Principal Financial Group: More Growth From This Dividend Payer

The company is globally focused and on an acquisitions spree.

Principal Financial Group has a history of growth which is expected to continue into 2020.

Introduction

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) provides retirement savings, insurance products and investment services. PFG operates in four segments.

1. The Retirement and Investor Services segment provides retirement financial products to employees and individuals.

2. The Insurance segment provides individual and group life and disability insurance.

3. The Principal International segment provides retirement savings products and services.

4. The Global Investors segment provides asset management services.

The company has a history of growth with more growth forecast for 2020. PFG’s business is largely based on inorganic growth with an acquisition strategy that targets foreign companies. The local market knowledge and expertise obtained has helped PFG expand across the globe.

I think that PFG’s growth will continue globally as management seeks to expand its exposure into foreign markets.

The stock is quite cheap with a forward P/E multiple of 8.7x and it pays a generous 4.2% dividend.

Financials

Principal Financial Group has reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2018 (data from Seeking Alpha and Yahoo).

The company’s reported fourth quarter revenue was up 16% from the fourth quarter of 2017. PFG reported a profit with diluted earnings per share of $0.83 compared to $2.86 from the fourth quarter of 2017; however, the 2017 quarters earnings were boosted with a tax credit. Excluding the tax credit, PFG’s EBIT was still down 36% over the fourth quarter of 2017.

On an annual basis, revenue for 2018 was up 3.1%. PFG reported a profit with diluted earnings per share of $5.36 compared to $7.88 for the 2017 fiscal year. Excluding the tax credit, PFG’s 2018 EBIT was still down 20% over the 2017 fiscal year.

PFG paid a dividend of $2.10 for the 2018 fiscal year which was up from the dividend of $1.87 paid for the 2017 fiscal year. The dividend payout has increased every year over the last five years with an average increase of 13% per year. The current trailing yield is 4.1% and the forward yield is 4.2%.

The return on equity is currently 13%. PFG’s return on equity has ranged from 7% to 17% over the last decade.

The profit margin is currently 11%. Over the last decade, the profit margin has ranged from 7% to 16%.

The asset ratio (total liabilities to total assets) is 95% which means that PFG’s total debt is 95% of the value of everything the company owns (note that the asset value is the book value and not the liquidated value of its assets). Over the last decade, PFG’s asset ratio has been consistently around 95%. Financial companies such as PFG typically operate with high asset ratios.

The company’s book value is currently around $41 and with a stock price of $52 PFG is trading at 1.3x book value.

The analysts’ consensus forecast is for revenue to increase by 5.5% in 2019 and increase by 6.7% in 2020. Earnings are forecast to increase by 1.3% in 2019 and increasing 10.7% in 2020. The 2020 P/E ratio is 8.7x and the trailing annual P/E ratio is 9.3x.

Revenue And Earnings

As an investor, I personally like to examine the company’s revenue and earnings history. To make this task easier and more convenient, I like to visually present the data on a chart.

PFG data by ADVFN

The above chart visually shows PFG’s revenue and earnings historical trend along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

Examining the chart shows that PFG’s revenue growth was essentially flat from 2009 until 2013. After 2013, PFG’s revenue increased with the forecast showing this trend to continue into 2020. The earnings have broadly increased over the years with a spike in 2017. The forecasts show PFG’s earnings growth continuing into 2020.

PFG’s inorganic growth story is impressive with numerous acquisitions generating its growth. In July 2018, the company acquired RobustWealth, extending its digital platform which includes goal-based investment tools for investment advisors. This acquisition makes sense as PFG will use this system for its financial advisors so that they can provide a digital interface to their clients – much the same as DIY investors use when checking the quote pages of web-based financial information services.

The Acquisition of MetLife's Afore business in February 2018 will help expand PFG’s presence in Mexico boosting growth in the pension business. Mexico is a growing market and PFG aims to benefit from this growth. As Luis Valdes, president of Principal International stated in PFG’s news release:

Mexico is a growing and important market for Principal.

I like that management is seeking out global opportunities to expand the company. For a company like PFG, I think that acquiring foreign businesses is the smart move as these local businesses have local market knowledge. This local knowledge combined with an established local business would be more profitable to PFG as opposed to attempting a foreign startup themselves.

The company also acquired Internos in April 2018, expanding its European real estate investment capabilities. Internos provides commercial real estate funds and mortgage-backed securities. Tim Stumpff, CEO of Principal Global Investors Europe stated in their news release:

This acquisition marks a significant step in our strategy to continue to grow PGI’s investment capabilities and operations in Europe.

PFG has a strategic acquisition approach that I think works well for the company – acquire the local market knowledge. In my opinion I think that PFG will continue its growth inorganically. While it's true that its debt is quite high the company has managed to operate and grow over the last decade with a consistently high asset ratio of 95%. I would be concerned if PFG’s asset ratio increased over the years with its numerous acquisitions, but it has remained fairly constant at 95%.

PFG is ramping up its presence in Asia having invested an additional $117 million in the first quarter of 2018 to increase its stake to 60% in its ownership stake in the joint venture with CIMB Group Holdings in Southeast Asia.

Pedro Borda, president of Southeast Asia and India stated in the news release:

Southeast Asia is a growing and important region for Principal as we focus on bringing long-term saving and investing products to the market.

PFG didn’t acquire CIMB but it formed a joint venture. This joint venture gives PFG increased access to the Asian market. Personally, I think PFG took the approach – if you can’t buy them out then join forces with them. In any case, it still gives PFG increased exposure to a foreign market utilizing local knowledge from CIMB.

I think that PFG is on the right track with its acquisition strategy. When dealing with foreign markets, I think it makes perfect sense to acquire the local knowledge through acquisitions.

Being globally focused also helps diversify its earnings to a certain extent. If one foreign market or asset class performs poorly, there’s a good chance that another may perform strongly. However, in an economic downturn, I would expect its earnings to fall as its products are heavily investment based.

Stock Valuation

PFG’s earnings have shown strong revenue growth since 2014 and its earnings have trended upwards over the last decade. As PFG has a history of growth, an appropriate method for valuing growth stocks is the PEG (P/E divided by the earnings growth rate).

The growth rate from 2014 until 2020 is 10% per year which leads to a forward PEG of 0.9 with a 2020 P/E multiple of 8.7x.

It’s commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0 which means that PFG is slightly undervalued with a stock price of $52. Its fair value would be around $60.

Stock Price

As an active investor, I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

PFG chart by StockCharts.com

The stock chart reveals that PFG’s stock price has broadly traded higher over the last decade. The stock peaked in early 2018 and pulled back with a small rally in 2018. The stock then pulled back again in late 2018 along with the stock market. The stock has rallied this year along with the stock market.

In the short term, PFG could easily rally back up to its 2018 high and continue along with its bullish climb. However, an upcoming bear market would put a temporary halt to its long-term advance.

Should the stock market keep rallying, PFG could rally $20 over the year. The 2018 rally took PFG from $54 to $72 (an $18 advance) and the 2017 rally took PFG from $35 to $54 (a $19 advance). To reach the 2018 $72 high requires the stock to rally another $20 which could be achieved within a year.

Conclusion

PFG has a history of growth which is primarily achieved through inorganic growth. The company’s growth is based on strategic acquisitions in foreign countries. This provides PFG with local market knowledge and expertise. PFG’s growth is globally focused and to a certain extent this diversifies its earnings.

I think that PFG’s growth will continue as management seeks to expand its exposure in existing foreign markets and provide its products in new markets.

The stock is quite cheap with a forward P/E multiple of 8.7x and it pays a generous 4.2% dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.