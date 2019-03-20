Byron Energy: A Micro Cap Oil Producer With Upside Potential

None the less, the company's success so far and measured approach to grow make us optimistic about Byron's near term prospects.

This is a risky play as the company has a fairly narrow margin of profit and a downward move in oil would be problematic.

Recently it produced its millionth barrel from its cornerstone SM-71 project, and posted a profit for the year leading to a 40% increase in its price from Dec 24th.

Byron has taken a methodical approach to its development in the Gulf of Mexico.

Introduction

This one is a bit of a departure for me. I don't normally write about foreign nano-cap operators, particularly those with sub $1.00 stock prices. What made this one standout for me was the notice of the award to Byron Energy, (OTCPK:BYROF) of a number of shallow water blocks in the Gulf of Mexico, GoM, at Main Pass.

It was a journey back in time for me, as I broke out in some of these areas back in the early 90's. Main Pass was a very common hangout for me. Ah, that was the life...spending 3-4 weeks on a rig, getting to the bank, climbing in your company truck to drive home...and your pager goes off (beep, beep, beep-there were no ringtones). Time to report to another heliport for another job on another jackup drilling rig. What is a pager you may ask? It was how we communicated electronically before cell phones became ubiquitous.

They say, "You can't go home again." I say "Pshaw, sure you can," if you're willing to recognize home has some new occupants. So I looked a little deeper. Byron was once an 0.87 cent stock. Could it be again? Let's see.

I've been watching this one for about six months now before offering this report internally to the DDR last week, and now as a free article. Primarily as it was such an outlier in the panoply of companies I cover, I wanted to give it time to prove or disprove an investing thesis. The stock has languished a bit over that time as you can see.

But, as we all know for a good part of that time the macro-environment for oil was 'spongey' to say the best. It now looks like it might be improving. In that case, we think it has a decent shot at being an $0.87 stock again.

Byron Energy

When I worked the GoM (Gulf of Mexico) shelf there were hundreds of operators and several hundred jackup drilling rigs poking holes in it. Flash forward thirty years and it's a different story. The GoM shelf has largely been abandoned by the operators who made it great. Chevron, (CVX), ExxonMobil, (XOM), Shell, (RDS.A, RDS.B) and others have mostly turned their exposure here to the deepwater plays. Or, left the marine environment totally to explore in the shale plays. You can't blame them for this departure. These companies need to find billion bbl fields, and you just aren't going to do that in the GoM shelf any more.

You might however find 0.5-5 million bbl fields! Amounts that won't turn the crank at a Super-Major, but companies like Byron however, can do quite nicely on this kind of play, and are uniquely positioned to do just that.

Source

Byron has been doing just that, and has built a respectable asset base over the six-years they have operated in the GoM. Their thesis is to use advanced geotechnical imaging- called RTM (Reverse Time Migration) to take new look at seismic data gathered areas of past prolific production. On the Byron website the impact of RTM is described as follows-

RTM computes numerical solutions to the full wave equation and allows energy to be propagated from both the source to the receiver and from the receiver to the source, resulting in a better image of steeply dipping sands, shales and salt. RTM has only become economical in the last five to eight years due to advances in computing power.

Source

Management

Byron is run by geotechnical types each with a long history of successful prospect generation in the GoM. That's a confidence builder for me. I hold to the notion that you should know something about an area before you drill in it. When I saw their Aussie website, I was concerned this wouldn't be the case.

Maynard Smith, Byron's CEO is an experienced geologist, and has held senior exploration positions with Tenneco (if you remember Tenneco (as I do) you must be as old as I am. Tenneco sold off its O&G business in the late 80's), and later as COO for GoM focused independent, Petsec Energy, (OTCPK:PSJEY) another Aussie operator. (This might explain why this company is based in Oz. If you ever visit Melbourne, Australia you'll just never want to leave. I had the privilege of working with ExxonMobil for about 3-months in Melbourne, and just loved it.)

Source Melbourne Riverwalk at night. I used to walk past this area during my short hike to XOM's office, which you can see in the distance on the right.

Prent Kallenberger, COO for Byron, has a similar geotechnical background to Maynard. He was VP-Exploration in the GoM for Petsec prior to joining Byron.

William Sack, Executive Director, a geologist also out of Petsec's GoM operations, and a long exploration career with Shell in the GoM prior to that.

