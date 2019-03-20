Achillion Pharmaceuticals: The Promise Of Alternative Pathway Inhibition

One of ACH-4471 weaknesses is its dosing schedule and potency and as a response, Achillion is developing more potent next-gen factor D inhibitors.

ACH-4471 has shown promising (but not good enough) results as monotherapy in PNH patients and good results as an add-on to Soliris, the current standard of care.

I’ve been following Achillion Pharmaceuticals (ACHN) for quite some time, but became more interested after the company reported positive results of its factor D inhibitor ACH-4471 in two rare diseases – PNH and C3G.

The problem with PNH is that the results aren’t good enough for the drug to effectively compete with a heavily entrenched drug – Alexion’s (ALXN) Soliris. The data of ACH-4471 in combination with Soliris have produced promising results, but there are questions there about pricing of the combination since Soliris is one of the most expensive drugs in the world.

The commercial prospects for C3G look better since there are no approved treatments or entrenched players though C3G is an ultra-rare disease with a limited number of patients.

In this article, I analyze Achillion’s prospects and thoughts on the company’s direction in complement diseases. Achillion is one of my watchlist stocks and for the time being, it will stay there. I don't anticipate initiating a position in the stock in the near-term.

Prior Missteps And Lack Of Faith In The Management Team

Achillion has been on the path of shareholder destruction over the last few years. Long story short, the company’s HCV pipeline faltered after partner Janssen ended the collaboration (the main reason being the increasing number of therapies addressing the need for new treatments). Achillion pivoted to ACH-4471, a novel factor D inhibitor of the alternative pathway.

One of the main problems I see with Achillion is leadership. Management hasn’t exactly been great at their job and though there were some changes lately, I am not at all convinced these changes are sufficient. For example, Achillion appointed a new CEO last year, but he was promoted internally, having worked at the company for the last 10 years. Another example is the company’s new Chief Financial Officer, Brian Di Donato, with what I think is the wrong kind of background for a biotech CFO – co-portfolio manager at Capmark Investments and fixed-income capital markets executive director at Morgan Stanley and a similar job at UBS Securities.

So, until proven otherwise, I consider Achillion’s management team to be the company’s key weakness because good leadership is important even if a biotech company has good compounds in the clinic.

ACH-4471 And Selective Alternative Pathway Inhibition

ACH-4471 is Achillion’s most advanced clinical candidate. It is designed to target alternative pathway inhibition by inhibiting complement factor D and has demonstrated preliminary proof of concept in a phase 2 trial in patients with PNH and in a phase 2 trial in patients with C3G. ACH-4471 is an oral drug to be taken two or three times daily.

Achillion decided to focus on alternative pathway inhibition because it believes that targeting the other two complement pathways (classical and lectin being the other two along with the terminal pathway, which represents the final stage of all three complement pathways) does not affect the complement system at the root of dysregulation. From the company’s latest annual report:

For example, experts believe that C3G results from overproduction of C3 fragments that ultimately deposit in the kidney, impairing renal function. This overproduction of C3 fragments, experts believe, stems from dysregulation of the fluid phase of the alternative pathway. Factor D inhibitors can potentially block or suppress overactivation of the alternative pathway, thereby limiting or eliminating excessive C3 fragment formation and subsequent deposition in the kidney. Conversely, other complement inhibitors, such as inhibitors of complement proteins C3 or C5, do not specifically inhibit the alternative pathway.

And below is the company’s explanation of why it is targeting factor D inhibition:

Factor D is a catalytic enzyme that has one of the lowest concentrations in blood serum of all the complement proteins, several times lower than the targets of other complement therapies including C5 and C3. Factor D, therefore, has the potential to provide a highly specific target for drug intervention while we believe, limiting off-target effects. Our expertise in synthetic chemistry has allowed our scientists to utilize crystal structures with high resolution in order to synthesize compounds that bind specifically to factor D. Further, because factor D is rate-limiting in activation of the alternative pathway, targeting factor D effectively shuts down the amplification loop that can lead to indiscriminate activation of the complement system.

I’ve been interested in complement pathway inhibitors for a long time as I believe the field has significant promise to treat a variety of disorders. Let’s see how ACH-4471’s clinical results to date look like.

ACH-4471 In PHN

If there were no treatments available for PNH, ACH-4471’s monotherapy results would have been considered as very promising and with a high likelihood of receiving FDA approval and being a commercial success. But that’s not the case. Alexion’s Soliris and the recently approved Ultomiris (Alexion’s second-generation C5 inhibitor) are likely to stay entrenched as market leaders for quite some time.

ACH-4471 had a decent effect on PNH patients, but the molecule has its set of issues – it has to be taken three times a day (every eight hours) to work in PNH patients and factor D inhibition tends to be insufficient, which results in variability in ACH-4471’s results. Management claims the variability seen in patients is the direct consequence of insufficient factor D inhibition in patients where variability was seen – be it due to the lack of compliance or insufficient inhibition. You can see that in the presentations slides below with LDH reduction and hemoglobin increases, FACIT fatigue score improvements, and reticulocyte reductions.

