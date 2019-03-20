3 Reasons 7.1% Yielding Tanger Is A Table Pounding Buy

If it returns to historical growth rates, via several catalysts, then Tanger should deliver about 16% to 21% CAGR total returns over the next decade.

Tanger's low-risk turnaround is likely to take a few years, but if successful (I think it will be), the REIT is about 50% undervalued today.

I disagree with that assessment and recently bought $7,500 of this 7% yielding SWAN stock with recycled capital from other successful investments (22% profit on Kimco).

Tanger has fallen 52% since its mid-2016 highs, due to a disturbing decline in fundamentals that have Wall Street convinced the thesis is broken.

I'm a huge fan of buying quality dividend stocks at huge discounts to fair value, mostly focusing on blue-chips and SWAN stocks (based on my new quality score scale).

As I explained in my retirement portfolio update 63, I'm taking a year to de-risk my portfolio, both in terms of eliminating margin as well as adapting the companies I own to focus on lower-risk blue-chips ahead of a possible recession beginning in 2020 or 2021.

I'll be providing a quarterly retirement portfolio update next week, but today I want to discuss one major change I made recently, which involved selling a lower-quality REIT (Kimco) at a 22% profit and using the proceeds ($7,500) to buy shares of beaten down blue-chip Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT).

As you can see it's been a horrendous few years for Tanger, with shares down 52% from their mid-2016 highs. In fact, the REIT is now trading near a 10 year low, which either makes it a value trap or the best time in nearly a decade to buy a great company during a turnaround and at the peak of market pessimism.

So let's take a look at the three reasons why I still believe in Tanger, and consider it a table-pounding buy today. That includes a score of 9/11 on my new proprietary Sensei Quality Score rating system, that looks at dividend safety, business model risk, and management quality.

9+: SWAN

8: Blue-Chip

7: potential deep value opportunity (at the right price and margin of safety)

I've applied that quality rating system to my watchlists to create a new spreadsheet that shows me not just quality of the dividend stocks I'm following, but also programmed it (in Google Sheets) to let me know when a blue-chip or SWAN stock is trading near its 52 week low and thus an "ultra value" buy. Tanger's most recent declines triggered its active buy rec in my new watchlist (I call it the "greenlist") and allowed me to take a $7,500 stake in what I consider a quality company at a fantastic price ($20.25).

While Tanger's turnaround is likely to take another year or two, ultimately there are several reasons I still believe in the business model and expect an eventual return to historical growth rates. If the quality management team (which helped invent the industry) is able to deliver, then Tanger is about 50% undervalued today, and capable to delivering about 16% to 21% long-term CAGR total returns.

And in the meantime, investors buying today are getting a safe 7.1% yield from this dividend champion (26 straight years of dividend hikes) to wait for management to execute on its turnaround plan.

But before I explain why I'm very bullish on Tanger right now, first let's examine the reason Wall Street hates the stock with a red hot passion.

Why The Market Hates Tanger

When a legendary industry blue-chip crashes this hard the market is worried that the business model might be permanently broken. Thus determining whether Tanger is a deep-value opportunity worth buying vs a value trap to avoid comes down to determining whether or not that's true.

So first let's examine the reason for the market being so bearish on the stock.

The basic fear can be summed up in two words, "Retail Apocalypse". According to Coresight Research, 5,000 new store closings have been announced by mid-march 2019, compared to 5,524 in all of 2018. Those are mostly struggling and or bankrupt retailers that have had a tough time adapting to the new omnichannel (bricks and clicks) approach needed in the new world of e-commerce.

Unfortunately for Tanger, it has a relatively high exposure to some of those struggling retailers including Ascena Retail Group (ASNA), Gap (GPS) and PVH (PVH).

(Source: earnings supplement)

Brad Thomas has an excellent summary of Tanger's top 10 tenants, but basically, Ascena, Gap and PVH are struggling with "softness" in sales (NYSE:PVH), and plan to close "hundreds" of unprofitable stores..."quickly" (GAP). Ascena is actually doing pretty well in most of its key brands, though it is also closing stores (about 30 in Q4 2018).