In recent times they've added a dedicated Reservoir Engineer to their U.S. Staff

Herbert, "Skip" Erwin, Senior Reservoir Engineer with a background in the GoM courtesy of Chevron, (CVX), and Stone Energy. Skip's job (among other things) will be to use the recently licensed Schlumberger, (SLB) software known as Petrel. Petrel is the most dominant reservoir imaging software in the oilfield, and licenses to run it bring Big Blue millions of dollars of revenue annually. Skip is credited for the success on the SMI-71 project so far.

Source Screen shot of Petrel software showing images of seismic data to visualize reservoir strata.

This team has +/- 160 years of combined experience generating successful oil and gas prospects in the GoM shelf.

Let's look at their track record on a particular project from prospect generation to production

South Marsh Island, BL-71

Source

In the outtake from the 2016-7 annual report you can see they promised between 3-4,000 BOPD from SM-71, wells drilled and completed into the D-5 sand package. Here was their thesis which focused around their deployment of the RTM seismic imaging. Maynard Smith's, Byron's CEO, comments in a letter to shareholders in Oct of 2017.

A good example is Byron’s South Marsh Island 71 #1 well (now known as the SM 71 F1 well). This well, drilled in 2016, logged hydrocarbons directly under an old oil pool developed with what was state of the art drilling technology in the early 1990’s; horizontal wellbores. Early 3D datasets from the 1990’s suggested to operators of that time, that the bright reflector we now know as the productive D5 Sand, had been tested by up-dip wells. Byron’s RTM data showed something different and it took several months of detailed subsurface work to become comfortable with the complex stratigraphy and geophysical imaging presented by the RTM data.

Source

Source

Goals set for the D-5 were certainly achieved, while the B-65 sand package is viewed as a disappointment. It happens. The B-65 was never the prime objective, rather a secondary target that turned out to be a smaller compartment that was suspected.

Source

The chart above from Byron's 2017 Cap raising presentations gives the net quarterly projections for three different development scenarios.

Upcoming prospects

Byron has been busy in BOEM lease sales, racking up a sizable portfolio of acreage in the Louisiana offshore shelf environment.

Source

Source

Current ops -

The SM74 D-14 well was planned to be spudded in March of 2019, utilizing White Fleet Rig # 350. A delay with the prior operator has caused the schedule for the D-14 to slip to the April/May time frame. The SM74 D-14 well is intended to test three stacked seismic amplitude supported targets defined by Byron using the same Reverse Time Migration (“RTM”) seismic data used to make the Company’s nearby SM71 oil discovery in 2016.

The three target sands have a combined gross reserve potential of 5.2 million barrels of oil and 13 billion cubic feet of gas as reported in the Company’s third-party reserve report, prepared by Collarini and Associates, released to the ASX on the 28th of September 2017.

Bivouac Peak-

The initial test well was designed to test the Bivouac Peak East Prospect, at 18,294' TVD, targeting a mapped gross prospective resource of 125.6 billion cubic feet (“Bcf”) and 11.3 million barrels oil (“Mmbo”) (32.2 million barrels oil equivalent (“Mboe”). Actual drilling was suspended at 17,766' and the prospect deemed uncommercial. In the oilfield we call this a "dry hole."

Byron is now reviewing the data collected in the quad combo log for future prospectivity and reserves estimation.

At this depth this well will be a test of the middle and lower miocene zones, which have produced billions of bbls of oil, and trillions of cubic feet of gas.

Future potential at SM-71

Schlumberger, through WesternGeco, has long been a worldwide leader in seismic data processing and their RTM processed data played a key role in Byron’s oil discovery at SM-71. The SM-71 project contains Byron’s cornerstone oil and gas producing asset at SM71. In May 2016, Byron drilled the initial SM-71, F1 well which led to the construction and installation of the Company operated SM-71 F Platform in November 2017. Beginning in December 2017, Byron drilled two additional wells and subsequently completed the SM-71 F1, F2, and F3 wells which are on production.

Byron is now working with Schlumberger processing data sets in Petrel to develop future well trajectories for SM-71. Oil and gas production in the project area has totaled 137 million barrels of oil and 2.2 trillion cubic feet of gas.

Byron recently provided an update regarding the data processing for SM-71 mentioned above.

