Quorum Health Corporation Is In The Emergency Room

Investors are advised to avoid the stock at the current price level and find other bearish and bullish ideas with better risk/reward profile.

We will neither buy nor short QHC at the current price of $1.90 per share despite the fact that QHC has a weak balance sheet and its survival is questionable.

We believe that to-date, the divestitures and the cost reduction efforts are not enough to help QHC generate material free cash flow and serve its high debt.

The daily volume for Quorum Health Corporation (QHC) has risen a lot over the last weeks exceeding one million shares. Obviously, some fund managers have been unloading QHC which has plunged over the last weeks. But we saw the storm coming in late 2018 when we recommended the subscribers to our research short QHC at $5.60 per share.

Is it too late to short it now? Is investor reaction to the annual results overdone? Will the stock bounce back? Is the company getting fundamentally stronger? This is what we will explain in the next paragraphs.

Overview

QHC provides outpatient healthcare services through its hospitals and affiliated facilities across the U.S., including urgent care centers, diagnostic and imaging centers, physician clinics and surgery centers. The company owns or leases a diversified portfolio of 27 hospitals in rural and mid-sized markets, which are located in 14 states and have a total of 2,604 licensed beds.

Additionally, QHC’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Quorum Health Resources, LLC (QHR) provides hospital management advisory and healthcare consulting services to non-affiliated hospitals located throughout the United States. QHR provides management solutions in ten different areas such as Clinical Transformation, Distressed Asset Management, Margin Management, Strategic Positioning, Hospital Management Services, Physician Practice Excellence, Process Improvement, Regulatory Readiness, Strategic Affiliation, and Strategy & Marketing.

QHC is a spin-off company from Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) as quoted from its report below:

"On April 29, 2016, Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) completed the spin-off of 38 hospitals, including their affiliated facilities, and QHR to form Quorum Health Corporation through the distribution of 100% of the common stock of QHC, issued at a par value of $0.0001 per share, to CYH stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 22, 2016 and cash proceeds to CYH of $1.2 billion. Each CYH stockholder received a distribution of one share of QHC common stock for every four shares of CYH common stock held as of the Record Date plus cash in lieu of fractional shares."

Declining Revenue And Continued Losses

The company's top and bottom lines discourage experienced value investors like me from initiating a long position. Specifically, revenue in 2018 were almost $1.9 billion, down from $2.07 billion in 2017 and $2.14 billion in 2016, while QHC recorded huge losses of $200.2 million in 2018, $114.2 million in 2017 and $347.7 million in 2016.

It's clear that QHC has been far from reaching a break-even point and it has been in the emergency room instead.

QHC's adjusted EBITDA in 2018 was almost $151 million. And from an EBITDA standpoint, things will be better in 2019 because QHC recently exited some TSAs with CHS, a CYH's subsidiary, that will increase its EBITDA this year, as quoted from the latest CC:

"You will also recall that we previously agreed with CHS to exit the eligibility screening services TSA, the physician practice support TSA and the secondary receivable collection TSA. We exited the eligibility screening services TSA at the end of the second quarter and have since successfully taken all aspects of this agreement in-house and implemented our own set of policies and procedures appropriate for our portfolio of hospitals. The physician practice support and secondary receivable collection TSAs were exited on October 1. The exit of these TSAs has gone smoothly and we are operating under new contracts with new vendors. As stated previously, we expect exiting these three TSAs will yield an incremental $8 million to $12 million in annual EBITDA."

However, when it comes to the Shared Service Centers TSA ((SSC TSA)) and the Computer and Data Processing TSA ((IT TSA)), the legal dispute with CHS was ongoing until January 2019, as quoted below:

"Additional arbitration proceedings occurred in early October. The matters addressed in the proceedings primarily related to $12.1 million in claims against the Company from CHSand certain counterclaims made by the Company against CHS. The Company expects a ruling on these matters by mid-January 2019."

And based on the final ruling, QHC will not exit these TSAs in 2019. Therefore, the benefits this year are estimated to be minimal, if any, from an EBITDA standpoint:

"Going forward, the amounts paid by the Company for services under the SSC TSA will be reduced in accordance with the panel’s ruling. Going forward, the Company will continue paying the amounts previously withheld under the IT TSA."