While Tanger has been around for nearly 40 years (it literally pioneered the discount retail outlet center model), current market conditions are especially challenging. Why is that when overall retail sales, including brick & mortar, are actually the strongest in six years?

Well here's Steven Tanger's explanation from the Citi Global Property Conference

Another big disruptor of our business was private equity falling in love with specialty retailers, taking a great business with terrific brand names run by real merchants and destroying them by adding an enormous amount of debt. That caused at least 20 bankruptcies in the past 3 years...Bankruptcies dump space on us overnight, whereas if we had had a normal, orderly process of working with our tenants a year or 2 in advance, knowing their plans and they know our plans, we could transition space if they didn't choose to continue. Last year we had, at the end of lease terms, we agreed to rent modifications in some cases that took place in 2019 which are just now beginning, and that's in the number that you see. Also in the number are Gymboree and Crazy 8 stores that were announced that are now coming back and liquidating in Chapter -- I guess Chapter 22. For those of you that are not familiar with Chapter 22, it's a term I had never heard. I was always told it only went to Chapter 16. But Chapter 22 is when you go in Chapter 11 2 times within a 2-year period, so that's a laugh line." - Steven Tanger, (emphasis added).

Basically, Tanger's CEO (who's been with the REIT since 1985 and in the top job since the 1993 IPO), is saying that the much faster rate of bankruptcies is the main issue that has resulted in significantly weaker fundamentals than Tanger has delivered in the past.

(Source: investor presentation)

This has necessitated short-term, and lower cost leases to maintain occupancy which has caused straight-line lease spreads to fall off a cliff.

Straight-line lease spreads are how much a retail REIT can raise rents as old leases expire and are a good proxy for the quality of its assets. A good quality rule of thumb is retail REITs want to see 10+% lease spreads, which indicate their properties are well situated and in demand by thriving retailers.

Tanger's lease spreads have historically been well above that threshold even during severe recessions. Thus the sharp decline in recent years is taken by Wall Street as a sign that the business model is broken.

(Source: investor presentation)

Another important fundamental metric is occupancy rates. After all, shoppers are attracted to thriving centers with lots of popular tenants, and so a retail REIT with lots of vacancies can create a downward spiral that hurts other tenants.

Tanger has historically been very strong here, with full-year occupancy not dipping below 95% in over 25 years. However, 2019's guidance sent the stock down 5% the next day because it wasn't pretty.

2019 FFO/share: $2.34 (-6%)

Average Occupancy 94.3% (below that 95% historical threshold, mostly in Q2 according to its COO)

Same center store NOI: -2.4%

Same Center NOI is a good proxy for organic growth, and thanks to the higher than usual amount of store closures created by several tenant bankruptcies Tanger's normally strong NOI growth is set to continue the recent trend of accelerating declines.

(Source: investor presentation)

That means that FFO/share is likely to fall by 6% which is horrendous compared to the REIT's long-term average growth rate of 3.6%. What's more, according to Factset Research analysts expect 2020 to be a flat year, with virtually no cash flow growth and only a modest uptick of 2% in 2021.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

In other words, while other retail REITs are thriving in the new era of omnichannel, Tanger appears to be struggling with key fundamental metrics in decline. Thus it's understandable why Wall Street might believe that the business model is fundamentally broken, and the share price has fallen to a near 10 year low.

That's especially true given that retail, in general, is thriving and Tanger isn't, and many economists expect a recession to begin in 2020 or 2021 (as do I). In fact, at the Citi Global Property conference, Steven Tanger told analysts he expects a recession to begin in 2021, though one that's far milder than the Great Recession.

In other words, there are plenty of risks to consider with Tanger, that investors need to understand and be comfortable with. But as a lover of quality deep value investments (remember Tanger is a SWAN per my quality rubrics), it's my job to tell the difference between the wheels falling off the bus, and a solid low-risk turnaround opportunity.

