Command Center, Inc. - A Nano-Cap Staffing Company With An Activist Shareholder

With the recent decline in WTI Crude from its high of ~$76 per barrel to the current ~$59 per barrel, valuations of equities related to the O&G markets have presumably, declined. One company that has historically been correlated to oil, but is not in itself an oil company, is Command Center, Inc. (CCNI). Shares of CCNI have sold off around ~30% from trading in the upper-mid $5 range to around $4 despite the positive developments that have occurred within the business over the past year:

April 16, 2018: CCNI settled with activist shareholder Ephraim Fields

May 31, 2018: Up-listed from OTC Markets to NASDAQ to boost liquidity

Command Center (CCNI) is a staffing company focused on on-demand, manual labor that operates out of 67 branches across 22 states. CCNI, like any other staffing business, find jobs for people and people for jobs. The company employs ~33,000 workers providing services for +3,200 companies in the areas of light industrial, auto and transportation, hospitality and event services. Light industrial includes products that tend to be focused on consumers as opposed to businesses (think clothing or electronics). Auto and transportation involves trucking and automotive work. Hospitality and event services involve restaurants, concerts, etc. Customers range from SMBs to large corporate enterprises. Work assignments are generally short in nature and many are filled with little advanced notice (hence the term, “on-demand”).

CCNI's historical exposure to oil has been through its branches located in North Dakota in the Bakken Formation. Prior to the oil price crash in 2014, the need for infrastructure to serve the Bakken created an abnormal rise in demand for construction jobs. When the oil price crash of 2014 occurred, demand for construction jobs fell and these locations were severely impacted (revenues for North Dakota branches, combined, fell 40% yoy-2015). This variation in results from over-earning to under-earning made the company appear more susceptible to oil price fluctuations than normal. With the current CEO Richard Coleman, much of the infrastructure required to serve the Bakken oil patch has now been made. Thus, current operating results from the company's Bakken branches, as a going concern, will be more or less the same. Nonetheless, to be conservative I still assume the business to be somewhat correlated to the oil industry.

The on-demand labour industry exists due to the need for staffing flexibility in businesses with cyclical production cycles. On-demand staffing satisfies changes in companies' staffing needs, reduces their recruiting process costs, eliminates their unemployment benefits and worker’s compensation exposure, and provides them with a larger pool of readily accessible employees. Command Center focuses on the short-term, semi-skilled and unskilled segments of the on-demand labor market. Semi-skilled labor includes jobs such as truck-drivers, retail salespersons, bartenders, waiters, and security guards. Unskilled labor includes positions such as grocery clerks, QSR workers, janitors and parking lot attendants.

The market is largely fragmented and highly competitive, with low barriers to entry. Competitors range in size from small, local or regional operators with <5 locations, to large multi-national operators with hundreds of locations. Companies compete on price, ability to provide workers in time, and quality of service. Mom-and-pop shops with few locations find it difficult to compete due to insufficient scale. The business has high working capital needs, and thus, smaller operators have trouble growing due to lack of access to capital. Scale also helps with receiving favourable rates on worker's compensation insurance, marketing and customer support. CCNI should be able to continue to compete effectively due to its reasonable size, in comparison to smaller operators.

Command Center services +3,200 customers across various industries. Its 10 largest customers accounted for ~23% of revenues in 2017. The company primarily serves the following six industries: retail, construction, warehousing, industrial/manufacturing, transportation and hospitality. Through diversification, the company is less susceptible to regional, seasonal or industry downturns. The following revenues by industry for the 9 months ending 2017 and 2018 were:

In this section, I explain some unique accounts to Command Center that are significant to its business. The following two are important as they are connected.

Account Purchase Agreement:

CCNI has an account purchase agreement (RPA) with Wells Fargo to meet its working capital needs. This is due to the fact that its employees are paid on a daily basis, whereas its customers are billed on a weekly-basis with 30-day payment periods. Since the company is not receiving its cash till the end of the month (DSO has averaged 35 to 40 days), the company needs to use debt to pay its employees. The RPA works as follows:

CCNI puts up eligible A/R (eligible accounts are those that are <90 days past due) as collateral (up to $14M) to Wells Fargo, full recourse

The company receives credit, equal to 90% of the A/R collateral of which, bears interest at Daily 1-Month LIBOR + 2.5%

When the company collects the A/R, they receive the remaining 10%, less interest and fees (there is an annual fee equal to 0.50% of the annual limit on the facility - this means the company pays $70K in annual fees)

Worker’s Compensation Insurance:

Command Center is required by law to maintain worker’s compensation insurance in most states. CCNI has to put up collateral in the form of cash or a letter of credit from a lender, to obtain coverage. Currently, the company has an off-balance sheet, outstanding letter of credit for $6.2M serving as collateral for their insurance policy from ACE Insurance. This LC is drawn from the company's RPA with Wells Fargo, reducing their withdrawal limit of $14M by $6.2M to $7.8M. The company's insurance policy with ACE has a high deductible; currently, the deductible limit is $500K per incident. As a result, the company bears a significant amount of the risk. By the CEO's letter to shareholders, CCNI mitigates this risk through following strict protocol such as prohibiting employees from working at heights >3 feet. Only in Washington and North Dakota, is the company’s liability limited to what they pay in insurance premiums through the state workers’ compensations funds.

