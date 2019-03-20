Amyris - Another Abysmal Quarter But Management Continues To Paint A Rosy Picture

Investors still willing to give management the benefit of the doubt and bet on the success of the new cannabinoid collaboration should remain on the sidelines until the company successfully adresses its short-term debt issues.

Amyris lacks sufficient funds to fully address more than $85 million in convertible debt maturities in April and May.

Company reports another set of terrible financial results and issues forward guidance more than 30% below expectations.

I have covered Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier article on the company.

On Monday, specialty renewable products company Amyris added just another chapter to its multi-year history of over-promise and under-deliver.

Q4/2018 revenues came in at $19.4 million, a tiny fraction of the roughly $100 million projected by management on the Q3/2018 conference call with Amyris already halfway through the quarter at that time.

Picture: Selection of Biossance products, the company's consumer beauty brand - Source: Company Website

The company stated several reasons for the miss including lower than expected collaboration revenues, a delay in the manufacturing ramp-up for its new natural sweetener product and the inability to recognize revenues on a $50 million royalty rights transfer agreement which I discussed in more detail in my preceding article on the company two months ago.

As it turned out on the conference call, the royalty transfer agreement was mutually terminated subsequent to the end of the quarter in favor of a related-party transaction:

I'll start with what we've done regarding Vitamin E. We've concluded that this is not part of our core business long-term and that we would be better served by monetizing the remainder of our agreement now. We started by entering into the Yifan agreement for a $50 million payment for a portion of our Vitamin E royalty at the end of 2018. This agreement was a result of working through a potential license agreement as we had announced previously. However, in the end, the terms of the license agreement became overly complex and too costly, especially around our intellectual property. This was not in the best interest of Amyris and our shareholders. At the start of 2019, DSM, our largest shareholder expressed interest in an alternative to the Yifan royalty buyout that is much more attractive for Amyris and less risky. Late last week, we reached an agreement with DSM that would be a positive impact for Amyris as a short and medium term liquidity. We expect to execute this agreement in April after approval of the terms by both companies. As a result of these discussions, we have agreed to a mutual termination with Yifan around the assignment of the Vitamin E royalty agreement.

In layman's terms:

Instead of just transferring a part of the company's future royalty rights, Amyris will now give up on Vitamin E entirely.

After being asked by analysts on the call, management stated that they expect to receive slightly more than $100 million in "value" from the upcoming transaction with DSM with the initial cash payment expected to be somewhat higher than the $50 million contemplated in the now terminated royalty rights transfer agreement.

Remember, Amyris is in urgent need of cash given upcoming convertible debt maturities of $86.6 million in April and May.

During Q4, the company entered into a $60 million toxic financing agreement, resulting in net proceeds of $56.2 million. The agreement provides for Amyris to settle the installment amounts and even the interest payments in shares at a large discount to prevailing market prices. This transaction has also been discussed in more detail in my preceding article on the company.

In sum, the agreement heavily incentivizes debtholders to short the company's shares ahead of scheduled $1.875 million monthly installment payments, starting on April 1, 2019.

Unfortunately, the toxic financing proceeds will largely be engulfed by ongoing large operating losses as evidenced by the company's Q4 cash usage of approximately $30 million, requiring Amyris to raise more funds or restructure some of the looming short-term debt maturities going forward as discussed below in more detail.

While the contemplated Vitamin E transaction with DSM might help the company to address upcoming convertible debt maturities, this is not a given by any means as an agreement has not been signed yet.

That said, management promised to do better in 2019, mostly by managing investor expectations more conservatively and smoothly executing on a new $300 million cannabinoid development, licensing and commercialization agreement with LAVVAN Inc., "a newly-formed company backed by leaders across the pharmaceutical, cannabis, and financial sectors" lead by former Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) executive Etan Bendheim:

Based on its expected development timeline, Amyris believes it can earn a significant portion of these milestone payments by the end of 2020, with $20-30 million anticipated in 2019, including a $10 million milestone payment that is expected to be recognized later this month. Under the agreement, LAVVAN will be responsible for the global manufacture and commercialization of the cannabinoids. The consummation of the transactions contemplated by the agreement is subject to certain closing conditions.

The mysterious, new collaboration partner actually caused a slew of inquiries among conference call participants regarding LAVANN's background, with one analyst even outright asking if Amyris is owning a stake in the company.

According to comments by fellow contributor TechGrows, two of LAVANN's backers might actually be emerging Canadian medical cannabis producer Emerald Health Therapeutics (OTCQX:EMHTF) and Italy-based Indena SpA, a "leading company dedicated to the identification, development and production of high quality active principles derived from plants for use in the pharmaceutical, health food and personal care industries" and alleged owner of the LAVVAN trademark.

The companies recently announced a collaboration agreement:

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. has entered into a license with Indena S.p.A. of Milan, Italy, bearing certain exclusivity rights in Canada to use Indena's cannabidiol ("CBD") extraction technology, and contract manufacturing services for CBD extraction. In addition, Emerald has obtained exclusive use of Indena's proprietary Phytosome® technology for the purpose of developing novel cannabinoid-based products with superior utility, subject to a minimum volume agreement.

That said, neither Emerald Health Therapeutics nor Indena are likely to have the financial resources to fund an ambitious $300 million cannabinoid development program, so major questions remain regarding LAVANN's financial backers and its current funding status.

Out of the alleged total of $300 million in collaboration proceeds, Amyris currently forecasts a $10 million milestone payment later this month and another $10-20 million over the course of 2019. Management also stated its belief that "it can earn a significant portion of these milestone payments by the end of 2020". Frankly speaking, I don't believe this.

Leaving aside LAVVAN's unclear funding status at this point, management's forecast translates to $250+ million in upcoming cannabinoid collaboration payments next year. Even better, despite the new collaboration obviously requiring extensive new R&D work, Amyris is currently projecting operating expenses to decrease by $10 million year-over-year.

Starting from the company's guidance of $150 million in revenues for 2019 (more than 30% below the current analyst estimate) with an expected gross margin range of 55-65%, layering in some anticipated growth in product revenues and adding a seemingly conservative $200 million in cannabinoid collaboration payments would actually make Amyris a solidly profitable company in 2020. Granted, this would be more of a one-time event but as the LAVVAN agreement also calls for future royalty payments, a successful commercialization could provide substantial future revenues at 100% gross margin.

But given management's long-standing habit of over-promise and under-deliver, I do not expect overall revenues from the LAVVAN agreement to come in anywhere close to expectations. In fact, I even scrutinize the company's ability to deliver on its "conservative" 2019 top-line guidance which still provides for revenues to almost double from 2018 levels.

Bottom line:

Don't fall for management's ongoing stock promotion. Amyris has never lived up to expectations and there's no reason to believe its long-standing habit of over-promise and under-deliver to change under current leadership.

The company is facing large short-term debt maturities while still consuming massive amounts of cash from operations. Given this issue, potential near-term proceeds from the pending Vitamin E transaction with DSM won't be sufficient to cover the company's near-term debt obligations.

Expect any potential solution to once again result in material dilution to common shareholders.

In addition, repayments under the recent toxic financing transaction are scheduled to start on April 1 with the terms of the agreement heavily incentivizing debtholders to short the company's shares ahead of scheduled monthly installments.

Investors still willing to give management the benefit of the doubt with regard to the newly announced $300 million cannabinoid agreement should at least wait for Amyris to come up with a solution for its short-term debt issues before committing new money.

