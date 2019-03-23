Colony Capital: 8%-Plus Yield, Income Opportunity From A Real Estate Empire

CLNY’s main strength is their large and diverse asset base. The preferred shares offer an opportunity to benefit from CLNY’s strength, while minimizing risks.

Integrating their new assets has proved painful to common equity holders and will take more time.

With a large merger, Colony Capital Inc. became one of the largest real estate owners in the world.

Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) manages a large and complex real estate empire with over $43 billion in assets under management. Since their 2017 merger with Northstar Realty and Northstar Asset Management, CLNY has struggled to simplify their operations, control costs and realize the underlying value of their holdings.

The complexity of such a large merger has weighed heavily on the common share price, especially when the common dividend was cut in 2018.

Often when the market slams one door shut, it opens another. CLNY still has a lot of work to do to simplify their structure, dispose of non-core assets and realize their value. Due to their sheer size, this process is going to take many years.

With such a significant drop in common share prices, risk-tolerant investors might consider common equity. However, with so much work remaining to be done, it could be years before the value is realized, with plenty of risks along the way.

CLNY's strength is their size, the value of their underlying assets, multiple unrelated sources of revenues and modest leverage. The preferred shares offer an opportunity for investors to invest in CLNY's strengths while limiting exposure to their weaknesses and risks.

We believe that CLNY preferred shares offer the best opportunity to lock in a high yield, secured by a large asset base without the execution risks associated with the common equity.

Assets

Broadly speaking, CLNY breaks their vertical assets into four categories: Healthcare, Hospitality, Industrial and Other Equity & Debt (OED). Then they have a series of investments where they are the external manager or have a minority interest in other real estate investment management platforms.

In 2018, CLNY made substantial steps towards stabilizing their investments:

They internalized asset management and accounting for the majority of their healthcare segment.

Recognized impairments in preparation of monetizing the Griffen-American Healthcare REIT (GAHR).

Placed 19 non-core hotels on sale.

Refinanced over $500 million of debt on their Courtyard by Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR) portfolio.

Raised $5.5 billion in third-party capital.

Acquired a $1.2 billion value-add industrial portfolio.

Sold $1.4 billion in gross assets from the other category.

In 2019, CLNY has set six goals that can be objectively measured:

Stabilization and growth in the three real estate verticals - especially by refinancing the $1.7 billion loan in their healthcare category. Achieve cost reductions of $50 million to $55 million per year. Continued growth of third-party capital in their co-investment portfolios. Optimize the company to cover its own dividend on a run-rate basis. Continue monetizing non-core assets to create at least $500 million in additional liquidity. Allocate that liquidity to the most compelling opportunities (acquisitions or share buybacks).

We believe that CLNY has a sound strategy and we appreciate the amount of time and effort it is going to take before the market sees the returns it is looking for. Any merger comes with its share of legacy issues and with this merger, CLNY tripled in size.

We can be patient because the preferred shares are well covered by assets. By book value, the preferred shares are covered by assets over 7.9 times (or 790%). Even if we remove the value of intangible assets, goodwill and value all of their equity investments at $0, asset coverage is in excess of 4.7 times (or 470%).

Just those numbers on the surface would be enough to give us a high level of confidence. However, the preferred shares enjoy the additional safety that the vast majority of CLNY's debt is "non-recourse".

Non-recourse debt is debt that is placed on specific properties, and if the debt defaults, the lender's only option is to foreclose on the specific property (or properties) listed on the mortgage. The lender does not have the right to go after other assets owned by the company.

This is a big benefit to preferred shareholders since preferred shares generally rank junior to debt. If one segment underperforms, or in the extreme defaults on their debt, the lenders can only take the specific properties. They cannot force CLNY to sell other properties or go after CLNY's cash or other assets.

In the extreme (and incredibly unlikely) scenario of liquidation, there is only $933 million in recourse debt which would have first claim on the proceeds from any sales before preferred shareholders would have a right to get their payout. This significantly protects the likelihood that preferred shareholders would recover full par, even in the most pessimistic scenarios.