As a result, QHC's adjusted EBITDA in 2019 are estimated at $170 million, based on the latest guidance, which is up 13% compared to 2018. But we believe this increase can't make a dent in strengthening the company's balance sheet, as shown in the next paragraph.

Cash Flow And Debt

Free CF was approximately $18 million and $8 million in Q3 2018 and the nine months of 2018 respectively. However, we did project that the aforementioned free CF was not sustainable and we let our subscribers know about it in late 2018.

On that front, QHC stated in Q3 2018 that:

"We continue to target to be around breakeven in terms of free cash flow with capital expenditures expected to be in the $60 million range for the full-year."

The lack of sustainable free cash flow was one of the reasons why we included QHC in our short ideas for our subscribers last November.

Finally, the company's Q4 2018 and annual report showed that QHC burned cash both in Q4 2018 and for the full year, which was in accordance with our forecasts. Specifically:

1) In Q4 2018, QHC's operating cash flow was negative at approximately $3.5 million while CapEx was approximately $12 million.

2) For the full year, QHC's operating cash flow was $39.5 million while CapEx was approximately $49 million.

As such, QHC had to borrow $14 million under its ABL credit facility in Q4 2018, so net debt reached $1.2 billion including $790.8 million outstanding under its Term Loan Facility maturing 2022, $14 million outstanding under its ABL Credit Facility maturing 2021 and senior notes of $400 million maturing 2023.

The interest rate for the ABL credit facility is manageable because it's below 5%. But the interest rate on the Term Loan Facility was 9.56% as of December 31, 2018 while the interest rate for the senior notes is 11.62%.

Obviously, most of the company's debt is expensive, so interest payments were $120 million and $125.8 million for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. And the significant amount of interest expense associated with the high debt will continue to weigh on the company's cash flow in the next years.

That said, the debt maturities for each of the next five years are shown below (in thousands):

2019 $ 1,697 2020 1,643 2021 15,647 2022 792,152 2023 401,327 Thereafter 16,545 Total debt, excluding unamortized debt issuance costs and discounts $ 1,229,011

Given that QHC does not have the cash to pay off this debt, it will have to refinance it. However, the lenders will most likely ask even higher interest rates because the company has been unable to generate material free cash flow over the last years, as illustrated below:

Year ended Dec 2018 (in thousands) Year ended Dec 2017 (in thousands) Year ended Dec 2016 (in thousands) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 39,504 66,970 81,086 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (8,306) (38,267) (73,146)

And if investors dig deeper into the cash flow report, they will find out that cash flows from investing activities included proceeds from the sale of hospitals of $40.8 million in 2018, $32 million in 2017 and $13.7 million in 2016. Simple math shows that without these proceeds, the free cash flow in the last three years has been limited, if any.

Fortunately, the capital lease obligations were approximately $24 million in December 2018 and primarily relate to the corporate office in Brentwood, Tennessee. The remainder of the capital lease obligations relate to property and equipment at the company's hospitals and corporate office. We mention the capital lease obligations because from an accounting standpoint, the capital lease itself is an asset but the capital lease obligations is considered a type of debt. However, they are negligible compared to the net debt of $1.2 billion, so they don't materially change the company's leverage and future debt payments.

Additional Headwinds And Concerns

1) High leverage: At the current price of approximately $1.90 per share, market cap is almost $60 million and Enterprise Value is approximately $1.26 billion.

Based on the latest guidance, 2019 adjusted EBITDA will be approximately $170 million, so theleverage is about 7.06 times.

This leverage is too high and QHC continues to try to reduce its debt. However, we believe that QHC has not made enough since 2016 because:

"Since the spin-off of 2016, QHC has sold 10 hospitals and paid down $84.8 million in debt on its Term Loan Facility. The Company currently has a signed definitive purchase agreement to sell Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring, Texas, which is expected to close by the end of April 2019. The Company has also targeted certain other hospitals and groups of hospitals for sale by the end of 2019."

