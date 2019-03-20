SoftBank: Increase ROI With Robotics And IoT Automation (Podcast)

IoT automation in the cloud is a growth trend that cuts back on costs for retailers and manufacturers.

In episode 2 of Tech Lightning Rounds, Beth Kindig goes directly to the source of robotics expertise and hosts discussions with technologists who specialize in the field. Interviews are held in "lightning round" format, which are rapid interviews with tech experts for immediate depth on each topic.

In episode 2, Kass Dawson of SoftBank Robotics (OTCPK:SFTBY) shows how two robots can communicate through IoT automation in the cloud. The goal of automating entire processes, rather than individual tasks, is to remove the human from the equation in order to increase gross margin for return on investment (GMROI). As Kass Dawson discusses, the more inventory a retailer has in the store that is not selling, the less they're making money, and they lose out on an opportunity through over-indexed inventory. Once a retailer gets into the automation of pricing and inventory availability, the ROI increases.

Softbank has hundreds of international companies in its portfolio and bought Boston Dynamics from Google in 2017 to add more robotics to the portfolio. This adds to the robotics experts on the team from French robot maker Aldebaran, which was bought in 2013 for $100 million. Two years after that acquisition, SoftBank released the robot Pepper, who is featured in the podcast interview.

Softbank Group Corp. has a 52-week high of $50 and a low of $31. Today the stock is at $47 following the announcement of buybacks last month to the tune of 112 million shares or $5.4 billion USD. The announcement caused shares to rise 17.7% in one day. The total buyback represents 10.3 percent of the outstanding shares.

Don't miss this rare one-on-one interview with a robotics expert from the Japanese conglomerate SoftBank set alongside two other robotics experts in the field of education and agriculture.