Cash Flow

2018 was an example of a bad year in terms of cash flow for CLNY. Due to the merger, there were a lot of one-time expenses and some disruption of cash-flow as they sold assets and did not redeploy the proceeds until late in 2018 and early 2019.

Despite the complex moving parts, cash flow easily covered the preferred dividends. Core FFO coverage was over 4 times (or 400%), cash from operations covered the dividend more than 4.65 times (or 465%). The preferred dividends are a small obligation for CLNY and amount to a little over 4% of gross revenues.

2019 should see growth in revenues and cash flow. Just since December, CLNC has had significant acquisitions including:

A $1.2 billion industrial portfolio.

$720 million acquisition of Cogeco Peer 1, which includes fiber and data assets.

Entered an agreement to acquire Abraaj Group's private equity platform in Latin America.

CLNY still has over $1 billion in liquidity and will generate more through further sales of underperforming and non-core assets. We believe these investments will prove cash-flow positive for CLNY and will help provide even more safety for the already well-covered preferred dividends.

This provides preferred investors with the security that even if there is variability in cash-flow, CLNY will continue meeting their dividend obligations.

Which Preferred Issue?

CLNY currently has six preferred issues outstanding. The Series B has been partially redeemed. E and G both have call dates in 2019.

Source: Company 10-K

Since CLNY plans on selling a significant number of assets, we anticipate the possibility that they redeem more shares from one or more of these issues.

We have a high level of confidence that these preferred shares are well protected by strong asset coverage and cash-flows. Therefore, we want to lock in the best yield for as long as we can. Therefore we recommend the following issues:

Colony Capital, 7.125% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Perp Preferred Stock ( CLNY.PH )

Colony Capital, 7.15% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock ( CLNY.PI )

Colony Capital, 7.125% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Perp Preferred Stock (CLNY.PJ)

All three have been trading at similar prices and currently yield over 8%.

Below is a table depicting the stripped yield for each Preferred Stock

Due to the slightly higher dividend, CLNY.PI trades a little closer to par. Which series is best will heavily depend on the spot price. We have a slight preference towards the CLNY.PI or CLNY.PJ due to that later call dates. However, we are happy with any of the three.

Conclusion

CLNY is a very complex REIT and because of this, the safety of the preferred stocks is misunderstood by some investors. This is clear from the yield of these preferred. They trade at a much higher yield than they should relative to the safety level they provide. This opens the door for a unique buying opportunity. Management has set themselves a clear goal of simplifying their balance sheet, disposing of non-core assets and making the company more approachable for investors. We believe that management is on the right track, but there will be execution risk and it will take time for CLNY to achieve their goals.

While the risks to common equity are significant, the preferred shares are well positioned to enjoy the strengths of CLNY.

Preferred shares are protected by the size of CLNY. Their physical assets easily cover par value even with pessimistic assumptions.

CLNY's reliance on non-recourse debt means that underperformance among a series of assets or a class of assets will not significantly impact preferred shares and insulates preferred shares from declining property values. CLNY will have the ability to let overleveraged properties return to the lender.

Cash flow easily covered the preferred dividends over 400%. This coverage can be expected to improve as CLNY invests more and redeems preferred shares.

New investments will improve the asset base and cash-flow.

More importantly, the asset coverage is also over 400%. This is rock-solid coverage.

At current prices the preferred shares offer the opportunity for investors to lock in 8%-plus yield with 10%-plus upside to par value. The investment is secured by one of the largest real estate empires in the world.

We consider CLNY.PH, CLNY.PI and CLNY.PJ strong buys under $23.50, which will lock in a yield over 8.0%. Note that all three CLNY preferreds go ex-dividend on April 9, or about three weeks from today. If you buy them today (or before ex-date), you will be entitled to the next dividend!

