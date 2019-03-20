PepsiCo Will Soon Be Offering A Nearly 10-Year High Dividend Yield

PepsiCo (PEP) has underperformed the market in the last two years. The stock has gained only 4%, whereas the S&P has advanced 18% over this period. In addition, the food & beverage sector recently entered rough waters, as Kraft Heinz (KHC) and Coca-Cola (KO) spread panic to the investing community with their disappointing earnings reports. However, investors should not miss the long-term prospects of PepsiCo. Moreover, as the company will raise its dividend in May, it will soon be offering a nearly 10-year high dividend yield. Income-oriented investors should take note of this fact and consider purchasing the stock.

Business overview

The food & beverage sector recently entered rough waters. Kraft Heinz announced a massive write-off of $15.4 billion of its assets due to overvaluation of past acquisitions. This amount is 40% of the current market cap of the stock, which has lost one-third of its value since that announcement. Coca-Cola also disappointed the market with its daunting guidance for this year. Consequently, investors have become concerned over the prospects of the sector and have begun to doubt the credibility of managements of companies of this sector.

PepsiCo is facing its own issues and has thus underperformed the market in the last two years. The consumption per capita of carbonated drinks has fallen to its lowest level since 1985 due to the increasing health consciousness of consumers. Moreover, some U.S. states and some countries have greatly increased their taxes on sweet beverages in order to tighten their budget deficits. Furthermore, PepsiCo will be adversely affected if some states enforce health impact warnings on advertising for sweet beverages. Although a federal appeals court blocked such a law in San Francisco early this year, the risk cannot be ruled out in future cases.

While the above factors do not bode well for PepsiCo, investors should not miss the special characteristics of this stock. The food & beverage giant has diversified its portfolio so much that it now generates only 12% of its total revenues from the Pepsi-Cola trademark. Moreover, PepsiCo takes advantage of the inelastic demand for this product category and offsets the decreasing consumption of these products by implementing meaningful price hikes. We have witnessed the same pattern in the tobacco industry, where tobacco companies offset the decreasing percentage of smokers by raising their prices year after year.

It is also worth noting that PepsiCo has 22 brands that exceed $1 billion in annual revenues. The company is the No. 1 brand in market share in most of its major markets, such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. and Russia, and generates 90% of its total retail sales from the No. 1 or No. 2 market share position. On the other hand, although the company is present in more than 200 countries, it still generates 69% of its operating profit in North America. As this is a relatively mature market, it somewhat limits the growth potential of PepsiCo.

Growth prospects

Frito-Lay North America has become the most important division of PepsiCo. In 2018, it generated 25% of the total sales and 44% of the total operating profit of the company. Unlike the struggling beverage segment, Frito-Lay North America is growing at a decent pace. In 2018, this segment grew its operating profit by 4.5%, thanks to revenue growth and productivity savings. This segment is likely to remain a major growth driver for the foreseeable future.

Moreover, while North America is a mature market, PepsiCo is growing at a much higher rate in emerging regions. In 2018, the company grew its operating profit by 13% in Latin America and by 9% in Asia, the Middle East and North Africa. As these regions currently generate only 19% of the total operating income, they can hardly move the needle right now. However, as they are growing much faster than the other regions, their contribution to the total growth of the company will become much more significant in the upcoming years.

In its latest earnings release, management of PepsiCo provided disappointing guidance for this year, as it stated that it expected a 1% decline in the currency-adjusted earnings per share. However, investors should note that management is expecting 4% organic revenue growth, while the poor bottom line earnings will result from restructuring charges. The restructuring process will affect short-term results but will prime the company for higher long-term growth, thanks to cost reductions and efficiency enhancement.

More precisely, in the long run, management expects 4-6% organic revenue growth, margin expansion by 20-30 basis points per year and high-single digit currency-adjusted earnings per share growth. This guidance is especially attractive for a mature company, particularly given the current phase of the economic cycle. If the company manages to meet its guidance, it will highly reward its shareholders, also given its generous dividend.

It is also worth noting that the above guidance of management is reliable, as it is in line with the recent performance of the company. During the last six years, PepsiCo has grown its organic revenue by 3.8% per year, the company has enhanced its core operating margin by 160 basis points and it has grown its constant-currency core earnings per share by 9% per year on average. Therefore, investors can rely on the recent long-term guidance of management.

Dividend

In its latest conference call, PepsiCo announced that it will raise its annual dividend by 3% this year, from $3.71 to $3.82. While the dividend hike of this year is lackluster, it can be justified by the high restructuring costs. Moreover, after this dividend hike, the company has raised its dividend for 47 consecutive years. This is certainly an exceptional dividend growth record.

PepsiCo has grown its dividend at an 8% average annual rate during the last decade. The company has been able to achieve its impressive dividend record thanks to the strength of its brands, which result in reliable cash flows even under the most challenging economic conditions. Thanks to its strong brands, PepsiCo needs to spend low amounts on capital expenses, and thus, it enjoys strong free cash flows. To be sure, the company's free cash flows have averaged about 70% of its operating cash flows during the last decade. As a result, most of its earnings have been available for shareholder distribution.

Moreover, thanks to its upcoming dividend hike, PepsiCo will soon be offering a 3.3% dividend yield. This is an almost 10-year high dividend yield for the food & beverage giant.

Furthermore, thanks to its healthy payout ratio, which currently stands at 68%, and its strong growth prospects, PepsiCo will easily continue raising the dividend for many more years. Therefore, those who purchase the stock at the current price can lock in an almost 10-year high dividend yield and rest assured that the dividend will keep growing at a meaningful pace for several years.

Resilience to recessions

Thanks to the strength of its brands and their affordable character, PepsiCo is remarkably resilient during recessions. In the Great Recession, when most companies saw their earnings collapse, PepsiCo saw its earnings per share decrease only 4%, from $3.34 in 2007 to $3.21 in 2008. Even better, its earnings per share of $3.77 in 2009 were 13% higher than its pre-crisis earnings per share. The defensive character of the stock is paramount, particularly after a whole decade without a recession.

Valuation - Expected returns

PepsiCo is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 20.9. While such a premium valuation may seem rich to some investors, it is justified for a company with such an exceptional growth record and such resilient business performance. Nevertheless, the above price-to-earnings ratio is somewhat higher than the 10-year average of 18.9. If the stock reverts to its average valuation level over the next five years, it will incur a 2.0% annualized drag in its returns due to the contraction of its earnings multiple.

On the other hand, PepsiCo will soon be offering a 3.3% dividend yield and will also offer a high-single digit annual growth rate of earnings per share. As a result, it is likely to offer an approximate 10% average annual return in the upcoming years. This expected return is certainly attractive, particularly given the impressive growth record of the company and its reliable performance.

Final thoughts

Most well-known food & beverage companies, such as Kraft Heinz, Coca-Cola and General Mills (GIS), have essentially failed to grow their earnings for several years in a row. PepsiCo is a bright exception in its peer group, as it has grown its earnings per share by 5.3% per year on average over the past five years. Moreover, the company is likely to grow its core earnings per share at a high-single digit rate in the long run, while it is also offering a nearly 10-year high forward dividend yield. As a result, those who purchase the stock at its current price are likely to reap an approximate 10% average annual return, while they can also rest assured that the dividend will keep rising and the performance will remain resilient even if a recession shows up. Overall, PepsiCo has a remarkably favorable risk/reward profile right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.