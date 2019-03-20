Curaleaf Acquires Acres Cannabis

CURLF is acquiring Acres to increase its vertical integration as the cannabis industry continues to consolidate and produce dominant firms.

Acres has developed a range of cannabis operations in the state of Nevada.

Curaleaf has agreed to acquire Acres Cannabis for $70 million plus earnouts.

Quick Take

Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF) announced it has agreed to acquire Acres Cannabis for $70 million.

Acres operates cannabis cultivation facilities, production and extraction labs as well as a dispensary in the state of Nevada.

CURLF is reaching for greater scale through vertical integration. This is an ongoing trend in the cannabis industry and one that will produce dominant firms within each state and region.

Target Company

Las Vegas, Nevada-based Acres was founded in 2014 to cultivate cannabis in its 37-acre farm located in Nevada and distribute cannabis and related products to consumers in the city of Las Vegas.

The firm manages 269,000 sq. ft. of operating cultivation facilities. It’s only operating dispensary spans across 19,000 sq. ft. and is located near Strip.

Acres is also in the process of constructing 133,000 sq. ft. of additional cultivating facilities and a second dispensary located in Ely, Nevada. The company is expecting to cultivate 100,000 pounds of dry flower per year at full scale.

Management is headed by CEO and Director John Mueller.

Below is a promotional video of a company dispensary:

Source: John Mueller

Acres’ primary offerings include dry cannabis herbs, concentrates, edibles and oils.

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Grand View Research, the legal cannabis market in the US was valued at $7.06 billion in 2016 and is projected grow at a CAGR of 24.9% between 2017 and 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the adoption of cannabis due to high demand from consumers as an increasing number of states approve the substance for recreational use as well as a medicine for chronic pain and other conditions.

Major competitive vendors that cultivate cannabis and produce related products include:

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)

Aphria (APHA)

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Maricann Group

Tilray (TLRY)

The Cronos Group

Organigram Holdings (OTCQX:OGRMF)

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

CURLF disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $25 million cash plus $45 million in company stock and a potential earnout based on achieving certain agreed-upon financial targets.

Curaleaf did not file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance.

A review of the firm’s most recent Sedar filing indicates that as of September 30, 2018, CURLF had cash of $57.2 million and total liabilities of $45.3 million.

Free cash flow during the nine months ended September 30, 2018, was a negative ($462,028).

Curaleaf is acquiring Acres to significantly expand its operations near its flagship dispensary in Las Vegas.

As Curaleaf CEO Joe Lusardi stated in the deal announcement,

The acquisition of Acres is a major step in expanding our vertical platform in Nevada. Acres operates a flagship dispensary in the heart of Las Vegas, complementing our existing assets in the state extremely well, and importantly, we can control the consistency, quality and production cost of our own cannabis products. We have built the most accessible, trusted and reliable cannabis brand and are extremely excited about the prospects in Nevada both for retail and wholesale activity.

In the past 12 months, CURLF’s stock price has risen 21.3% vs. a marijuana ETF’s (MJ) drop of (0.82%), as the chart below indicates:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst consensus revenue estimates show significant revenue growth expectations over the next 9 - 12 months based on the firm’s current trajectory:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Commentary

The cannabis industry consolidation march continues with Curaleaf’s deal to acquire Acres.

More firms are combining operations in order to vertically integrate as much as regulators will allow.

Vertical integration assures quality control, continued supply certainty, and lower costs / higher margins due to efficiencies from scale.

Additionally, vertical integration within states enables operators to develop regulatory expertise across the value chain with the potential to acquire or combine with other vertical operations in other states.

By amortizing the significant compliance costs over a larger asset base, firms that achieve scale can operate more efficiently, attracting capital at a lower cost and become dominant in their territories.

So, I view the ongoing industry consolidation as necessary. Firms like Curaleaf will likely be the winners in the growing ‘corporatization’ of the cannabis space.

