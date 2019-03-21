Should I Sell My CBL, CBL-D, And CBL-E?

We have already moved on and reinvested in preferred securities that have much more stable prospects for the future.

Co-produced with Beyond Saving and PendragonY for High Dividend Opportunities.

Update On CBL & Associates

At High Dividend Opportunities, we have been getting a lot of questions from regarding CBL Properties (CBL) from follower and readers. The CBL preferred stocks were previously a pick of ours, but we recommended to our members to sell them in January 2019.

Our initial bullish thesis did not play out. CBL failed to get above what was already low expectations. Its move towards a secured credit line significantly increased the risk of the preferred stock investment by removing the remaining quality assets from the unencumbered asset pool.

Given these developments, sometimes the better part of valor calls for getting rid of an investment and reinvesting in a better place. While we are willing to accept volatility, CBL’s recent performance has threatened the essence of our bullish thesis, and its restructuring towards secure debt has materially increased the risks to preferred investors.

Investing in CBL has changed from a speculative investment in a turnaround story to gambling. Specifically, we see a real risk of a potential bankruptcy in 2023, or potentially sooner, which would likely result in a significant capital loss for preferred shareholders.

Should I sell my CBL, CBL-D, CBL-E?

We believe that the fundamentals of CBL have deteriorated to the point where continued investment is high-risk. Our goal at HDO is to provide high-yield opportunities where we believe the market is overestimating the actual risk, providing above-average cash yields while avoiding investments that could result in loss of capital. Due to the nature and level of risk with CBL, we recommend that members who did not sell their shares in CBL or CBL preferred stocks CBL-D and CBL-E should sell now and reinvest in other high-yield picks.

In the mall sector, our preferred stock picks include Pennsylvania REIT (PEI.PD) and Washington Prime Group (WPG.PH, WPG.PI). These three preferred stocks provide a much higher level of safely and still provide a very nice yield above 8%.

What has changed in the risk level of CBL?

CBL has continued to experience significant declines in its same-store sales, and ongoing guidance remains pessimistic. While tenant bankruptcies have impacted all mall operators, CBL has fared far worse than its peers, and all signs point to the company continuing to decline for the foreseeable future.

(Source: Company Filings, Chart Author's)

CBL's closest peer WPG has experienced a significantly slower decline and is projecting that decline to lessen in 2019. CBL's decline has remained more significant, and management has guided for an even steeper decline in 2017.

To put the drop in perspective, a property that CBL held at the end of 2016 that produced $1,000,000 in NOI is expected to produce under $850,000 in 2019. A property owned by WPG that produced the same $100,000 in 2016 is expected to produce $945,000 of NOI in 2019. In other words, using the same cap rate, CBL's property will have lost approximately 15% of its value, while the WPG property lost 5.5% of its value.

It has been no secret over the past several years that NOI would be dropping for malls. The decline was not unexpected. What was unexpected was CBL's inability to even slow the pace of the decline. Our bullish thesis anticipated that CBL would look more like WPG, with the rate of same-store declines slowing. CBL failed to execute at the same level as WPG.

Refinancing

Furthermore, CBL's refinancing of its revolving credit line is alarming, especially for the preferred shares. With the collateral added to the line, all of CBLs Tier 1 properties are now encumbered, as well as a substantial portion of its Tier 2 properties. The company's revolver encumbered its best properties that had year-over-year growth. Despite the move to secured debt, the interest rate increased.

(Source: Company Filings, Chart Author's)

Over time, we can see the quality of CBL's unencumbered asset pool deteriorating. Each year, its tier 1 and tier 2 accounted for a smaller and smaller portion of unencumbered NOI. This trend was significantly sped up with the 2019 estimate illustrating the impact of the new credit line.

Almost 50% of the company's unencumbered NOI will come from its Tier 3 and "other" assets, which includes associated centers, community centers, and office space.

