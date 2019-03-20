Pangaea Logistics: 3 Things To Watch For In Q4 Earnings

Industry Overview

The dry bulk shipping industry is a crucial part of the global shipping industry. It is the most efficient way of transporting huge volumes of basic commodities and finished products. The trade war adds painful uncertainty with every trade-restrictive retaliatory measure imposed. The steel and aluminum tariffs have already been impacted the dry bulk shipping industry, and will be hit more if ongoing trade talks fail. On the contrary, the impact is limited, because tariff imposed on products represent a small proportion of the total dry bulk shipping industry. Also, analysts predict that volumes will not change and may increase tonne-miles by disrupting historical trade patterns. I believe the dry bulk shipping industry has been beaten down due to investor sentiment towards trade war, leaving the right intrinsic value to be found in dry bulk shipping companies.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) is a small-cap transportation company. I believe in the current environment, where market rates continue to increase, Pangaea provides an exciting risk/reward opportunity for investors willing to overcome sentiment towards trade war. The company's nimble chartering model and long-term contracts would help to protect revenue growth and margins. Therefore, it will be able to weather the downturn comfortably (in case trade talks fail).

Stock Catalyst

TCE rates are an important revenue driver for evaluating the performance of companies in the shipping industry. Pangaea's TCE rates have exceeded average published market rates by an average of 20% on a 9-month basis. I believe this trend will continue into 2019 given the robust demand and supply dynamics.

In this article, we will examine trends of important metrics, like shipping days and TCE rates. Also, there will be an analysis of Voyage, Charter and Vessel Operating Expenses and operating margins. In the next article, we will do post-earnings analysis and valuation through a detailed DCF model.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions beat the Street in every quarter for the last 3 quarters. What do you expect when the company reports its fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 earnings on Wednesday, March 20?

Analysts expect revenue of $113.5 million and EPS of $0.13 for Q4-2018. The earnings estimate implies 44.44% YoY growth.

3 Things Investors Should Watch in Q4-2018 Earnings

Below are three things that investors should watch when reviewing the earnings report:

1. Shipping Days and TCE Rates

Shipping days and TCE rates are important metrics for evaluating shipping industry performance. Therefore, investors should watch for improvement in these metrics.

(Source: 10-Q SEC Filings)

TCE Rates in Q3-2018 increased by 17% YoY to $13,835 from $11,822, while the market average for the Q3-2018 was approximately $11,395. This indicates an overall average premium over market rates of approximately $2,440, or 21%. Year to date, the TCE rate increased by 24% to $13,801 per day, compared to $11,093 per day for the same period in 2017. Pangaea's TCE rates have exceeded average published market rates by an average of 20% over this period. TCE rates have increased consistently since the third quarter of 2017, and should continue the momentum to achieve overall revenue growth rate. Investors should watch for the growth in TCE rates and performance of Pangaea's TCE rates vs. market rates. I believe that TCE rates will increase going forward due to strong demand from China and fewer new building deliveries.

Shipping days in Q3-2018 decreased by 20% YoY to 4,240, from 5,305 for the same period in 2017. Year to date, shipping days were down to 2,598 from 2,790 in the nine months ended September 30, 2017. In a nutshell, shipping days and TCE rates are important factors that cause revenue to increase or decrease. Therefore, investors should keep a close eye on the growth rates of these metrics.

2. Voyage, Charter and Vessel Operating Expenses:

(Source: 10-Q SEC Filings)

Total revenue for Q3-2018 decreased by 11% YoY to $95.3 million from $107.0 million due to the decrease in shipping days. However, net revenue increased by 8% YoY to $20.2 million from $18.8 million due to improving market fundamentals. Pangaea generates revenue from the voyage segment (86% of total revenue) and charter segment (14% of total revenue).

In the above table, the total cost of transportation and services revenue is $75.0 million for Q3-2018, which is 79% of total revenue. The total cost of Pangaea consists of voyage expenses (38% of total revenue), charter expenses (31% of total revenue), and vessel operating expenses (10% of total revenue). For investors, these are important metrics to understand the overall operating efficiency of the company.

