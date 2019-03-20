Turtle Beach: 2019 Guidance Doesn't Mean Growth Is Over For Good

The question now is whether growth can return in 2020 - and that argument likely will be litigated over the next few quarters.

But the decline shouldn't be that much of a surprise, given the pull-forward in demand caused by the Fortnite launch in early 2018.

I'm a bit surprised shares of gaming headset manufacturer Turtle Beach (HEAR) have fallen so sharply after this week's Q4 earnings report. 2019 guidance does suggest a decline in sales - and a sharper decline in profits.

But that trajectory should have been expected to at least some extent. In January, I noted that back-of-the-envelope calculations suggested a 20% revenue decline - not an outlandish projection, given that guidance (which was later raised) then suggested an 80%+ increase in revenue for 2018 - would push EBITDA to $32 million.

The midpoint of actual guidance given with the Q4 release projects a 23% drop in sales year-over-year (excluding the impact of an acquisition) - and EBITDA of $27-$31 million (with minimal contribution from that deal). That's not to say that I somehow predicted guidance correctly - but rather that the 2019 outlook simply isn't that out of line. The early 2018 launch of Fortnite wasn't going to be repeated this year - while it also created exceedingly difficult year-over-year comparisons, particularly in Q2-Q4 2019. And the incremental leverage created by that spike was likely to come off the P&L as demand receded in 2019.

So from here, the sell-off looks somewhat overdone. Even in the context of a potential 20% revenue decline, I thought HEAR looked reasonably valued - and at these levels, that's certainly the case. Guidance implies a sub-8x EV/EBITDA multiple and a valuation of about 12.5x 2019 EPS. Both figures in turn suggest that Turtle Beach's growth is essentially over (while a still-popular short requires that performance continue to weaken going forward).

That seems far too conservative. Turtle Beach isn't going to have another 2018 - but the replacement cycle alone suggests the potential for jumpstarted growth next year, and beyond. A small acquisition moves the company into accessories, and complements last year's entrance into the PC headset market.

From a broad perspective, the question here is whether 2018 simply is a one-off, from which Turtle Beach financials will head into a long-term decline. I don't think that's the case - which means $12 is too cheap.

Disappointing Guidance and the Fundamental Case

source: author from Turtle Beach filings and press releases; 2019 figure at midpoint of guidance

While some sort of decline year-over-year likely was expected, it still appears that guidance disappointed. The adjusted EPS range of $0.90-$1.10, for instance, was well below a $1.64 consensus before earnings - and even the low estimate of $1.24, per Yahoo! Finance. And a 2-day, 23% drop in HEAR shares certainly suggests that the market as a whole was looking for more.

That said, it's worth noting that the EPS figure, in particular, is understated. Unlike most companies who provide non-GAAP figures, Turtle Beach doesn't exclude share-based compensation. More notably, the $15 million acquisition of ROCCAT is adding $2-3 million of intangible amortization, purchase accounting, and other costs, according to an email from Turtle Beach's investor relations firm. At the guided 10% tax rate, and a full-year share count of 16.6 million, those one-time costs are hitting 2019 adjusted EPS by $0.11-$0.16. Meanwhile, the ROCCAT acquisition isn't guided to be accretive until 2020, and "roughly breakeven" in 2019 per the Q4 conference call.

Backing out those costs, EPS is guided easily over $1 next year - implying a sub-12x multiple. Pro forma for the $15 million spent for ROCCAT, EV/EBITDA is 7.7x. Again, both these multiples are cheap, and given $5M in 2018 capex against ~$4M in depreciation, the P/FCF multiple should be roughly comparable to P/E (maybe a turn or so higher)

Whatever the metric, the current valuation implies basically zero growth. Assuming 2019 actuals are toward the middle of guidance, then, the bull/bear case here becomes rather simple. Bulls believe growth will resume in 2020 (and beyond), in line with the broad trend from 2015-2019; bears believe the decline from the 2018 peak will continue.

