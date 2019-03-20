Mellanox: Long The Deal Spread

We are long the deal spread and believe that risks over shareholder and regulatory approvals (including the Chinese government) will not derail the acquisition.

On March 11, 2019, Nvidia (NVDA) announced it would acquire Mellanox (MLNX) in an all-cash acquisition worth $6.9 billion or $125.00 per share. The deal is notable in several respects. For Nvidia, this is the company's largest-ever acquisition and a strengthening of its datacenter business. For Mellanox, this represents the conclusion of a long-rumored deal process percolated by the activist hedge fund Starboard Value. And finally, for the M&A market, this deal will take the temperature of cross border approvals for technology mergers.

We are long Mellanox as we see a high probability of the deal being approved by shareholders and regulators. The general skepticism from the market has provided a deal spread of 5.9% at the time of writing. This is a solid expected return for the all-cash deal expected to close by the end of 2019.

Why this deal is happening

This is a highly strategic acquisition for Nvidia which has been making headway into the market for datacenter computing. Nvidia is known for making graphics processors (“GPUs”) for personal computers, but in recent years, Nvidia’s chips have been increasingly used in the datacenter. Nvidia has started tailoring products specifically for the datacenter and now the datacenter end-market represents over a quarter of the company’s total revenue. This comes at a time when the fallout from the cryptocurrency crash has led to an overall decline in GPU unit sales and pricing.

Mellanox makes interconnect chips which are used in the datacenter for networking. This is an $11 billion market growing at a double-digit rate. Interconnect chips are critical in high-performance computing for managing data and computation-intensive workloads. This is especially valuable for applications of advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence. As Nvidia becomes more entrenched in the data center, having control over more pieces of the hardware and software used will allow the company to sell a more complete solution for harnessing computing power.

Nvidia and Mellanox have been in proximity to each other for years. The two companies have had to collaborate to ensure their technology works well with the other. Everything you need to know about the strategic fit between the two companies can be summarized with the below image showing how interrelated the two companies already are.

Image source: Nvidia/Mellanox merger investor presentation.

For Nvidia, there are also financial benefits to the deal, but they are secondary to the strategic benefits. In 2018, Mellanox generated $240 million in EBITDA and grew sales 26%. Because the deal has been structured as all-cash, the acquisition will be immediately accretive to NVDA’s earnings.

From Mellanox’s standpoint, management clearly wanted to cash out as they have been aggressively selling their stock in the public market for years. Activist fund Starboard Value picked up on this and saw the opportunity to put the company in play. Starboard’s strategy worked. Nvidia reportedly had to outbid Intel (INTC) and Xilinx (XLNX) in the auction process. The $125 per share offer price is more than 2x where MLNX’s stock traded in 2017, indicating that the company got a good deal.

Why the deal is likely to close

Nvidia’s acquisition of Mellanox is pending approval from Mellanox shareholders and regulators in several countries including the US and China.

Shareholders are almost certain to approve the sale because the price represents a good deal. The acquisition price is an all-time high for the company’s stock. Virtually no one who currently owns MLNX will have lost money. Furthermore, the transaction received unanimous board approval which implies the founders and the activists who collectively represent the largest ownership block support the deal and will vote in favor of it.

Regulatory approval is more controversial. This is a cross-border semiconductor deal that will need the rubber stamp in the US, China, and Europe. Last year, risk-arb investors were burned by several deals rejected for US/China geopolitical reasons. Most notably, the $30 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductor (NXPI) by Qualcomm (QCOM) was blocked by Chinese regulators after the deal became politicized in the US/China trade war. The NXPI deal was blocked despite having received approval from regulators in every other jurisdiction. Based on conventional heuristics, the NXPI deal should not have been blocked. The NXPI deal was simply the wrong deal at the wrong time given the political climate.

We are at a different stage in the trade war where China and the US are trying to avoid overt political actions that would hurt the ongoing trade deal negotiations. It appears more likely than not that the US and China will come to a bilateral trade agreement at some point this year, which will mean business as usual for trade relations and cross-border M&A. Even if US/China trade talks broke down, it is uncertain that the MLNX deal would be blocked. However, there is a chance that trade deal negotiations break down and the NVDA/MLNX deal becomes collateral damage.

Outside of the risk from the US/China trade war dynamics, this deal is a fairly straightforward approval from a regulatory perspective. At $6.9 billion, it is by no means a “mega-merger” to the same degree that QCOM/NXPI was. Furthermore, there is no product overlap between NVDA and MLNX, making it difficult to block on grounds that it is anti-competitive. The fact that the NXPI deal was a much larger deal and was actually approved in all jurisdictions outside of China is comforting and shows a likely path for regulatory approval in this situation.

What investors stand to make and risks involved

As mentioned in the introduction, we are long Mellanox. We believe the risk-reward on the deal spread is attractive and stand to make 5.9% from here if the deal closes. This return assumes an all-cash deal price of $125 and no competing offers are made.

Why is a 5.9% return attractive in this market? Well, if the deal closes on December 31, 2019, the annualized return is over 7.5%. This is approximately 3x the return you could expect from US Treasuries. While the S&P 500 has had a strong start to the year, it is a coin flip whether or not it will be able to maintain its momentum until year end.

There are certainly risks involved, but they are well-mitigated. Nvidia could cancel the deal, but they would need to pay a $225 million break-up fee. Furthermore, if NVDA backed out, it is possible that Intel or Xilinx would come back with another offer. There is little risk in terms of Nvidia financing the deal and Nvidia will not need to get approval from its shareholders.

The biggest unknown will be regulatory approval from the Chinese. I explained earlier why I don’t think this deal will suffer the same fate at the NXPI deal, but if this deal is busted, that would be the most likely culprit.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MLNX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.