Source: Achillion presentation

ACH-4471 has no future as monotherapy and the company decided to focus on its next-generation factor D inhibitor ACH-5528 as the potential monotherapy treatment for PNH as well as to focus on ACH-4471 as an add-on treatment to Soliris (and eventually Ultomiris) in PNH patients. The combination therapy results do look encouraging for two reasons:

ACH-4471 would not be competing with Alexion and Soliris (and the next-gen C5 inhibitor Ultomiris) – it would actually be complementary to these two products. ACH-4471 would address an unmet need by improving the response rate in patients who have not adequately responded to Soliris (and eventually Ultomiris).

Data are limited for the time being, but all four patients treated with ACH-4471 added to Soliris experienced significant biomarker improvements – increased hemoglobin, decreased LDH, improved FACIT fatigue scores and reductions in reticulocytes.

Source: Achillion presentation

Achillion is enrolling additional patients in this study with the goal of having data in 10-12 patients. 8 patients have so far been enrolled and the company will present interim data in the second quarter.

The question here is the price of ACH-4471 since it would be an add-on therapy for one of the most expensive drugs in the world. I don’t know how much payers would be willing to tolerate, but I would conservative assume pricing of no more than $200,000 per patient per year. Achillion may push its luck and try to price it higher, but I am not sure how to justify an annual price tag close to or in excess of $1 million per year per patient (when added to Soliris which costs approximately $600,000 per patient per year). After all, this is not a cure, but chronic therapy.

Achillion believes that the opportunity in PNH is substantial because it is estimated that up to 75% of Soliris-treated patients are still anemic and that up to 25% of patients have severe anemia. By my estimate, Soliris’ annual worldwide sales in PNH are at least $1.5 billion and are likely to reach $2 billion (with most being generated with Ultomiris) by the time ACH-4471 reaches the market (if it reaches the market). Taking the optimistic estimate of up to 75% of patients being eligible to receive ACH-4471, we get a $1.5 billion market (assuming Ultomiris/Soliris sales reach $2 billion by the time ACH-4471 reaches the market) and if we divide it by three to get to ACH-4471’s annual price of approximately $200,000 per patient per year, the addressable market is approximately $500 million. With more conservative assumptions, the market is limited to $100-150 million ($100,000 per patient per year and only patients with severe anemia being eligible to receive treatment).

This opportunity isn’t something to be thrown out the window, and I think ACH-4471 could generate $200-300 million a year at peak in this indication, assuming a good safety/tolerability profile in combination with Soliris or Ultomiris and more aggressive pricing/peak sales assumptions.

ACH-4471 In C3G

C3 glomerulopathy or C3G is another ultra-orphan disease with a limited market. It is estimated to affect 8 to 12 per million people in major markets and 1-2 per million people are diagnosed every year. This translates to a patient population of 2,500 to 3,500 in the United States with approximately 300 to 600 patients diagnosed each year.

An overactive alternative pathway leads to deposition of C3 fragments in the kidney glomeruli, causing a decline in kidney function over time. Up to 50% of C3G patients progress to end-stage renal disease within 10 years and the disease often returns even after kidney transplantation.

ACH-4471 achieved promising initial results phase 2 results with positive signals for reduction of alternative pathway hyperactivity after two weeks of treatment, including proteinuria (uACR) reductions in 5 of 6 patients.

Source: Achillion presentation

Achillion is enrolling patients in two phase 2 studies. The first study is a 12-month open-label proof of concept study while the second is a 6-month blinded proof of concept trial. The company’s goal is to have more than 20 patients treated in the two studies and to go have an end-of-phase 2 meeting with the FDA to discuss the results in Q4 2019 and the eventual phase 3 study design. As of February 22, there were 15 patients enrolled (8 in the first study and 7 in the second study).

There are reasons to be optimistic about ACH-4471 in C3G considering the early and promising results, but the question here is what constitutes the primary endpoint for the phase 3 study. ChemoCentryx (CCXI) is conducting a large phase 2 trial of avacopan in C3G patients and the primary endpoint in that study is the C3G histologic index at 6 months.

I need to see more results before I get more bullish on this indication, and that goes for both ACH-4471 and ChemoCentryx’s avacopan.

ACH-4471’s peak sales potential in C3G is potentially higher than as combination therapy with Soliris/Ultomiris in PNH, but only if it is priced closer to Soliris. However, this puts the company in a difficult position as it would threaten ACH-4471’s reimbursement potential in PNH (in combination with Soliris). Fortunately, the company has enough time to decide and I think the decision will depend on additional phase 2 and phase 3 results in both indications, and, eventually, clinical results of ACH-5528 (the next-gen factor D inhibitor) as monotherapy in PNH. If I were Achillion, I would likely focus on C3G instead of PNH, but only assuming results warrant it and especially if ACH-5528 results are competitive to Soliris/Ultomiris.