There's one more key fundamental aspect to the case to consider. The 'easy' short case (and HEAR remains heavily shorted, though it will be interesting to see if there is any covering after the report, particularly at a ten-month low) is that Turtle Beach got lucky with the Fortnite launch. That surprise hit sparked enormous - and potentially unsustainable - demand for gaming headsets given its "battle royale" mode. And so a stock that had to execute a reverse stock split less than a year ago soared to similarly unsustainable levels - and is destined to come back down.

But at the very least, 2018 was transformative for Turtle Beach from a financial perspective - no matter what 2019 or 2020 earnings turn out to be. The balance sheet here has been cleaned up in a remarkably swift fashion. Turtle Beach closed 2016 with a leverage ratio (debt to EBITDA) of 7.4x. At the end of 2017, it still had $72 million in borrowings (albeit against a larger profit base) - plus nearly $20 million in preferred stock outstanding.

The preferred stock was retired (at a sharp discount) - and according to the Q4 release, all of the company's debt was paid off during Q1. Admittedly, there's some seasonality there, and Turtle Beach will go back on its revolver for the ROCCAT deal and for holiday season inventory build. Still, a company that was close to bankruptcy two-plus years ago now is on much more solid financial footing. That helps not just in terms of limiting the possibility of bankruptcy - but in terms of pressure on the equity slice from declines in enterprise value. At the least, this now is a much safer stock than it was when the torrid run began last year.

The Case For (and Against) HEAR Stock

So, again, from a long-term perspective, the question is whether HEAR can grow earnings in 2020 and beyond. From here, that still seems like a reasonably likely outcome.

For one, it's not as if 2019 guidance is a reflection of either Turtle Beach hemorrhaging market share or a market headed for a long-term decline. Fortnite drove a huge spike in the market - which clearly benefited Turtle Beach - and there's going to be hangover from that pulled-forward demand in 2019.

That doesn't mean the market is finished. Electronic Arts (EA) has launched Apex Legends, another 'battle royale' hit. Even Turtle Beach management noted on the call that the second game won't necessarily drive renewed near-term demand: CEO Juergen Stark said in the Q&A that internal surveys suggest 80% of potential Apex gamers already own a headset. But the second battle royale hit at least suggests that the game isn't a fad - and that it could, and should, drive replacement demand going forward for years to come. Turtle Beach estimates the replacement cycle to be about 24 months - which in turn suggests that 2018's Fortnite-driven demand spike could boost unit sales in 2020:

source: Turtle Beach Q4 earnings presentation

As detailed in the footnotes above, this is a simplified model. The gaming headset market is going to shrink in 2019 against 2018. But the broad point is that the market still is going to grow against the 2017 baseline - and by all accounts should continue to grow going forward. If that's the case, then the risk to Turtle Beach unit sales comes from market share erosion.

And there's not much sign of that erosion so far. Market share actually rose 370 bps in 2018, per third-party data, to over 46%. As the company pointed out in the earnings slides, its share is greater than that of the next four competitors combined. In the gaming headset business, Turtle Beach remains dominant - and per data from the Q4 call that's true in many European markets as well.

From here, it still appears that Turtle Beach at least should be able to keep gaming headset sales stable - at worst - for the long term. As Stark pointed out on the Q4 call, the replacement cycle is a wildcard: if gamers don't replace 2018 headsets at the same rate management believes they will, projections have to come down going forward. Competition is intense, with Logitech (LOGI) among the rivals making a clear effort to target the space. Battle royale might be a fad to some extent (or at least see popularity decline). And this side of the business by definition relies on continued console use, instead of shift to PC-based gaming (which is more prevalent in Asia, for instance). Even with those risks, however, this is a business with 40%+ share in a market that should be growing. Expecting ~flattish or better unit growth (and thus modestly rising revenue, assuming some ability to take pricing) hardly seems outlandish.