Voyage expenses: In Q3-2018, Voyage expenses decreased by 17% YoY to $36.7 million compared to $44.3 million, due to the decrease in voyage days. Voyage expenses include bunker cost, port charges, canal tolls, brokerage commissions, and cargo handling operations. The bunker cost per day increased by 13% YoY in Q3-2018. Fuel is an important cost driver for the shipping industry. Therefore, volatility in oil will impact operating expenses. Hence, the company seeks to reduce the risk of such volatility through a bunker hedging program.

Voyage expenses as a percentage of total revenue dropped to 38% in Q3-2018, compared to 41% in Q3-2017. I believe that voyage expenses will decrease in Q4-2018 earnings report, mostly due to the decrease in voyage days and fuel prices.

Charter expenses: Pangaea hires vessels to support its operations. Understanding of chartered-in days and average chartered rate is important to determine charter expenses. In Q3-2018, charter expenses decreased by 18% YoY to $28.5 million compared to $34.8 million, due to the decrease in the number of chartered-in days offset by an increase in average charter hire rates. Charter hire expense as a percentage of total revenue dropped to 30% in Q3-2018 compared to 32% in Q3-2017. I believe that charter expenses will decrease in Q4-2018 earnings report, mostly due to the decrease in chartered-in days.

Vessel operating expenses: This represents the expenses to operate the Pangaea-owned vessels. In Q3-2018, vessel operating expenses increased by 8% YoY to $9.9 million, compared to $9.1 million. The increase in vessel operating expenses is due to the increase in owned and bareboat charter days. Vessel operating expenses per day were $5,338 compared to $5,231. Year to date, vessel operating expenses per day were $5,443 compared to $5,353. Vessel operating expense as a percentage of total revenue increased to 10% in Q3-2018 compared to 8% in Q3-2017. Pangaea will acquire more vessels to meet demand and supply dynamics. Therefore, I believe the vessel operating expenses will increase, but will have limited impact on the bottom line.

Conclusion: Changes in voyage, charter, and vessel operating expenses will have a significant impact on the company's bottom line. We have seen the historical trend and the expected trend for the future. In the next earnings, investors have to closely watch the trend of these expenses to determine operational efficiency. For FY-2019, analysts expect top line growth of 27% YoY and 100% YoY growth for the bottom line. This indicates that analysts are expecting a declining trend in total operating expenses.

3. Operating Margin

(Source: 10-Q SEC Filings)

In Q3-2018, operating income increased by 21% YoY to $12.1 million (13% margin) compared to $10.0 million, due to improving market fundamentals reflected by the 8% YoY growth in net revenue. As discussed above, going forward analysts are expecting better margins. But the company may not achieve a better bottom line if interest rates change drastically. The shipping industry is capital-intensive, requiring significant amounts of capital expenditure financed through long-term debt. In Q3-2018, Pangaea has a total debt of $119.5 million and equity of $162.2 million. This indicates that the company has a debt-to-equity ratio of less than 1. I believe debt-to-equity has not reached a point where it is becoming a constraint on additional raising additional debt.

In a nutshell, Pangaea will deliver the strong result on Wednesday supported by top line growth, reducing operating expenses, stable interest expense, and improving the bottom line.

Risk

Trade War: Presently, the impact is limited because tariff imposed on products represent a small proportion of the total dry bulk shipping industry. The steel and aluminum tariffs have already been impacted the dry bulk shipping industry, and will be hit more if ongoing trade talks fail.

Interest Rate Risk: The shipping industry is capital-intensive, requiring significant amounts of capital expenditure financed through long-term debt. Therefore, drastic change in interest rate will impact the bottom line.

Fuel Swap Contracts: Fuel is an important cost driver for the shipping industry. Therefore, volatility in oil will impact operating expenses. Hence, the company seeks to reduce the risk of such volatility through a bunker hedging program.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the dry bulk shipping industry has been beaten down due to investor sentiment towards trade war, leaving the right intrinsic value to be found in dry bulk shipping companies. Pangaea is poised to outperform due to better TCE rates, improvement in net revenue, operating margins, and better financial health demonstrated through low debt-to-equity ratio. We will revisit the post-earnings financial of Pangaea and run a DCF analysis on FY-2018 numbers to find the intrinsic value of the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.