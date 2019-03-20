Jumia Technologies: Emerging E-Commerce Player In Africa

The company seems like a new operator which has just received a lot of money from investors and is ready to scale up its operations.

With a great amount of liquidity recently received and €100 million in cash, Jumia Technologies (JMIA) seems a stock that growth investors should review. If revenue growth continues at 38% y/y, forward revenue would amount to $203 million and enterprise value should increase from $0.609 billion to $1,725 billion. Having mentioned these beneficial features, there are certain risks. The company is incorporated in Germany and the assets seem to be located in Africa. As a result, enforcing civil actions against Jumia Technologies from the US may not be that easy. In addition, investors should understand that securities law in Germany does not protect shareholders as much as in the United States.

Business - Massive Market Opportunity

Founded in 2012, Jumia Technologies casts itself as a pan-African e-commerce platform. Like many other retailers around the world, Jumia offers a marketplace connecting sellers and buyers and logistics services. Consumers can find a wide range of products, including fashion and apparel, smartphones, beauty products and perfumes, among others.

Jumia Technologies offers its services in 14 countries - a market comprising of, according to Euromonitor, 74% of African consumer expenditure, €1.4 trillion, in 2018. In addition, the amount of sales made online represents only 1% of the total amount of expenditure. There is a lot to be done. Keep in mind that this figure is equal to 24% in China. These figures mean that the market opportunity is quite large.

The most beneficial is that Jumia seems to have well-known European partners that should be helping in obtaining financing and designing its business model. This fact should attract a large number of investors.

The company seems to have money to develop operations and a business model that has worked out in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Starting up a new business is always difficult and it is never 100% sure that it will work. That said, it should not be that complicated in this case.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2018, €100 million in cash represents 70% of the total amount of assets. This amount of liquidity should interest IPO investors. Raising a decent amount of money should not be complicated. Investors appreciate giving money to companies that have already a decent amount of cash.

Other assets are not worth a lot. The amount of property is worth €5 million and receivables amount to €13 million. With these assets in mind and the total amount of cash, Jumia Technologies seems like a new operator which has just received a lot of money from investors and is ready to scale up its operations. The image below provides the list of assets:

The total amount of liabilities is below the total amount of cash, which should help the company seduce market participants. In addition, it seems quite ideal that Jumia reports no financial debt. The image below provides the list of liabilities:

With regard to the amount of contractual obligations, they should not worry investors. The company reports operating leases of €9.2 million as shown in the image below:

Income Statement

With 38% revenue growth y/y for the year ended December 31, 2018, growth investors should appreciate Jumia. The gross profit margin is also quite beneficial, close to 35%. It is comparable to that of Amazon (AMZN), which amounts to 40%. In this regard, the company should attract growth investors. If Amazon transformed the way people in the US buy, it should happen in Africa too.

Having mentioned these features about the top of the P&L, the company’s net income is not positive, which should matter much to growth investors. If revenue growth continues at the same level and gross profit margin does not decline, the market should appreciate this name. The image below provides the income statement as reported in the prospectus:

Use Of Proceeds

With regard to the use of the proceeds, the information that Jumia Technologies is expected to give is not that beneficial. The company has not explained this matter a lot in the prospectus. Read the lines below for further details:

“The principal reasons for this offering are to increase our financial flexibility, increase our public profile and awareness, create a public market for our ADSs and facilitate our future access to public equity markets. We have not quantified or allocated any specific portion or range of the net proceeds to us for any particular purpose.”



With that, we know that Jumia should not use the money to pay debt. It does not have any.

Well-known shareholders

The list of institutional investors should be appreciated. Some very large European institutions like AXA (OTCQX:AXAHF), Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDF) and venture capitalist Rocket Internet trusted Jumia Technologies. If these shareholders believe in the project of Jumia, other institutional investors should also review this name. The image below provides the list of shareholders:

Competitors And Valuation

The company mentions a long list of competitors in its prospectus. Among the names given, investors should find Amazon, Souq.com (SOUQ), Takealot, Superbalist, Spree, and Alibaba (BABA). The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Adding JD.com, Inc. (JD) and eBay (EBAY) to the list of competitors, let’s review their multiples. As can be seen in the charts below, these companies trade at 0.4x-8.5x forward revenues. BABA, which trades at 8.5x forward sales, grows its revenues at 61% y/y, which seems above the revenue growth of Jumia Technologies. Amazon trades at 3x forward revenues and reports revenue growth of 30%. With this in mind, Jumia may trade between 3x forward sales and 8.5x, but no more.

As can be seen in the image below, the gross profit margins of these companies are not much better than that of Jumia Technologies. With the exception of eBay, which reports gross profit margin of 77%, competitors’ gross profit margins are between 14% and 46%. The chart below provides further details on the matter:

Jumia Technologies reported 38% revenue growth y/y, amounting to €130 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. With these figures, let’s assume forward revenue of $203 million.

Assuming that the company should trade at 3x-8.5x forward sales, the total enterprise value should be in the range of $0.609-1,725 billion.

The Company Is Not Based In The United States

There are a few risks to be noted on Jumia Technologies. The company has many assets outside the United States, and its directors and the management are not located in the US. As a result, investors and judges in the US may have difficulties in enforcing civil actions against the Board of Directors or the company. The following information from the prospectus provides further details on this matter:

In addition, securities law in Germany is not exactly like that in the United States. This is another feature that should be considered closely by investors. Shareholders don’t seem as protected as in the United States. For instance, punitive damages are not recognized in German law. The lines below provide further details:

“Awards of punitive damages in actions brought in the United States or elsewhere are generally not enforceable in Germany. In addition, actions brought in a German court against us or the members of our management board and supervisory board, our senior management and the experts named herein to enforce liabilities based on U.S. federal securities laws may be subject to certain restrictions, in particular, German courts generally do not award punitive damages.”



The table below should interest investors. It provides information about the real location of employees and from where the company is operating. Many of them are based in Nigeria, West Africa, and Egypt:

Conclusion

With €100 million in cash and well-known investors helping Jumia Technologies, the company should be studied by growth investors. Assuming forward revenue of $203 million, it should have an enterprise value of $0.609-1,725 billion. The valuation of other e-commerce players in the world suggests that figure. While it is true that the market opportunity seems very large, the fact that the company was incorporated in Germany may not help obtain a massive enterprise value. Many investors may not invest in the company as it is not in the United States, which may reduce the total amount of liquidity and push the total valuation down.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.