Meanwhile, Turtle Beach's efforts to expand beyond consoles have some promise. The ROCCAT acquisition adds gaming mice and keyboards to the product portfolio, adding obvious cross-selling opportunities for Turtle Beach's relatively new PC headsets. It's also complementary from a geographic standpoint: Turtle Beach can drive more ROCCAT revenue in the U.S., while benefiting from the company's existing reach in Asia (which accounted for less than 3% of 2018 revenue, per figures from the 10-K).

Again, there are risks here. Hardware in general has proven to be a rather difficult business, and I can see a case for parallels to stocks like GoPro (GPRO), Fitbit (FIT), and Arlo Technologies (ARLO), where growth peaks initially and replacement sales than start to fade in following years. But overall gaming growth should continue to be solid at worst, providing a base for the market-leading console side of the business. And the ROCCAT deal, at a reasonable $15 million price, could jumpstart revenue and profits from PC gamers. Turtle Beach is targeting $100 million from that business - an incremental ~30% to 2019 revenue, given ROCCAT's estimated contribution of $20-$24 million - which means success there could be material to HEAR stock, particularly given that zero profit growth is priced in at this point.

The Near Term and Valuation

With so much selling pressure of late and an ugly chart, the question is whether being right about 2020 and beyond necessarily is all that helpful in March 2019. (Indeed, going long here almost feels like trying to short a high-flying stock based on valuation and fighting the proverbial tape.) Turtle Beach is guiding for ~flat revenue in Q1, which in turn suggests about a 17% decline over the last three quarters, even with the help from the ROCCAT deal. Adjusted EBITDA is guided down close to 50% for the full year - and EPS is projected to fall over 60%.

So there's the obvious risk that earnings could disappoint (and note that the Q1 release should arrive in less than two months). But even if all goes to plan, HEAR is going to report some quarters that look rather ugly from a headline standpoint, with profits thin in Q1 (Adjusted EBITDA is guided to $3M, down by over one-third y/y) and a comparison against last year's blowout report likely to make second quarter results look even worse. Any disappointment - of any kind - will only give bears and shorts more ammunition. And rumors of a 2020 launch of the new Xbox could cause some volatility in the market in the second half, or lead to delayed purchases ahead of that release.

Fundamentally, I still see the ~$15 range at which HEAR traded into earnings as a reasonable valuation. Something like 9x EBITDA and 15x EPS (normalized for this year's acquisition costs, and a likely step-up in the tax rate next year as net operating loss carryforwards are exhausted) assumes modest, if consistent, earnings growth post-2019. That still seems reasonable in the context of 40%+ market share, overall console gaming growth, new potential battle royale games (or features on existing games) and the opportunity in PCs.

But there is a bit of catalyst problem here. And so the options market still presents an interesting opportunity. I have a hedged long position in HEAR acquired before the release - and the lower share price and the high short interest create some very attractive premiums and reasonable liquidity at many strikes. (Please remember that options trading is higher-risk and can be more complex than straight equity positions; it's not necessarily suitable for all investors.) The January 2020 10 and 12.5 strikes offer significant upside if HEAR can hold current levels - and ownership of the stock at $7-8 in a downside scenario.

The reason options are worth considering is because there's likely to be a lot of volatility in HEAR stock over the next few quarters. Earnings headlines are likely to show a business in clear decline. There is not enough history in the industry to convincingly model what 2020 (or 2022) will look like - meaning that argument will continue for the next eleven-plus months. Even looking at much larger (and much different) stocks like Nvidia (NVDA), EA, and Activision Blizzard (ATVI) shows that investor confidence toward the sector as a whole has been dented - and that, too, could pressure HEAR stock as 2019 rolls on.

So while the core argument here basically comes down to what growth looks like in 2020, there's still a long way to go before that argument is settled. I still believe bulls will win the long-term battle - but HEAR stock very well may take a few more hits along the way.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HEAR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short HEAR puts. I may add to my position this week.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.