We believe that paying down almost $85 million in 3 years is not enough to materially reduce the burdensome debt that exceeds $1 billion. Nevertheless, QHC remains optimistic and stated in the Q3 2018 CC that:

"Our target remains $165 million to $215 million in proceeds from divestitures before the end of 2019. As we have indicated our goal is to reduce our leverage to under 6x, doing this in order to execute a refinancing at significantly lower interest rates. From an asset divestiture standpoint, we are continuing to make progress despite some of the unique challenges we faced in divesting hospitals in our more rural markets. As of today, we have four LOIs covering five hospitals for a total potential proceed of approximately $105 million. Several of these current LOIs are likely to move to definitive agreement within the next 30 days. We would remind you that LOIs are non-binding agreements and should be viewed only as an indicator of interest not as the barometer of our progress towards reaching our divestiture goal".

On that front, QHC announced in January 2019 that it had entered into a definitive agreement to sell Scenic Mountain Medical Center and anticipates completing the sale of this hospital by the end of April 2019.

But we still believe that QHC will hardly achieve the target of approximately $200 million in proceeds from divestitures before the end of 2019 due to the weak demographics in rural markets and the low profitability, if any, of its hospitals. Actually, due to these unfavorable demographics, we believe that QHC's assets were CYH's unwanted assets during the spin-off of 2016.

As quoted above, the company acknowledges these challenges while the U.S. Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) states:

"Hospitals located in rural areas have been closing their doors more frequently and at higher rates than urban facilities in recent years - and a pattern of increasing financial distress suggests that more are likely to falter".

2) Same-facility trends: Given that over 90% of QHC’s net operating revenues are attributable to its hospital operations business, it's worth checking out some worrisome trends when it comes to the revenue on a same-facility basis. Specifically:

A) In 2018, admissions decreased 2.9%, adjusted admissions decreased 1.4%, surgeries decreased 4.1%, emergency room visits decreased 1.1% and net patient revenues per adjusted admission increased just 4.4% compared to 2017, as linked above.

B) In 2017, admissions decreased 0.5%, adjusted admissions increased just 0.4% and emergency room visits decreased 1.5% compared to 2016.

Given that most of the company's hospitals are located in rural and mid-sized markets, we believe that QHC can hardly reverse these trends in the next years in order to materially increase its margins, generate significant free cash flow and serve its debt.

3) Medicare/Medicaid: QHC has heavy reliance on Medicare/Medicaid with its revenue from Medicare and Medicaid being about 48% of its total revenue, as shown below (dollars in thousands):

Year Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2016 $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total Medicare $ 532,097 28.3 % $ 613,846 29.6 % $ 629,303 29.4 % Medicaid 352,111 18.7 % 417,656 20.2 % 430,609 20.1 % Managed care and commercial plans 754,572 40.2 % 788,943 38.1 % 813,565 38.0 % Self-pay and self-pay after insurance 157,435 8.4 % 154,402 7.4 % 159,914 7.6 % Non-patient 82,374 4.4 % 97,323 4.7 % 105,076 4.9 % Total net operating revenues $ 1,878,589 100.0 % $ 2,072,170 100.0 % $ 2,138,467 100.0 %

And here is the problem with the company's services covered by Medicare and Medicaid, as quoted from the annual report:

"The payments we receive under the Medicare and Medicaid programs are generally significantly less than the standard charges at our hospitals for the healthcare services provided. Furthermore, reimbursement payments under federally-funded healthcare programs are subject to across-the-board spending cuts to the federal budget imposed by the Budget Control Act of 2011. These sequestration cuts, as they are known, require reductions in reimbursement rates through federal fiscal year 2027. The Affordable Care Act, as currently structured, also imposes significant reductions on Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement rates. The federal government updates reimbursement rates annually. Legislation or regulation may result in payment reductions in the Medicare or Medicaid programs that could negatively impact our business. Our ability to adapt to the ongoing regulatory changes in the Medicare and Medicaid programs will be a significant factor in our ability to operate our hospitals and affiliated outpatient healthcare facilities successfully in the future."

4) Negative stockholder equity could drop further: Stockholder Equity was negative at $60 million in Q3 2018 and went deeper into negative territory in Q4 2018 reaching $75 million.

