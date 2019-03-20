Innovative Industrial Properties: All Bubbles Burst (Eventually)

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) is on fire. In October, I wrote an article discussing their secondary offering at $40/share noting,

For those who believe that federal cannabis legalization is unlikely, that federal enforcement is less likely and that cannabis demand will continue to grow- investing in IIPR even at today's premium has very compelling upside. The drop immediately following secondary offerings is likely the best buying opportunities you will get.

Since then, IIPR's share price has nearly doubled. Investors since IPO have seen their investment quadruple.

IIPR has clearly been completely disconnected from any valuation. Even the most optimistic valuations could not get even reasonably close to the current share price.

IIPR's price action has been primarily driven by two factors.

Strong enthusiasm about the potential growth of the cannabis sector. A lack of publicly traded competition.

A significant change in either of these factors could pop the bubble very quickly.

Operations

Operationally, there is a lot to love about IIPR. IIPR invests in industrial buildings that are leased to tenants in the cannabis industry. It is no secret that cannabis is a sector with substantial growth potential as more and more states legalize medicinal or even recreational use.

From the landlord's standpoint, these leases are phenomenal. The yields tend to be over 15%, with annual escalators in the 3-4% range and a hefty security deposit upfront. Their tenants are paying 3-5x what other industrial tenants would typically pay. The leases are true triple-net (NNN) which means that the tenant is responsible for virtually all of the expenses. Source: 2018 10-K

The result is a very straightforward income statement. IIPR gets very healthy revenues and property expenses are nearly fully reimbursed. IIPR's only significant expense is G&A, which only grew 16%, while rental revenues increased 128%.

As IIPR grows, that trend can be expected to continue as they are still at a point where growth will dramatically contribute to economies of scale. The margins are simply unheard of in the real estate world. Properties yielding 15%+ are typically highly distressed properties with significant cap-ex needs, expectations for declining NOI and significant problems. IIPR currently has 100% occupancy and there is no sign that any of their tenants are having issues paying rent.

Early on, growth was an issue for IIPR, as their IPO was substantially reduced and it took a long time to deploy even the reduced funds they received. IIPR has grown past those issues as their secondary offering was well-received and they have been closing acquisitions at a pace of 2-3 per quarter.

IIPR recently priced a private offering of $125 million in 3.75% Exchangeable Senior Notes, which is their first debt. They had $133.4 million in cash and short term investments at the end of Q4 2018 and their share price is trading well above NAV so issuing equity is a great source of potential funds.

This puts IIPR in a position where their acquisition team does not have to worry about funds. If they find a deal they like, IIPR can get the cash together to close it. IIPR's "problem" is that they have access to more capital than they can deploy. As far as problems go, that is not a terrible problem to have.

Insanity

Perhaps the best illustration of the insanity is the IIPR Series A Cumulative Preferred (IIPR.PA) which was recently trading at over $30. The series can be called October of 2022, has a par value of $25 and pays a dividend of $2.25/year.

If you buy today, you would be entitled to $8.43 in dividends by the call date. If the series is called on the call date you would recover par of $25. For a total of $33.43. Your entire gain would only be 11.4% over a 3.5-year investment for an annual return of only 3.25%!

Along the way, preferred shareholders face risks associated with company failure, plus the risks of company success. If IIPR is acquired at any point between now and 2022, shares would be redeemed at $25 par, resulting in a net loss.

There is absolutely no way to rationally justify an investment in the IIPR.PA at these prices. The market has completely lost sight of expected return.

The Common

An investment in the common can at least be supported by the belief in price growth continuing at its breakneck speed.

Source

Looking at the most recent 10-K, IIPR has under $300 million in assets, almost half of it is cash. Yet the market is valuing the common equity in excess of $750 million. Even if you assume dramatic increases in property values, IIPR is trading well in excess of 200% of NAV. This is a situation I've never seen in a real estate company before.

There are cases where quality managers get a substantial premium. Realty Income (O), a high-quality REIT, routinely trades at a 15-30% premium to NAV. That has on occasion spiked up to the 60%s.