So here are three reasons why I am bullish enough on Tanger to invest $7,500 of my hard earned money into the REIT at these firesale prices.

1. Why I Invested $7,500 In An Industry Legend During Its Latest Turnaround

Anyone considering buying Tanger needs to have confidence that the fundamental business model isn't broken, and I'm certainly in that group.

(Source: investor presentation)

Tanger's 44 outlet centers are located in dense urban areas or attractive vacation spots which create a strong value proposition for top retail tenants.

That's because, according to Steven Tanger, 30% to 50% of online clothing sales are returned, which is incredibly costly for online retailers. In contrast, Tanger offers a valuable opportunity to shoppers and tenants alike management describes as

We are the best brands, direct from the manufacturer, and we guarantee the price. We are the only retail developer that guarantees the price of every stock-keeping unit sold in every store in every Tanger Center as the lowest available. And if you can find it lower, we would be happy to fund the difference." - Steven Tanger

What's more, Tanger's economics are far more attractive than traditional malls. That includes much lower tenant occupancy costs, due to common areas being smaller with lower maintenance costs ($36 to $40 million per year).

(Source: investor presentation)

Tanger's occupancy costs (what retailers pay as a % of revenue) have stabilized at about 10%. That's far lower than the costs at malls with similar sales per square foot.

(Source: National Real Estate Investor)

Tanger also has a popular reward program, which saw 13% growth to 1.4 million members in 2018. That program is a good way to encourage shoppers to return to its centers. In fact, according to management, rewards members shop 50% more frequently and spend 10% more per trip.

The REIT's sales per square foot, which is ultimately what drives the value of its properties to tenants, has bottomed and begun climbing again.

(Source: investor presentation)

In Q4 sales per square foot at stabilized properties hit $392 per square foot, which is key to the REIT's ability to replace struggling tenants with thriving new ones like American Girl and Carolina Pottery, which it obtained in 2018.

And as Steven Tanger pointed out at the Citi Global Property conference, adapting its tenant base is nothing new for the REIT.

I would also point out that the major tenants 10 years ago and 15 years ago on our properties are just a distant memory, and we've always been able to find new names. That's what we do. We're in the malls, we talk to our children and our grandchildren. We read magazines. We're sourcing new tenants and talking to them wherever we can find it -- find them." - Steven Tanger (emphasis added)

And unlike traditional malls, where refurbishing an anchor tenant can run $20 million and converting to a mixed-use facility $50 million, Tanger's costs to replace failed tenants are minimal.

To be clear, we have no department stores. We have no Sears, we have no JCPenneys. These are multiple-level stores, odd shapes. Our centers are all long rectangles that are basically 100 feet deep and easy to reconfigure." - Steven Tanger

As its CEO pointed out at the Citi Global Property conference, while mall REITs must often undergo long and costly redesigns of their anchor stores, Tanger's very simple retail spaces require very little investment to make ready for a new tenant.

Ok, so maybe Tanger's plan to replace its struggling tenants with thriving ones is sound, and its track record on that has been strong. But what if the business model really is broken? What evidence do I have that Tanger's properties are still valuable and thus the stock will bounce back to historical fair value?

(Source: investor presentation)

That would be by looking at the straight-line lease spreads for long-term leases (over 12 months) which is what Tanger has historically used and that thriving tenants want, to lock in future operating costs. If Tanger's business model was truly broken then long-term lease spreads would be low and declining.

Instead, they remain in the double-digits, which indicates that its well-situated properties and rising sales per square foot mean it should succeed in replacing its weakest tenants in the coming years.

The other big reason I'm confident that Tanger's factory outlet center model isn't dead is that management is planning on building a new center, which it announced during the last earnings release.