The collateral attribute is what brings us to the recent write-down. Command Center provided $1.8M in collateral to Dallas National Insurance in March 2014. Later, in April 2014, Dallas filed for bankruptcy. This collateral was consequently, logged as an asset called, “Workers’ compensation risk pool deposit in receivership, net” on the balance sheet, and during 2018, was written down by $1.54M, distorting EBIT.

Involvement of an Activist Shareholder:

Activist shareholder, Ephraim Fields of Echo Lake Capital, owns 340,782 shares or 7.2% of the outstanding shares by the latest filing. As shown in the figure above, Fields has been increasing his stake over time. Fields has done the following since 2015:

July 2015 - November 2017: History_of_Events_-_Fields.docx

History_of_Events_-_Fields.docx November 29, 2017: Filed a proxy contest to elect 5 new board members being: himself, Keith Rosenbloom, Lawrence F. Hagenbuch, Randall Bort, and Sean Gelston.

Filed a proxy contest to elect 5 new board members being: himself, Keith Rosenbloom, Lawrence F. Hagenbuch, Randall Bort, and Sean Gelston. January 16, 2018: John D. Schneller, former Chairman, resigned

John D. Schneller, former Chairman, resigned January 22, 2018: Richard M. Finlay, former director, resigned

Richard M. Finlay, former director, resigned February 1, 2018: Bubba Sandford, former CEO and director, signed a notice for resignation that was effective April 1, 2018

Bubba Sandford, former CEO and director, signed a notice for resignation that was effective April 1, 2018 April 2, 2018: Richard K. Coleman, Jr. appointed as CEO and director

Richard K. Coleman, Jr. appointed as CEO and director April 16 2018: Agreement made with Fields to elect Lawrence Hagenbuch to the board

Expenses related to this proxy fight added up to ~$0.5M. As well, with the ousting of the prior CEO, the company faced severance expenses of $0.57M that are too, non-recurring. Combined, this further impacted EBIT by ~$1.1M.

Management collectively owned 8.8% of the outstanding shares at the time of the filing. The current management team consists of CEO Richard Coleman and CFO Cory Smith.

Opinion of CEO Richard Coleman

Based off of the recent earnings call, Coleman seems competent. He stated,

"I reiterate that acquisitions are not a current priority for us and we are instead focused on improving the effectiveness and value of our existing operations. We believe the existing branch footprint can support significantly more revenue and this is why we are actively investing into unlocking its potential."

I like how they are focusing on improving operations, as opposed to destroying value through making acquisitions that would probably be at full value. I, for one, still remain skeptical over their belief that they can improve revenues significantly.

CEO's Current Compensation:

$325K with an up to $100K performance bonus for shareholder friendly tasks

In the case of a sale of the company, Coleman is eligible to another bonus of the greater of $200K or 0.05% of the sale price

100K in incentive stock options that vest monthly over 3 years.

ALSO, an additional bonus shared by the entire executive team equal to 15% of 2018 adjusted EBITDA if it exceeds $3M

I will use the following historical financials, as a basis for my valuation. I breakdown all of the calculations for the metrics presented in the figure under the "Glossary" section.

Historically, the company has had gross margins of around ~26% and Branch-Level EBIT around $45K, while Branch-Level FCF has been around ~$30K. The company has had an average ROIC of 30% when including operating leases and 40% without including leases. Average ROIC would have been higher had I included the company's RPA in working capital, yet I did not as I considered it debt (it would reduce the working capital value, which would reduce the invested capital value and thus, increase ROIC). Thirdly, the company has had a cash conversion cycle of 30-40 days over the past years. This is due to the fact that it takes around 35-40 days to collect from its customers and 2-4 days for the company to pay back its employees. Finally, although not mentioned in the figure above, the company has been shown to have significant operating leverage. In various years, the Degree of Operating Leverage has been around 10x. That means a 2% sales change results in a 20% change to EBIT. Thus, if the current plan of growing Branch-Level Sales works out, one can expect to see significant improvements in earnings.

Public competitors of the company include: Manpower Group (MAN), Kelly Services (KELYA), Trueblue (TBI), and BG Staffing (BGSF).

Public Comps: Command Center trades at 0.1x sales, 4.1x EBITDA, and 4.3x EBITDA less CapEx, whereas peers trade, on average, 0.4x sales, 8.1x EBITDA, and 9.2x EBITDA less CapEx. The company has about par EBITDA less CapEx margins, yet it has a clean capital structure and above-par ROIC. Possible reasons for the divergence in valuation from its public peers could be: low liquidity, less stable business, etc.