Many comment threads have suggested that IIPR is "the next O", well if O is ever trading over a 100% premium to NAV, my advice is to short it. Even wonderful solid companies can become overpriced. (Historically, shorting O when it has gotten over a 50% premium to NAV has been the right call.) Even while bulls might be right about the long-term story, prices that are well ahead of reasonable valuations eventually get corrected.

In time, IIPR could grow into their valuation, but it is important to recognize that a lot of that growth is already priced in. Additionally, much of the enthusiasm around IIPR is growth in cannabis. At the end of the day, IIPR is not a cannabis company, IIPR is a landlord. Growth in the cannabis sector will produce a lot of negative headwinds for IIPRs operations.

The Risk of Success

It is very important to understand the distinction between the landlord and the tenant. The reason that cannabis companies are willing to pay rents that are substantially higher than market rents for other companies has nothing to do with their excess cash or their growth potential.

IIPR's leases do not include any provisions for IIPR to receive a percentage of profits. The lease is the same whether the tenant is wildly successful or whether they are digging through their couch cushions to collect enough quarters to pay rent.

In general, the more financial strength a company has, the less they pay in rent for substantially similar properties. Landlords prefer tenants that have a high likelihood of paying rent on time and fulfilling the entire contract. Tenants that are financially strong know this and fully use it to their advantage during lease negotiations, they didn't become financially strong by just paying unnecessary expenses!

The reason IIPR's tenants pay such high rents is because they are substantially limited in their financial activities. Their tenants are denied access to traditional mortgages and there are a lot of landlords who refuse to rent to them. If a cannabis tenant calls up Stag Industrial (STAG), Eastgroup Properties (EGP) or Prologis (PLD), they will be told "no thanks".

If cannabis bulls are right, and cannabis becomes increasingly legalized and is the next huge thing, IIPR is in a catch-22. On one hand, their tenants are more financially secure and the risk of them being unable to pay rent diminishes dramatically. On the other hand, if the tenants can go to almost any landlord, they have no reason to pay the extortionate rents that IIPR is charging.

At best, if cannabis really becomes that successful, IIPR can hope that the companies will honor the contracts they are signing today and fulfill their current term. Once that term expires, they will be at the negotiating table and getting much lower rents because they will have money and options. When companies like STAG are willing to rent to them at 8% cap-rates, IIPR is going to have to give in and cut rents dramatically.

IIPR is still a very small fish, they have 13 properties with a little over a million square feet. To put that in context, STAG bought 17 properties with over 3 million square feet just in Q4 of 2018. IIPR is a long way from having any meaningful pricing power if the industry grows as fast as cannabis bulls believe. Ironically, that success could put immense downward pressure on IIPR's cash flow and eventually their share-price.

The Risk of Law

Since cannabis rents are so high, why is it that most public REITs won't touch the space? Cannabis is illegal.

There is no question about it, the US government absolutely has the legal authority to seize every building IIPR owns, seize their bank accounts and put them out of business overnight. Under current laws, IIPR would have absolutely no reasonable defense if they were ever in front of a judge. The knowingly leased a building to an entity and helped customize that building for the sole purpose of producing an illegal substance. There are numerous public filings to prove it.

The laws are on the books, and the one thing that has been providing medicinal cannabis security is that those laws have not been enforced. This is primarily due to a provision in spending bills that prevents the Department of Justice from using any funds to interfere with State medical cannabis laws. This provision expires September 30, 2019, and will have to be renewed. It has been included in each omnibus spending bill since 2014, but there is absolutely no guarantee that it will continue to be included.