Regarding peak sales estimates for C3G, I think ACH-4471 could generate $400-500 million in annual sales at peak assuming an annual price per patient in the $400-500K range, or $100-250 million if it is priced in the $100-200K range (though lower price may lead to better reimbursement/access to patients across the globe and lead to higher peak sales).

Next-Generation Factor D Inhibitors

Achillion expects to address ACH-4471’s shortcomings with its next-generation factor D inhibitors ACH-5528 and ACH-5548. As covered earlier in the article, ACH-4471’s main shortcomings are insufficient factor D inhibition and three times daily dosing.

ACH-5528’s half-life is 12 hours and it is to be taken two times a day. It is also far more potent than ACH-4471, as evidenced in the presentation slide below (and so is ACH-5548).

Source: Achillion presentation

Achillion’s plan is to switch patients from the ACH-4471 monotherapy trial in PNH to ACH-5528, assuming phase 1 trial is completed successfully with good PK/PD results in healthy volunteers and satisfactory safety. If the issues with ACH-4471 are truly addressed with ACH-5528, Achillion may end up having a viable monotherapy candidate for PNH which could be able to take some market share away from Soliris/Ultomiris, particularly in inadequate responders to Soliris/Ultomiris. ACH-5528 in PNH could end up being several times more valuable than I modeled for ACH-4471.

ACH-5548 is a year behind ACH-5528 and it is more potent than both ACH-4471 and ACH-5528 and with a longer half-life. Achillion believes it has the potential for once-daily dosing.

Competitors Are Not Too Far Behind And Some Are Ahead

The interest of biotech companies in the complement space is increasing. I will mention some of the competitors that are in the clinic at the moment in the diseases Achillion is currently targeting.

As mentioned above, ChemoCentryx’s avacopan is in a large phase 2 study in C3G and should report results in 2020 (the trial is almost 50% enrolled). And while I am long ChemoCentryx, I don’t have a clear idea of how well avacopan will work in C3G since there are no supportive clinical results. ChemoCentryx’s CEO Schall often mentions its phase 2 studies are of registrational quality, so, I think it is not impossible for ChemoCentryx to ask the FDA or EMA to grant accelerated/conditional approval for avacopan based on the results of the phase 2 study (assuming the results are positive, of course). If that happens, avacopan would be first to market and with a 2-3 year advantage over ACH-4471. And if avacopan’s results turn out to be better than ACH-4471, its peak sales potential would shrink significantly. I am just mentioning this as a possibility and a risk to the thesis on Achillion, not because I am bullish on avacopan itself in C3G – I mentioned above that I am not particularly bullish (yet) due to the lack of supportive clinical data for avacopan.

On the PNH side, Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) APL-2 (a complement C3 inhibitor) is in a phase 3 study and also has a combination-therapy approach with Soliris with the goal to improve outcomes. The trial is expected to complete enrollment in Q2 2019. So, if APL-2 is successful, it could also fulfill an unmet need in PNH ahead of Achillion’s ACH-4471. And unlike C3G and avacopan as a potential competitor where avacopan’s time advantage is uncertain, APL-2 is certain to have at least a 2-year head start over ACH-4471.

BioCryst’s (BCRX) BCX9930 will complete a phase 1 study in healthy volunteers in Q4 2019, the same time Achillion expects to report its phase 1 results of ACH-5528 in healthy volunteers. Both candidates are factor D inhibitors and BCX9930 was proven to be very potent in non-human primates with high levels of factor D inhibition. If the preclinical results translate well into humans with a similar or better safety profile than ACH-5528 and/or ACH-4471, the commercial potential of Achillion’s factor D inhibitors could be further impaired relative to peak sales expectations I laid out above.

For these reasons and my doubts about the management team, I am staying on the sidelines for the time being but will continue to look with high interest how the story develops.

Other Risks

I already covered the major risks to the thesis – competition and the clinical risks of ACH-4471 – the variability of response and insufficient factor D inhibition may lead to suboptimal clinical results.

The company’s financial position seems very good at the moment. Achillion ended 2018 with $270 million in cash and equivalents, which provides at least a 2-year cash runway. The company guided for 2019 expenses of around $80 million, but if ACH-4471 enters phase 3 trials in 2020, I assume expenses will rise and that the company will need to raise cash at some point in 2H 2020 or 1H 2021 at the latest.

Conclusion

I like the promise of alternative pathway inhibition and believe Achillion’s factor D inhibitors could find their place in the complement space, but there is insufficient clinical evidence for my taste and there are competitors both ahead and just behind Achillion’s ACH-4471 and ACH-5528 that could have a similar or better treatment effect. Achillion is not the right stock for our Growth Stock Forum model portfolio right now and will remain on our watchlist for the time being.