This is important to preferred shareholders because the unencumbered asset pool is what supports the unsecured debt and the preferred shares. In the event of a liquidation or bankruptcy, the secured debt holders have first claim to the encumbered assets. Given the decline in values that has already happened, plus any decline associated with CBL becoming even more distressed, we believe that there would be little to no value left over from the secured assets available to unsecured bondholders.

In a bankruptcy or liquidation scenario, unsecured debtholders would get their recovery primarily from the unencumbered properties. Preferred shareholders would get a recovery if, and only if, there is any value after the debt has been paid in full. Due to the low quality of the unencumbered properties and the continuing decline of those properties, we are not confident in the ability of the preferred shares to recover any material value in a bankruptcy or liquidation.

To make things worse, we expect CBL's redevelopment efforts will naturally focus on its Tier 1 and high Tier 2 properties, the properties that are encumbered by secured debt. It is only natural for the company to focus on saving the assets that have had the best performance first. This means that the asset pool that underlies the unsecured debt and preferred shares generally will not be the properties that will benefit from redevelopment spending. Even if CBL stems the bleeding from their portfolio in general, its Tier 3 and other assets will likely continue to experience declines.

This is in stark contrast to WPG, where the majority of the company's unencumbered properties are also its highest-quality properties.

(Source: Washington Prime Group)

In 2019, WPG projects that 92% of its unencumbered NOI will come from its Tier 1 and Open Air assets. The quality of WPG's unencumbered properties provides a safety net for its unsecured debtholders and for preferred shareholders. Additionally, from the company's perspective, this provides it with significant balance sheet flexibility to access capital to fund its redevelopment plans.

Is there really a risk of bankruptcy?

Yes. Bankruptcy for publicly traded REITs is a very rare occurrence, but it does happen from time to time. Most notably, General Growth Properties filed for bankruptcy in 2009.

That bankruptcy worked out quite well for investors, as the quality assets of GGP attracted significant capital from Bill Ackman, Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) and Simon Property Group (SPG). The bankruptcy resulted in a successful reorganization where even common equityholders survived.

We believe CBL would suffer a much different fate because its assets are much lower quality. We do not believe that a CBL bankruptcy would attract capital that is looking to keep the company whole. We believe bankruptcy would most likely result in a much smaller CBL, with its lower Tier 2 and Tier 3 assets auctioned off to deleverage the higher-quality assets, while unsecured debt holders would get equity in the new company. Under that scenario, preferred shareholders would be lucky to get even a portion of equity.

The most obvious catalyst for bankruptcy would be an inability to roll its unsecured bonds coming due in 2023. Considering that the unsecured bonds are relying on CBL's worst properties, we believe it is likely that the properties will continue to deteriorate faster than the overall portfolio.

However, it is also possible that sometime between now and then, CBL violates a covenant. In particular, page 17 of the 10-K notes a covenant that says:

that our ratio of unencumbered NOI to unsecured interest expense, as defined, be greater than 1.75

CBL's pro forma annual unencumbered NOI (after the credit line refinancing) is approximately $160.6 million. Its unsecured interest expense is $74.6 million/year. This means that the company's unsecured NOI could drop to approximately $130.5 million before it is in violation. That is only a 19% decline.

Management's 2019 guidance is for a 7% drop, which would bring the unencumbered NOI down to $149.3 million. However, as noted above, CBL's unencumbered portfolio is lower quality than the portfolio average. It is reasonable to believe that the company will experience larger declines than the portfolio average.

CBL does not break out that same-store declines based on tier, but it is likely that the company's experience is similar to WPG, where its lower-quality malls had substantially greater declines than its higher-quality malls.

(Source: Washington Prime Group)

If CBL's entire portfolio experiences a decline of 7% in 2019, it is not unreasonable to believe that the lower-quality unencumbered properties will decline by 10% or even more. Unless CBL can turn things around fast, by 2020, the company could be at high risk of its unsecured NOI dropping below the $130 million mark and violating that covenant.

Given the declining fundamentals, we believe there is a material risk that any covenant violations would not be waived as lenders determine it is better to risk a haircut now rather than see the asset base deteriorate further.

What about the dividends?