"We are pleased to announce a future project in Nashville, Tennessee. We intend to adhere to our long-standing underwriting discipline and will not break ground until at least 60% of the project is leased. We also continue to prioritize maintaining a well-covered dividend supported by one of the lowest payout ratios in the sector, along with a fortress low-levered balance sheet. This provides us with the financial flexibility to pursue growth opportunities and to support investments in our business that together position us to outperform over time." - Steve Tanger (emphasis added)

The 280,000 square foot Nashville center would serve a metro area of 1.9 million people, that gets 14.5 million annual visitors. That's a 70% increase from 10 years ago and Tanger plans to make it a mixed-use facility, complete with dining, entertainment, and housing accommodations.

The Nashville project we announced, we're in early development. It's probably going to be 2 to 3 years before it's open, so no capital of any substance is being allocated to that now." - Steven Tanger (emphasis added)

As Steven Tanger explained at the Citi Global Property conference, the Nashville Center isn't going to be a short-term growth catalyst. It's likely to open in 2021 or 2022. In addition, it won't be started unless management can obtain 60% pre-leases which means it's not a done deal.

But the point is that if management weren't confident in the business model it wouldn't even be making this growth project proposal to Nashville retailers.

(Source: investor presentation)

Tanger has mastered conservative and profitable growth by not building "on-spec" but only pulling the trigger when it is highly confident it can obtain great results for shareholders. That's based on key criteria like

60% pre-leased (with visibility to 75%)

all permits obtained

expected returns on investment above management's target rate

The REIT's track record is excellent in terms of capital allocation, which is why I give Tanger a 3/3 management quality rating and consider it a SWAN stock that I'm willing to invest $7,500 into.

And of course, there's that other big factor, that matters most to income investors like me; the sensational dividend track record.

(Source: investor presentation)

As you can see Tanger's dividend growth rate can be highly variable, at times growing double-digits for long stretches and other years rising at a token rate. That's true of 2019's dividend hike of 1.4%, which was done to retain Tanger's impressive dividend champion status (26 straight years of dividend growth) that would make Tanger a dividend aristocrat if it was large enough to be in the S&P 500.

What's most impressive about Tanger being able to maintain such a stable dividend growth record is that it was one of just 12 equity REITs to maintain or grow its payout during the Great Recession. 87% of REITs cut or suspended dividends during that time, according to SNF Financial.

In other words, while Tanger might be struggling with its fundamentals now, the dividend is safe and likely to keep growing at a slow pace as the turnaround proceeds. That's because Tanger, unlike other struggling retail REITs (and yield traps), has incredibly strong finances that can fund its turnaround while still paying a very generous and steadily climbing dividend.

But a high-yield, well covered by cash flow isn't good enough for me to recommend or put my money to work. I also need the dividend safety to be secured by a strong balance sheet.

(Source: investor presentation)

Fortunately, Tanger has a fortress balance sheet, with debt metrics nowhere near violating its debt covenants. Covenant violations are the #1 reason REITs are forced to cut their dividends. Tanger's conservative use of debt has allowed it to avoid that worst-case scenario and deliver one of the best payout growth records in REITdom.

(Source: investor presentation)

Not just does Tanger have very manageable debt levels, but its debt is 6.4-year average maturity, and 90% fixed-rate, meaning very little interest rate risk to the business model. What's more, the REIT has a cash-rich business model with $100 million in FCF expected in 2019 according to its CEO.

"Last year we had to pay $20 million to complete the expansion of our property in Lancaster and finish the construction in Fort Worth. We don't have those expenses this year. So we expect about $100 million of free cash flow, and it will be allocated amongst those different buckets without changing -- this is internally generated cash." - Steven Tanger (emphasis added)

Last year Tanger used $50 million of its retained cash flow to pay down debt and strength the balance sheet further. Today the REIT faces no major debt maturities until October 2022, by which point its turnaround efforts will be complete and the Nashville Center should be operational.

(Source: investor presentation)

In fact, Tanger's finances are so strong it's one of the few REITs buying back shares, including $20 million worth in 2018 at an average price of $21.74.

