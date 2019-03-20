Roche: Spark Deal Pricey But Accretive

No financial impact near term but clear cost synergies in the medium-long term, while the deal would ensure growth in the future.

Key Investment Summary

Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY) agreed to purchase biotechnology company Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) for an all-cash deal of $4.3 billion ($114.5 per share), representing a premium of 122% over Spark’s closing price. The acquisition provides Roche access to valuable mid to late-stage gene therapy assets and an opportunity to increase its market share in such a growing research field. The gene therapy space is a growth driver for the company, given the tough competition in their cancer treatment segment.

Investors are advised to consider scooping up Roche Holding AG shares for the long run, in the light of the Spark acquisition. While there is no substantial financial impact for Roche in the near term, the acquisition is value-accretive in the long term and ultimately improve its cash flow generation. Having said that, we expect further value-accretive deals like this in the future, given the company’s healthy balance sheet and considerable cash flows.

The Story

On 25 February 2019, Roche Holding AG announced that it has agreed to acquire Spark Therapeutics for an all-cash consideration of $4.3 billion, or $114.5 per share on a fully-diluted basis. The transaction implies a 122% premium over ONCE’s closing price, and 19% higher than its 52-week share price in July ’18.

The Board of Directors of both parties have unanimously green-lighted the transaction and expected to close in 2Q19.

What’s in Roche Holding’s Shopping Cart?

A Primer on Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics is a relatively young pharmaceutical company founded in March 2013. Over time, it has become a fully integrated company focused on gene therapies for genetic diseases namely blindness, lysosomal storage disorders, hemophilia, and neurodegenerative diseases.

What Spark Does…

Voretigene Nepavovec under the tradename Luxturna treats rare genetic eye disease. The US Food and Drugs Administration approved the drug in December 2017 and European EMA in November 2018 in partnership with Novartis (NYSE:NVS).

under the tradename Luxturna treats rare genetic eye disease. The US Food and Drugs Administration approved the drug in December 2017 and European EMA in November 2018 in partnership with Novartis (NYSE:NVS). SPK-9001 (partnered with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)), an experimental drug under Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hemophilia B.

(partnered with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)), an experimental drug under Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hemophilia B. SPK-8011 , the lead wholly-owned asset for the treatment of hemophilia A, expected to commence Phase 3 trial in 2H19. In the Phase 1/2 trials, the results reveal that the drug could lead to a 94% reduction in observed bleedings and 95% reduction in FVIII infusions. Additional Phase 1/2 trial results will be available by mid-2019.

, the lead wholly-owned asset for the treatment of hemophilia A, expected to commence Phase 3 trial in 2H19. In the Phase 1/2 trials, the results reveal that the drug could lead to a 94% reduction in observed bleedings and 95% reduction in FVIII infusions. Additional Phase 1/2 trial results will be available by mid-2019. Various experimental early-stage drug pipeline such as SPK-7001 (Choroideremia), SPK-3006 (Pompe disease) and SPK-1001 (Batten disease).

Wait, there’s more in the shopping cart…

Aside from the drug mid-late stage pipeline mentioned above, the transactional benefits are the following: (1) Existing gene therapy manufacturing capacity and expertise, (2) Experience and know-how regarding assay work, validation, and skill set different from traditional drug approvals and (3) optionality in various rare diseases drugs.

Repeat After Me, Say “Strategic Fit”

Is the Spark Therapeutics transaction strategic fit for Roche Holding? The short answer is yes.

The acquisition of Spark Therapeutics will expand Roche’s portfolio in rare diseases and neuroscience. It will be able to snatch one gene therapy product in the market – Luxturna for the treatment of rare genetic disease - and various gene therapy late-stage candidates with one close to launching in a potentially large hemophilia market.

In particular, Roche will have access to SPK-8011 (treatment of Hemophilia A), complementing Roche’s Hemlibra, a key growth driver for Roche. According to reports, SPK-8011 has specific “differentiation” strategy against other programs, including (1) relatively lower doses leading to tolerable safety profile with a decreased need for steroids, and (2) consistent test results above the therapeutic threshold.