In other words, cannabis is illegal, and IIPR knowingly leasing to cannabis producing tenants is illegal. The only thing that stands in the way is a provision that bans the DOJ from spending a penny on enforcement. That provision has to be renewed every single year, one bad Congress could tip over the whole house of cards. In their 10-K IIPR warns,

Federal prosecutors have significant discretion and no assurance can be given that the federal prosecutor in each judicial district where we purchase a property will not choose to strictly enforce the federal laws governing cannabis production or distribution. Any change in the federal government's enforcement posture with respect to state-licensed cultivation of medical-use cannabis, including the enforcement postures of individual federal prosecutors in judicial districts where we purchase properties, would result in our inability to execute our business plan, and we would likely suffer significant losses with respect to our investment in medical-use cannabis facilities in the United States, which would adversely affect the trading price of our securities. Furthermore, following any such change in the federal government's enforcement position, we could be subject to criminal prosecution, which could lead to imprisonment and/or the imposition of penalties, fines, or forfeiture.

While public support for cannabis legalization has been vocal and growing, all attempts at federal regulation have failed. I am reminded of playing online poker, from the days when money had to be put through third-party international online wallets, to the days when it could be directly drafted out of or deposited into my checking account. It was when online poker was being advertised on national tv channels, it was extremely popular. Companies and players emboldened by the government's lack of enforcement and then on Black Friday, it ended suddenly and without warning.

Investors in IIPR should be very aware that what the company is doing is technically illegal. The government is simply choosing not to enforce it, mostly because Congress won't provide the funds. This is a minor provision in a huge bill, it could be crossed out by one Congress.

Additionally, it brings up an interesting possibility regarding the leases. Are they enforceable? If IIPR has to take a tenant to court (which is not an uncommon occurrence in Real Estate), is the judge going to have any sympathy at all or will they simply dismiss the case out of hand? Courts are not going to litigate contracts between drug dealers. IIPR could discover that their leasing contracts are not worth the paper they are printed on. Just because a law is not actively being enforced, does not mean that it is no longer the law.

Conclusion

IIPR is an interesting investment, one that is completely without precedent. On the positive side, the cash-flow they are getting is extraordinarily high and has little to do with the apparent financial risk of their tenants.

Generally, a 15% cap rate would be associated with a tenant at high-risk of defaulting on the lease and poor growth prospects. There is no indication that any of IIPRs tenants have any issues covering rent and broad expectations are that their businesses will be growing extremely fast.

Clearly, the market is focussed on the growth potential and the assumption that these high-leases will continue. This has rewarded IIPR with very high share prices and allows them to raise more capital than they need at extremely attractive prices. The spread between their cost of capital and their property level yield is huge. As long as that spread remains, IIPR will be growing their cash-flow hand over fist.

Most of the market seems to be ignoring the risks. Ironically, IIPR could experience headwinds from their tenants' success. Right now IIPR can charge high-rents because tenants have few other options. Tenants that can go to a bank or find different landlords are not going to pay such high rents. IIPR would likely survive as a company, but their financial picture would be dramatically different with much tighter margins, lower distributions, and slower growth.

The market seems to be completely discounting the risk that cannabis is illegal and any given year, the government might decide to start enforcing the law. Public opinion seems to support legalization, but legalization efforts have all failed. Public opinion can be fickle and as more people have public encounters with people who are high, there could be a backlash. Very rarely is there a REIT that stands a legitimate risk of going to $0 nearly overnight.

The IIPR bubble has legs. There is a lot of enthusiasm about the potential future and very little consideration given to the underlying value. Eventually, that value will be realized, either when legalization occurs and tenants seek decreased rent, or when the government starts enforcing the law.

As long as cannabis remains in the legal grey area, IIPR will have fantastic fundamentals. If that lasts for years, the share price could double or even triple from here. A bet on IIPR is a bet that the government will continue to do nothing. That bet comes with a lot of risks and none of that risk is being priced in by an optimistic market.

High Dividend Opportunities, The #1 Service for Income Investors and Retirees

We are the largest community of income investors and retirees with over 2000 members. We recently launched our all-Preferred Stock & Bond portfolio to cater for conservative income investors.

Take advantage of our 2-week free trial to get instant access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock portfolio, and income tracking tools. You also get access to our report entitled "Our Favorite Picks for 2019"

Sign up here

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, PLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.