And as its COO explained at the last conference call, the REIT is now authorized to opportunistically repurchase $100 million more of its deeply undervalued shares through May 2021. Each share bought back at today's prices represents an FFO yield of 11.7%, and is incredibly accretive to the bottom line.

But ultimately the reason I'm so bullish on Tanger, and just invested $7,500 into the REIT can best be summed up by its CEO.

We have proven adept at effectively navigating the ever-changing retail landscape over the last 38 years and expect that we will overcome the challenges we face today as we aggressively pursue new tenants and opportunities to enhance the performance of Tanger. We place the priority on maintaining a fortress balance sheet and the stability of our well covered dividend." - Steven Tanger (emphasis added)

Tanger's focus on long-term growth, while prioritizing a strong balance sheet and a safe dividend is what I like to see in my SWANs, including the deep value turnaround ones I buy.

Yes, Tanger is facing a lot of short-term challenges. But at the price I paid for it, I'm getting a safe 7% yield, and buying a very well managed collection of quality real estate properties at a single digit cash flow multiple. That multiple is likely to expand immensely if management achieves its long-term strategic objectives, which I just bet $7,500 that it can.

2. Total Return Profile: Generous, Safe and Steadily Growing Yield With Some Of The Best Return Potential Of Any SWAN Stock Today

Ultimately what determines my recommendations and portfolio decisions is the total return profile which consists of four things, yield, payout safety, long-term growth potential and valuation. These are the things that historically drive total returns, which is what I'm interested in maximizing through the use of low-risk dividend stocks.

REIT Yield 2019 FFO Payout Ratio Expected 10-Year Annualized Dividend Growth Expected 10-Year Total Return Potential Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 7.1% 61% 1.5% to 6.7% 8.6% to 13.8% 15.6% to 20.8% S&P 500 1.9% 33% 6.4% 8.3% 2% to 8%

(Sources: earnings releases, Morningstar, Gurufocus, Fastgraphs, Yahoo Finance, BlackRock, Vanguard, Multpl.com, Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Yardeni Research, analyst estimates)

Tanger's yield is at multi-year highs and 3.5 times that of the S&P 500. It's also much greater than the 5.3% the median REIT is offering. But more importantly, that dividend is safe thanks to a low payout ratio, even using management's conservative 2019 guidance.

REIT Leverage Ratio Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Avg Interest Rate Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 5.9 5.2 BBB (stable) 3.7% Sector Average 5.8 3.4 NA NA

(Sources: earnings supplement, conference call Gurufocus, Morningstar, FastGraphs)

Also important is the fact that the REIT's fortress balance sheet and strong investment grade credit rating means it has plenty of access to low-cost capital to get it through its turnaround effort, which is likely to last through 2021.

Even assuming Tanger's valuation never improves, the yield and future growth (which analysts have a wide range of opinions on) should easily deliver double-digit total returns. That's compared to 2% to 8% CAGR five-year total returns that Morningstar says most analysts/asset managers expect. I personally expect Tanger's long-term growth to be 3% to 4%, in line with its 20-year average of 3.6%.

But in reality, Tanger's super low valuation is a result of Wall Street's fears that the turnaround effort will fail. If it doesn't then the multiple will increase significantly resulting in a very large valuation boost that could deliver 16% to 21% long-term total returns. For a low-risk blue-chip, and a dividend champion, that's an unbeatable combination which I consider worthy of a $7,500 investment.

3. Valuation: The Most Undervalued Blue Chip REIT In America

(Source: Ycharts)

Thanks to its recent plunge (on no news) Tanger has managed to underperform both the market and REITs in general, over the past year. But according to Steven Tanger, the stock price is now 40% below intrinsic value, which makes the REIT a screaming buy.

But one would expect a CEO to claim his company is undervalued, so let's look at some historically useful valuation metrics to confirm that.

