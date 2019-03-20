Mitcham Industries: A Preferred Share Yielding 9.6% With No Long-Term Debt

Mitcham Industries (MIND) is in a tough space. The equipment provider has been associated with the oil and gas exploration industry and, as a result, has seen headwinds in its share price. In June 2016, the company issued preferred shares paying 9% dividends. While it was authorized to issue up to 800,000 shares (MINDP), the company did not release many of those shares until last year. At the current price of $23.42, the dividend yield is approaching 9.7%.

Unlike corporate bonds, preferred dividends carry slightly more risk as the dividends can be suspended by the company at any time versus interest payments on debt being suspended only in the event of default. Additionally, preferred shares are junior to all company debt in the event of a bankruptcy. Preferred shares rarely get any recovery in the event of a bankruptcy.

What makes Mitcham Industries unique in this situation is the company's debt, or lack thereof. Mitcham Industries has zero long-term debt. The company's balance sheet lists $8.2 million in short-term debt (mostly accounts payable and accrued expenses) against $68.5 million in assets. The company's debt capacity provides it with ample options if it were to need cash.

According to the first prospectus, the original intent of the preferred share offering was to pay down a credit facility. However, it only required about half of the company's authorized shares. In the first three quarters of 2018, the company used preferred share issuance to cover a cash shortfall from operations. The second prospectus outlines an issuance of 500,000 shares.

While many investors may be taking positions in Mitcham to play an oil and gas recovery, the company is not waiting idly for something to happen. At the 15th Annual Noble Capital Markets Investor Conference, Mitcham reported that it was undergoing a major transformation to diversify its product offering and, consequently, its revenue. While the company did not provide specific financial guidance, it estimated that the second half of 2019 would show a "significant improvement in results."

Mitcham's preferred shares do not have a maturity. They can be called anytime on or after June 8, 2021. If the company has improved operating results, and/or interest rates are lower, they will likely "refinance" by raising capital at a lower cost. Otherwise, investors will need to ensure the company's cash flow will be able to support its preferred dividend payments.

Mitcham Industries preferred shares are slightly riskier than many of the investments I hold. However, an added boost to the yield is that the preferred dividend is subject to the lower 15% tax rate. Additionally, the security trades on light volume (sometimes referred to as thinly traded), which means it is less subject to price swing volatility. For example, in December, when the market and several preferred share offerings saw a deep selloff, Mitcham's preferred shares dropped 6% from December 10 to December 27. Shares are currently trading slightly above the midpoint of the 52-week high and low.

While risks in the oil and gas sector remain, Mitcham's product diversification strategy, coupled with its conservative balance sheet, makes it an attractive security for income investors.