Unfortunately, we project that Book Value could go much deeper into red in 2019 due to impairments on the items "Goodwill" and "Intangible Assets" that are quoted from QHC's annual report:

"The Company’s hospital operations and QHR’s hospital management advisory and healthcare consulting services operations meet the criteria to be classified as reporting units for goodwill. Goodwill was initially determined for QHC’s hospital operations reporting unit based on a relative fair value approach as of September 30, 2013 (CHS’ goodwill impairment testing date). Additional goodwill was allocated on a similar basis for four hospitals acquired by CHS in 2014 and included in the group of hospitals spun-off to QHC. For the QHR reporting unit, goodwill was allocated based on the amount recorded by CHS at the time of its acquisition in 2007. All subsequent goodwill generated from hospital, physician practice or other ancillary business acquisitions is recorded at fair value at the time of acquisition."

and below:

"The Company’s intangible assets primarily consist of purchase and development costs of software for internal use and contract-based intangible assets, including physician income guarantee contracts, medical licenses, hospital management contracts, non-compete agreements and certificates of need. There are no expected residual values related to the Company’s intangible assets. Capitalized software costs are generally amortized over three years, except for software costs for significant system conversions, which are amortized over 8 to 10 years. Capitalized software costs that are in the development stage are not amortized until the related projects are complete. Assets for physician income guarantee contracts, hospital management contracts, non-compete agreements and certificates of need are amortized over the life of the individual contracts. Intangible assets held for sale are not amortized."

Specifically, "Goodwill" and "Intangible assets" totaled $450 million in December 2018, which is a huge figure compared to the negative stockholder equity of $75 million, so a potential impairment could cripple the company from a fundamental standpoint.

Actually, we believe that the carrying values of the aforementioned items will most likely be impaired in the coming years because the company has recorded losses from most of its divestitures since the spin-off of 2016 (i.e. McKenzie Regional Hospital, Clearview Regional Medical Center, Vista Medical Center West, Affinity Medical Center etc.), as shown in the annual report.

And negative stockholder equity means that shareholders have nothing to receive on a liquidation scenario. In other words, the common equity is worth zero. But we have met many investors who don't worry about it. They don't take it seriously either because they hope that the company can turn things around and return to positive stockholder equity or because there are some companies that operate with negative stockholder equity for years such as Revlon (REV) and Avon Products (AVP). Therefore, they focus on whether a company can serve its debt. Unlike these investors, we always consider the negative stockholder equity to be an ominous sign. And if this ominous sign is coupled with other key metrics such as high leverage and cash burn will lead a company to bankruptcy sooner or later.

5) The recent resignations: It has never been a good sign when key executives resign even if they publicly state that they resigned due to other professional and personal commitments.

On that front, QHC announced that its CFO and the Chairman of the Board resigned in January 2018 and March 2018 respectively.

Takeaway

From a fundamental standpoint, QHC had a weak balance sheet in a challenging environment in late 2018, so we recommended the subscribers to our research forum Value Investor's Stock Club short QHC at $5.60 per share. The company's reports confirmed our bearish approach and the stock plunged. But we will not short it again at the current price of approximately $1.90 per share.

We will not buy it either hoping for a bounce back because we have not been convinced about the company's future. Actually, we forecast that QHC will hardly be able to substantially expand margins and realize significant cost improvements while growing admissions in rural markets and selling assets at decent prices in order to generate significant free CF and materially reduce its leverage in the next couple of years.

As a result, we project that QHC will hardly be able to refinance its debt at significantly lower rates. In the meantime, the company is not immune to potential disruptions associated with the transition to a stand-alone entity after exiting the TSAs (i.e. operational hiccups, additional expenses).

But timing these negative developments and hoping for another significant leg down is not easy because the stock has already dropped a lot lately. Therefore, "a dead cat" bounce is likely in the next months, which will cause a short squeeze burning the bears.

This is why, prudent investors are advised to avoid the stock at the current price level. There are other bearish and bullish ideas with a much better risk/reward profile. When it comes to QHC, the easy money has already been made, in our opinion.