My comments

Byron appears to have an orderly plan to develop its acreage without getting too far out over its skis. In particular I would call your attention to the news release copied below where the reserves estimate for SM-71 has tripled.

Over the next 6-months to a year, Byron will go after at least 21 mm BO, and 190 BCF of gas on the SM-74 and Bivouac Peak prospects. Drilling costs for both wells are estimated at about $21-22 mm USD. Net costs to Byron will be will be reduced by $5.3 mm with the Otto Energy and Metgasco farm-ins on Bivouac Peak, with the net production (WI/NRI) falling attributable to Byron falling to 4.2 mm BoO, and 43.2 BCF gas.

Note- Otto Energy has the option to farm-in to the SM-74 for 50% net working interest, and reimburse development costs to Byron in that scenario.

Net to Byron in the success case for both projects will be 9.4 mm BoO, and 60 BCF gas for upfront well costs of <$10 mm.

Each of course could be Dry-holed, Dh'd leading to no incremental value.

Finances

My first question when starting to look at Byron was, why are they a penny stock? The answer to that lies in the fact that prior to Q-1 of 2018, when they brought on SM-71, they had no revenue.

They have funded operations so far with an equity raise last year that more than doubled their share count to 684,987,034 shares. At Friday's closing price of 0.22/share Byron has a capitalization of just over $150 mm, making it a microcap company. And, another reason they are a penny stock.

Source

It is noteworthy to me that there have been no redemption of options to this point. This suggests to me that the holders expect a higher price down the road.

Source

Byron posted diluted earnings per share of $1.08 for 2018. This is up from a substantial loss in the prior year.

SM-71 a six slot platform, but is only designed for 5K BOPD, so new wells will have to wait until production from the D-5 begins to decline.

Source

In an end of the year update Byron announced a major milestone for the SM-71 project.

Maynard Smith's Byron's CEO, comments-

“A million barrels of oil production with no water, in under a year, is an amazingly good start for our SM-71 discovery. This discovery proves, beyond any doubt, that very good production and substantial reserves, can still be found in these old fields by applying absolute state of the art geophysical data. We will continue to use this strategy over structurally complex domes in the Gulf of Mexico and very much look forward to our next discovery.”

Source

Risks

The key risk I can see is the oil price. With fixed costs of about $15/bbl plus transportation costs of +/- $30 bbl, if oil prices fell sharply Byron's thesis for this project would come under pressure,and they could swing from profit to loss pretty quickly. Current realizations of $65-72/bbl for the Louisiana light crude produced from this project, helping to generate the profit they reported.

Their 2-P reserves are about 6.5 mm BBOE from SM-71. If you value those at around $15/bbl you get only about $97 mm, suggesting that at their current valuation they could be ahead of the market on valuation, based on current income producing properties. As I've said though, they have significant other prospects that should add to their value.

Shares don't trade frequently, I suspect due to lack of coverage. Over 50% of the company is held by insiders, with no participation by funds. This might restrict, or delay disposition of this stock should you wish to sell.

Your takeaway

Byron Energy is traveling a well trod path in the GoM. Many operators have followed their strategy of the following the SuperMajors as they exit old fields that can no longer fit into their core asset portfolios. One particular success case I can think is Nexen Energy. Nexen started out 30 years ago as an off-shoot of Canadian Oxy (calling itself CXY). Initially they picked over the leavings of companies like Shell and Exxon, and made money doing it. Eventually Nexen became a multi-billion dollar colossus that was bought out in 2010 by CNOOC, (CEO)

Other companies doing the same type of operations in the GoM include privately held Fieldwood Energy and W&T Offshore, (WTI), along with dozens of tiny operators. Some of which we have discussed in this article, notably Otto Energy, and Metgasco.

From what I can tell after my investigation, Byron, with the Proof of Concept success they've seen with SM-71, seems like a candidate to improve its share price substantially over the next year so. The folks who run this company are seasoned industry professionals with proven track records of finding and developing oil prospects. They have put together a sizable portfolio of acreage as shown for future prospect generation, and development.

It is also working in an asset rich environment with regard to sales. Pipelines are in existence a plenty in this section of the GoM, a tribute to the decades of infrastructure thus built.

I really think the risks for this stock are to the upside in the current environment, and have taken a small position in the last couple of months. Currently I am a little ahead on the transaction.

