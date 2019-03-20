NETGEAR's Spin-Off Arlo Technologies Is Poised For A Bounce

For investors to see great returns long-term the company will need to reduce costs, or raise prices, and grow sales. Their products sell at a 50% discount to competitor Nest.

Despite the competitive market, Arlo seems to have found its niche and generated $464M in sales for 2018.

Looking at the product, the company is in the lucrative premium product category which comes with its own challenges against Nest and Ring's offerings.

Welcome! In this article we will touch the bases making rounds to build up a picture of what Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO) company does and why in terms of the stock based on valuation by price-to-sales, I am bullish the stock's price from today's low of $4.04.

Arlo Products

The company's products are smarthome technologies focusing on the indoor and outdoor camera series, a series of bestselling products extended with the recently released Pro 2 Wireless Camera. Technologically integrated portfolio products include the Arlo Baby camera, doorbell, and security lights.

The Spin-Off And Its Parent

Arlo was spun-off of NETGEAR, Inc (NTGR) and started trading on CBOE's BATS BYX exchange during August of last year. The market has punished NETGEAR to the tune of 50% of their stock price since the spin-off, as presumably, investors did not believe Arlo was holding down, but propping up, NETGEAR stock to the tune of $1.1B in market capitalization.

Arlo stock investors have also had a tough time as the company is trading at just 19% of its IPO price from $22 to $4.25 today. The stock has steadily moved lower since September and the biggest strike against the price came in the wake of February's 10-K Annual Report as the stock dropped from over $7 per share to an all-time low of $3.37. Today ARLO is trading for a market capitalization of just $320M against $464M in sales.

Up 26% Since February In The Early Stages Of A Relief Rally

This stock has already rallied a whopping 26% from said low of $3.37 and if the company turns in additional top-line growth without undue deterioration in operating margins, I forecast we're going to see this stock's rally extend nearly another 100% from the lows.

The potential share appreciation I project is +50% from $4.25, making for a stock price of $6.40. My evaluation is based on the commonly used price-to-sales investment price metric. The projected 50% appreciation represents a closing of the discount between the company's top-line sales and their market capitalization.

The following table shows valuation and business earnings for Arlo and peer technology companies also in the premium & prosumer hardware business (price-to-sales multiplier column in bold):

Estimating Arlo's Relative Market Value And Inherent Financial Position

Premium & Prosumer Technology & Hardware Companies

Price To Sales Sales Cash From Ops Tangible Book Value & Cash, Equivs. Balance ARLO .664x $464M -17M 251M & 201M NTGR 1.09x $1,005M -103M 529M & 201M UBNT 9.63x $1,110M 310M 121M & 293M SONO .869x $1164M 54M 280M & 307M

Looking at the table, we can see:

ARLO is the smallest company by sales and valuation

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) and Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) enjoyed positive cash flow on operations for 2018

All five companies have a positive tangible book value (implying they have more assets than liabilities)

Each one has a substantial balance of unrestricted cash and short-term investment equivalents.

Interpreting the table's price to sales, we see ARLO is the lowest on a relative valuation basis. If the company closes the market value gap to a valuation of 1x (times) sales, those of us holding the stock will enjoy the price per share's appreciation from $4.25 to $6.40.

Reviewing the fifth column - specifically the Cash Balance - we see ARLO has $201M in unrestricted cash on their balance sheet.

Taking this cash out of the company's market capitalization we can see the operating business including all of the installed assets and talent, installed distribution network inherited from their parent NETGEAR, are trading at just $119M. I found this figure for the price of the operating business by subtracting the company's unrestricted cash balance of $201M from the stock company's market capitalization of $330M.

Putting their tangible book value another way, and focusing on the cash balance as of their most recent financial report, the company had $2.58 of cash per share. Therefore today the market is offering the slightly loss making, rapidly growing and high profit potential smarthome technology business for $1.68 per share at today's market price of $4.25.

Reiterating the value proposition, growing companies are often valued based on their ability to generate incremental sales. Arlo has a track record of growing sales and the challenge is to continue improving their product while moving toward operating profitability. While their business challenges are real, further sales growth will contribute incremental gross profits to help alleviate their whopping research and development expenses (exceeding $50M for 2018). The firm will also need to keep general corporate expense growth low.

Huge Investment Coming In Under $10 Per Share

Two separate investment pools with more than $50M under management have acquired more than 4.2M shares of the company and combined own 10.32% of the company since December 31st as the stock sunk under $10 per share. VIEX Capital Advisors L.P. is running a concentrated portfolio of stocks and added all 2.9M of their shares since January, so this is clearly not a passive investment fund like Blackrock, FMR, or Vanguard buying just any stock listed in the market. The second major investor under $10 per share is PRIMECAP Management Company who grew their position by 33% since the turn of the year.

Final Word

From my point of view, it boils down to just the facts: The company's team keeps moving to improve and market the product, and the stock has really taken a beating, while the company has enough financial resources to continue penetrating the market and develop operating profits. I believe from this price level Arlo is ripe to see a big resurgence so long as the company continues to grow into their niche premium segment.

I forecast the stock price recovering on continued sales growth whether or not they immediately get costs down and enter profitable operations. My valuation approach for this growth company is 1x price-to-sales for a target price of $6.40.

