noteworthy that the stock price during each recession had a steep V-shape formation. The bottom seems to lean more towards the second half of the recession periods.

Another interesting phenomenon we discovered after plotting this graph is the formation of larger cycles encompassing multiple regular cycles. Since the name super-cycle is already taken, we'll call these hyper-cycles. The hyper-cycle between 1989 and 2008 encompasses three regular cycles. Both hyper-troughs for this hyper-cycle occurred during recession periods.

It is possible that we are in the midst of another hyper-cycle, but even if that is the case, the next hyper-trough doesn't appear to be anywhere close.

Takeaways

The last memory growth cycle was good to our portfolio. Using lessons learned, we were hoping to do even better during the upcoming growth cycle. The prospects of the next recession to possibly interfere with our plans is a little disappointing, but we are not going to ignore its potential.

Towards that end, depending on how the recession indicators progress, we may tweak our strategy for the type of LEAPS that proved to be very lucrative during the last growth cycle. As the saying goes, hope for the best and prepare for the worst.

To clarify this point a bit further, of course Micron is one of the best-valued tech companies, and once the trough bottom is visible, it should be an amazing long opportunity. However, if more signs keep popping up that a recession may happen in the near future, we may opt for LEAPS with expiration dates that are a little earlier, or move to shares all together. We would also naturally be more sensitive to the market forces and more willing to reduce shares upon signs that the macro environment is deteriorating.

Barring market collapse, there are signs that Micron is poised for takeoff. The upcoming earnings report should go a long way towards clarifying how far away the cycle bottom might be. During the previous cycle, share prices didn't start ascending until spot prices had already shown signs of bottoming out. That hasn't happened yet, but this cycle is undeniably different from the previous cycle. Apart from Micron actually making money and having a much lower trough P/E, there are a group of well-respected analysts who believe Micron should be valued much higher; 100% higher or more in some cases. It would not be surprising if Micron never looks back from here. But that is largely dependent on the upcoming earnings report, Q3 guidance and how the management handles analyst inquiries.

On the flip side, it is possible that this ER will point to a prolonged trough sending shares below recent lows. In our opinion, sidelines is the best place to be until there is more clarity on when memory prices will rebound.

As for our current position, we exited the puts we acquired around $42, but initiated an even lighter put position this past Friday in the $39's. Having analyzed our purchase over the weekend, we believe it was a reckless move and neutral continues to be the best position for now.

Disclosure: I am/we are short MU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author is not a financial adviser. The information contained in this article is not guaranteed to be accurate or reliable. The information provided is informational only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell certain instruments (equities, derivatives, etc.), or to enter into any other kind of financial transaction. Please do not rely on this information as the basis for any financial decision. All financial transactions including investments contain risks and can lead to significant losses.