An Applicable Private Comp: BG Staffing acquired a Texas-focused light industrial temporary staffing company called InStaff for ~5.7x EBITDA less CapEx and ~0.19x sales in 2013 (CCNI has a significant amount of branches in Texas and it also partly operates in the same industry so I thought it was worth mentioning, yet again, this was formerly, a privately-owned business).

CCNI is larger and more diversified than InStaff was when it was acquired for 5.7x EBITDA less CapEx and, thus I believe that it deserves a higher multiple. Yet, CCNI is also a nano-cap and less liquid than public peers, which trade around 9x EBITDA less CapEx. As such, I believe that an EBITDA less CapEx around 7x is reasonable. Using TTM values, that would imply an EV of ~$22M. Adding back the ~$6.1M in net cash, would result in an equity value of ~$28M or, using ~4.7M shares outstanding, ~$6 per share. The reader should determine what they believe to be a fair multiple for the company. Moving forward, I present various cases for the fundamental value of CCNI in the section below.

Enterprise Value Approach

By the historical financials figure, the company's Branch Level EBITDA less CapEx has, on average, been around $45K. Therefore, for my appraisal of the business, I will use $45K as my normalized Branch-Level Adjusted EBITDA less Capex value. CCNI has 67 branches. That would equate to a total Company Adjusted EBITDA less Capex value of ~$3M. At a 7x multiple, that would equate to an EV of ~$21M. To get to equity value, I subtract the ~$0.2M under the account purchase agreement and add back the $6.3M in cash on the balance sheet. The resultant market cap is around ~$27M or, at ~4.7M shares outstanding, around ~$5.70 per share.

Earnings Approach

I will again, use $45K in Branch-Level EBITDA less CapEx as a basis to value this business. The company has negligible interest expense (less than $20K) and thus, will not bother factoring it in. Using a 21% corporate tax rate, that brings after-tax branch earnings to ~$35K. With 67 branches, that equates to ~$2.3M in net income. At a 10x PE multiple, the business is worth around ~$23M. Now, I have to arrive at the per share value. I will give the per share value excluding buybacks and including buybacks:

Without buybacks: At ~4.7M shares outstanding, the business is reasonably worth around ~$4.90 per share. This places no value upon the current buyback program, or the net cash on the balance sheet. There is currently around ~$1.30 per share in net cash on the balance and if added, would bring my appraisal closer to the value determined by the EV approach.

At ~4.7M shares outstanding, the business is reasonably worth around ~$4.90 per share. This places no value upon the current buyback program, or the net cash on the balance sheet. There is currently around ~$1.30 per share in net cash on the balance and if added, would bring my appraisal closer to the value determined by the EV approach. With buybacks: As of present, there is $3M left under the $5M buyback program that was approved in September 2017. At an average share price of $5.00, that would retire a total of 0.6M shares. Thus, shares outstanding would equal ~4.1M, and per share value would be equal to ~$5.60.

Overall, it seems fair to say that CCNI is worth around $5 to $6 per share, depending on how the company deploys the $6.3M in cash on the balance sheet. One could argue that a cyclical, with significant operating leverage should trade for a lower P/E multiple; as a result, I provide a sensitivity table in the image below that factors in various levels of share buybacks and P/E multiples. Also included on the right, is the implied per share cash value after the various levels of buybacks. Buybacks, I again, assume to be made at an average share price of $5.

Improvement in the business by management's current plan

Continued share buybacks ($3M remaining under the current plan)

Sale of the company

Oil Prices

Although I previously explained how CCNI's exposure to oil was over-exaggerated by demand for infrastructure, I still remain skeptical of its correlation to oil prices. Thus, I still consider it to be a risk.

Cyclicality

As expected, the company is highly tied to the business cycle. During 2009, the company's Branch-Level Sales dropped to ~$1M, whereas average Branch-Level Sales float around ~$1.5M (~33% decline). This resulted in average Branch-Level Operating losses of $42K.

Low Unemployment Rate

The economy has been running at <4% unemployment as of recent. CFO Cory Smith stated in the Q3-2018 earnings call, "I'd actually prefer that we'd be running around 6% or 6.5%. Then our base of field team members would be stable and we'd still have enough opportunities with businesses having difficulty in hiring people." I do not have any opinion on the validity of his statement. I tend to think most management teams are biased when talking about macro factors (i.e. an oil executive's opinion on future oil prices).

Command Center is an interesting stock considering its relative and fundamental undervaluation. As well, the company has a solid operating history with periods of significant earnings due to the significant amount of operating inherent in the branch model. The involvement of the activist shareholder also makes it more compelling due to the reduced likelihood that the management team engages in value destructive transactions. I see the CEO's commentary regarding improving operations and buying back stock as supportive of this. CCNI, however, does have it drawbacks. It is highly cyclical and relatively correlated to oil prices. Nonetheless, my appraisal justified that the business is worth around $5 to $6 per share. The stock currently trades for $4.00 per share. This would imply a margin of safety of 20% to 33%. I require a larger margin of safety and am therefore, not currently long the stock.