P/FFO 20-Year Average P/FFO Implied 10-Year FFO/Share Growth Rate Analyst Expected Growth Rate 8.5 15.4 0.4% 1.5% to 6.7%

(Sources: management guidance, FastGraphs, Benjamin Graham)

One of the most popular valuation approaches to REITs is looking at price/FFO, the REIT equivalent of a PE ratio (and standardized by NAREIT while AFFO isn't).

Tanger is now trading at less than nine times 2019's cash flow, which is nearly half its 20-year average. That valuation implies virtually no future growth. Even the most bearish analysts think Tanger will grow three times what the current cash multiple implies, meaning a very low bar to clear to generate multiple expansion.

What kind of multiple expansion and valuation boost can investors expect? For that, I turn to my favorite valuation method for blue-chip dividend stocks, dividend yield theory or DYT.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

DYT is the only investing strategy that asset manager/newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends has been using since 1966. By only comparing a blue-chip's (based on 6 quality criteria) yield to its historical yield, IQT has delivered decades of market-beating total returns with lower volatility to boot.

In fact, according to Hulbert Financial Digest (which tracks all major investing newsletters in America) over the past three decades, IQT's risk-adjusted total returns are the best in the industry.

In other words, I'm applying a very time tested and proven methodology to valuing Tanger, which is a solid blue-chip SWAN under my own quality standards (which are similar to IQT's).

Yield 5-Year Average Yield 13-Year Median Yield Estimated Fair Value Yield Discount To Fair Value Expected Annual Valuation Boost (Over 10 Years) 7.1% 3.6% 3.2% 3.6% 49% 7.0%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Gurufocus, Dividend Yield Theory)

Today's yield is basically double the five-year average and 122% greater than the 13-year median yield. But to err on the conservative side I'm using the higher figure for my valuation model.

Basically, if management is able to deliver on its turnaround, and return to its historical growth rate of 3% to 4%, then I expect Tanger to return to a 3.6% yield. That nearly 100% upside to fair value, even if it takes a full decade to accomplish (it might happen within three to five years), would represent a 10-year long valuation boost of about 7% per year.

Add up yield + long-term cash flow/dividend growth and the valuation boost (merely returning to fair value) and that's how I get my valuation-adjusted total return model. A model that's based on what Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) has been using for decades and which itself is based on the Gordon Dividend Growth model (relatively effective for dividend stocks since 1954).

The bottom line is that Tanger is the most undervalued SWAN REIT in America right now, and a table-pounding buy (49% undervalued) under my valuation scale.

Is Tanger right for everyone? No, but no stock is. There are real risks that management will need to overcome that could break the investment thesis. But if you're comfortable with those then today is the best time in nearly a decade to buy this high-yield SWAN REIT.

Bottom Line: Now Is The Best Time In A Decade To Buy This Blue-Chip REIT

Don't get me wrong, there are no guarantees on Wall Street. Even the bluest of blue-chips can fail as seen by General Electric (GE), a former dividend aristocrat and once the most valuable company on earth.

It's always possible that Tanger's turnaround won't succeed, which would break the investment thesis and cause me to both downgrade its quality score (from SWAN status) and sell the REIT.

However, I have confidence in Tanger's management, the location and quality of its properties (12-month straight-line lease spreads are still double-digits), and growth strategy. That strategy hinges on two things, replacing struggling tenants with thriving ones, and opening new centers in great vacation markets like Nashville.

It's certainly true that the turnaround is likely to take several years, with analysts not expecting significant FFO/share growth until 2021 or 2022 when the new Nashville Center opens.

Thus only deep value dividend investors willing to wait out the long-turnaround while enjoying that safe 7.1% yield should consider buying Tanger. However, if this industry-leading and time tested management team can deliver on its turnaround strategy (I just bet $7,500 it can) then buying this blue-chip REIT at 8.5 times 2019 cash flow might net you about 16% to 21% CAGR total returns over the coming decade.

With about 33% to 50% of that potential return paid in the form of safe and growing dividends, I consider Tanger to be one of the best deep value, high-yield opportunities on Wall Street. That's why I've initiated a position and recommend it as a "table pounding buy" today.

