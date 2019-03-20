How The Widened Panama Canal Is Disrupting U.S. Domestic Transportation

As a result, the YoY decline in total freight traffic in the past 3 months may be overstating recent economic developments such as tariffs.

All of this appears to be a secular and ongoing consequence of the widening of the Panama Canal that began accepting bigger ships in late 2016.

And East Coast ports appear to be prospering at the expense of West Coast ports.

Rail traffic is at recessionary levels YoY, and total freight traffic has also declined in the last three months.

Introduction

Every week I include the AAR’s rail carloads statistics as part of my “Weekly High Frequency Indicators.” Typically these have moved in tandem with trucking, but have the advantage that trucking statistics are only reported monthly and with a delay.

Recently, rail carloads have been tanking. Here’s the most recent AAR chart from last week:

Not only were both intermodal and carloads down sharply for the week compared with one year prior, but they are also down YoY for the entire year of 2019 so far! This is a downright recessionary statistic.

Meanwhile, the monthly Cass Freight Index was reported today for the month of February, and also shows a YoY decline in total freight — including rail, trucking, shipping, and air freight — for the third month in a row:

I’ve highlighted these several times in the past few months as evidence that the US economy was in a steeper slowdown than most thought. While that isn’t entirely wrong, it turns out that there may be a deeper realignment going on.

The widened Panama Canal is changing freight patterns on the coasts and within the US

Why? The newly widened Panama Canal opened in late 2016. This means that “supermax” container ships from Asia do not have to dock at US West Coast ports, but can transit the canal and make use of East and Gulf Coast ports closer to their ultimate destinations. As a result, lengthy rail trips across the US can be replaced by shorter trucking hauls.

And that is what a comparison of rail vs. trucking data shows (from Yardeni.com):

Note importantly that the left and right scales are different percentages. Nevertheless, you can see that trucking volumes had a positive inflection point in early 2017, just months after the widened Panama Canal opened. In the two years since, trucking volume has gone up about 15%, while rail traffic has only gone up about 5%. Since about 75% of total traffic is by truck vs. rail, this tells us that the very negative AAR rail statistics are not currently representative of transportation as a whole, since there has been a secular shift away from rail to trucking.

But if shipping is simply being redirected from the West Coast to the East Coast, we ought to find that pattern revealed in port statistics. And it is.

Here’s Bill McBride’s report on West Coast port traffic from last Friday.

He writes that:

On a rolling 12 month basis, inbound traffic was down 0.8% in February compared to the rolling 12 months ending in January. Outbound traffic was down 1.2% compared to the rolling 12 months ending the previous month.

Here is his accompanying graph:

While there is no overall report for East Coast ports, the individual ports do have statistical report in various frequencies, and the bottom line is that the East Coast ports are doing gangbusters traffic, setting new records. For example, the following are all reports from the last few months:

Norfolk VA, up +4.3% YoY in February

Jacksonville FL , up 23% YoY as of September 2018

Baltimore MD , up 2 % YoY in 2018

Savannah GA (believe it or not, the second biggest East Coast port after NY, up +8% YoY as of October 2018.

While, as I said above, I have been unable to find any East Coast total, via “Supply Chain 24/7” there is a “Port Tracker” report for total US and Canadian port volume supported by the National Retail Federation and prepared by Hackett Associates. Here is their most recent report for January:

For January, the most recent month for which data is available, U.S. ports handled 1.89 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units), which was off 3.7% compared to December, at the end of the holiday season, and up 7.4% annually. February was pegged at 1.79 million for a 6.2% annual gain, and March is estimated at 1.59 million TEU for a 3.2% annual gain

As a result, congestion at East Coast ports has soared, and led to major infrastructure improvements such as the raising of the Bayonne Bridge roadway from 151 feet to 215 feet. As noted by Ship UWL:

With record import volumes coming into the United States at the end of 2018, it’s no secret that congestion has been affecting ports and rail ramps in many major cities across the East Coast.

In short, rail is suffering in comparison with trucking. West Coast ports are suffering in comparison with East Coat ports.

Conclusion

The bottom line is that the widening of the Panama Canal is almost certainly driving a secular shift on domestic US freight patterns, as more seaport traffic goes to the East Coast followed by truck shipments vs. West Coast ports and then cross-country by rail.

The remaining question is, what are we to make of the decline in *total* freight volumes in the Cass Report? On the one hand, because the effect showed up in trucking vs. rail almost immediately, beginning in 2017, by now YoY comparisons in total traffic should not be distorted by the shift. On the other hand, cutting out the rail leg in transportation is a net loss to the total, although again, that presumably would have been true a year ago as well.

In short, the YoY total freight statistics from the Cass Freight report — down YoY beginning in December — argue that tariffs have had a significant negative effect, after several months of “front-loading,” although they may be overstating the effect to the extent that the secular shift in domestic freight patterns brought about by the widening of the Panama Canal is still ongoing.