Further, the deal will provide Roche an avenue for gene therapy platform development, to boost their efforts in that space, which should eventually translate to market leadership in such an exciting research field. Also, it can benefit from royalties from competitive therapies interested in utilizing their technology.

We estimate Roche AG to earn $130 million of US sales and $210 million of ex-US sales from Novartis for their gene therapy product, Luxturna. Experimental drug SPK-9001 partnered with Pfizer for Hemophilia B is estimated to generate 75% of $450 peak sales with ultimate 50% market share. Finally, another experimental drug SPK-8011, a gene therapy for hemophilia is forecasted to gain 50% of $480 of peak sales and ultimately 12% market share.

The downside, however, is that Roche Holding will have to pay up.

The deal carries a hefty price tag of $4.3 billion. On the surface, this seems like an expensive buying spree for a relative start-up company. Commercially, this makes a whole lot of sense – assuming Roche Holding is interested in beefing up its gene therapy exposure. Rather than producing in-house, the transaction is a step on the gas pedal on gene therapy since it minimizes innovation and commercialization risks.

But relative to the $8.7 billion AveXis acquisition with an arguably less diverse pipeline, the Spark Therapeutics looks like a steal.

Why The Deal Makes Sense

Move Over Cancer Treatment, Here Comes Gene Therapy

With the acquisition, Roche is reportedly planning to shift its focus on cancer treatment as it faced tough competition in the space. Roche's acquisition of Spark Therapeutics suggests that the former is taking a long-term view on the company, as it sees Spark as a leading “pure-play” name with a strong competitive profile in a growing hemophilia gene therapy, especially in emerging markets.

You’ve Got to Show Me the Money

The company has considerable spending power, where it could finance the deal internally, and without stretching its financial position. FY 2018 financials reveal net cash of $6.7 billion virtually covering the entire deal. Further, proposed cash outlay is equivalent to c. 3 months of operating cash flows.

Small Change

In the near term, there is no considerable financial impact on the acquisition to the overall Roche financial performance, if the deal is finalized. We agree Spark’s revenues will increase substantially (from ~$104 million in 2019 to ~$497 million in 2023), but will only report “positive operating profit” beginning 2022. Further, rationalization of Spark’s cost base will provide modest synergies by 2021.

Key Risks

Transaction risks remain: There is little risk that the acquisition will be derailed given that (1) Board of Directors of Roche Holding Group and Spark Therapeutics have unanimously approved the transaction, and (2) anti-trust concerns seem far-fetched, given that Roche’s Hemlibra holds only minority shares against the competition.

Stand-alone risk: On a stand-alone basis, Spark Therapeutics includes the following: (1) uncertainty concerning the long-term platform value, (2) potential manufacturing delays which could delay planned clinical timeline and commercial development, (3) regulatory and clinical development associated with their drug candidates, and (4) commercial challenges in marketing and distributing their products and (5) pricing uncertainty, given the novelty of treatment mechanism.

Integration into Roche operations: Post-acquisition, Spark Therapeutics will operate as an independent company within the Roche Group. It will continue its operations in Philadelphia and build on its hemophilia program. This setup will allow the company to reduce any integration costs and risks and give the company full autonomy since it has demonstrated success in commercialization of drug pipeline in the past.

Conclusion

While the 122% premium may seem excessive, we think it needs to be viewed within a different context - Spark's gene therapy discovery engine and strong IP position are key. Spark's early-stage pipeline (covering Pompe disease, CLN2, Huntington's and Stargardt disease, among others), for instance, is a strategic fit with Roche’s expansion into rare diseases and neuroscience (high innovation risk, low commercial risk).

Overall, we think the Spark acquisition provides Roche a solid foothold into the gene therapy space, via a proven, pure-play leader, and bodes well for future growth. In our view, the deal will be accretive for shareholders but only in the medium-long term. In addition to cost synergies in the Spark deal (rationalization of Spark’s cost base), we expect further value-accretive deals going forward to boost the company's overall cash flow.