For 2019, the preferred dividends appear to be safe. We expect CBL to pay out the 90% minimum required to preserve REIT status. Arguments that CBL should convert to a C-Corp are unpersuasive. Not only would it create tax implications for CBL, its revolver has a covenant requiring the company to maintain REIT status. If CBL wanted to convert to a C-Corp, doing so in combination with its refinancing would have been the time to do it.

We further expect that CBL will avoid paying out much extra, as the company needs every penny it can get for redevelopment. This means that as CBL's taxable income decreases, it will continue to cut and eventually eliminate the common dividend. It is very possible that the company's taxable income will drop enough that it can partially suspend the preferred dividends. That will become a moderate risk in 2020, and as time goes on, the risk of a suspension will increase.

Investors today should not count on the dividend to be maintained. If CBL's taxable income drops enough that they can suspend it, we believe that the company will suspend it.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line is that we believe the common dividend will be eliminated within a year or two. CBL will very likely do a reverse split to ensure that it does not get delisted.

The preferred shares have a safer dividend, but as time goes on, the likelihood of a partial suspension increases. Due to REIT rules, CBL will continue to pay something, but we believe the company will pay as little as possible.

Our largest concern is the risk of bankruptcy in 2023, or even earlier if CBL's unencumbered asset pool continues to experience declining results. Since that pool of assets is now made up of the lowest-quality assets CBL owns, it is at high risk. In the event of a bankruptcy or organized liquidation, we are not confident that preferred shares would have a meaningful recovery. Any gain from dividends received could be washed out by the capital loss.

If CBL's redevelopment efforts can stem the bleeding and the company can grow NOI, it is possible that the company can make it through this rough patch and continue paying the preferred dividends. Maybe it can gain enough confidence from debt holders to refinance its 2023-2026 maturities. In that case, the CBL preferreds could provide an excellent total return. There is great upside potential, and that is not a completely unreasonable scenario. Anyone betting on that scenario should be aware that there are plenty of landmines along the way.

However, our goal is to provide stable income by investing in securities that are yielding higher than average due to market mispricing. While CBL preferreds check the high-yield box, we have real concerns about their ability to provide stability. Also, we believe that the high yields are representing real risk and are not the cause of mispricing. The preferred share prices are reflecting the low quality of the underlying assets combined with the high load of senior debt.

We greatly prefer the structure and position of WPG. It has approximately $4 billion in unencumbered assets, and 92% of the company's unencumbered NOI comes from the Tier 1 and Open Air portfolios, its highest-quality properties. The market has put downward pressure on WPG common and preferred shares, and we believe that much of this downward pressure comes from pessimism around CBL bleeding over. This has created an opportunity where WPG is mispriced and the risks are overestimated.

CBL same-store NOI has declined substantially more than WPG, and management projects even higher declines. WPG management projects slowing declines.

Almost 50% of CBL's unencumbered NOI comes from its Tier 3 properties. 92% of WPG's unencumbered NOI comes from its Tier 1 and Open Air Properties.

CBL's unencumbered NOI is 28.4% of total NOI, or $160.6 million. WPG's unencumbered NOI is approximately 60% of total NOI, or $309 million.

CBL is at risk of violating unsecured debt covenants within the next two years.

The market ties CBL and WPG together as "Class B" mall REITs, but when you look at the fundamentals, it is clear that there is a dramatic difference between the two.

Investors who choose to hold CBL could very well be rewarded in the long term. However, there is a real chance of the investment resulting in a significant capital loss, and there is certainly going to be more significant volatility. CBL preferreds could easily drop into the single digits before the long-term bull thesis plays out, and the common shares could experience an even more dramatic downswing.

At High Dividend Opportunities, we do not set out to gamble, we look for quality that is underpriced. For now, CBL is a gamble, and we recommend those that are holding it and/or its preferred stocks to sell. WPG, on the other hand, has much more solid fundamentals and has been mispriced by the market. Risk-averse investors should focus on the preferred shares WPG.PH and WPG.PI, which have a strong asset and strong cash flow coverage, and still offer a very generous yield of over 8%.

