Let's Talk About About The Price Of Arlington Asset Investment

An abundance of investors chasing yields can lead share prices to swing much further than book values.

We didn't focus on the massive dividend yield. We wanted to predict changes in the price-to-book ratio.

Late in 2018, we saw AI's price dip to the point where we finally became bullish on shares. In early 2019, it was one of our top choices.

AI was frequently one of the mortgage REITs we blasted for being overvalued.

We are currently neutral on Arlington Asset Investment Corporation (AI). That marks a change from our winter view (bullish), and our many bearish ratings prior to that.

Current Thesis

We're downgrading from a buy rating because the discount to book value is no longer large enough to make us feel comfortable suggesting the shares.

We updated several ratings in our latest RapidFire Mortgage REIT Update. AI is one of those updates.

Our Oldest Outlooks

In many prior periods, were argued that dramatic dividend risk meant the shares required a larger discount to book value than they carried at the time. We will demonstrate that with highlights from our prior outlooks.

One of our large bearish articles came out in October 2017.

Shares of AI were $12.75. We wrote: Your Dividend Is Doomed (Subscription required)

Here is an excerpt from that piece:

What if I could save you from losing money? Let’s fix this entire situation by not letting you get caught by surprise. Arlington Asset Investment Corporation (AI) has a dividend that looks a lot like the dog above. After I’m finished, you won’t want a dividend that’s about to get pounced on. Operating expenses & interest income Operating expenses from the first half of 2017 annualized would consume around 5.54% of common equity over the course of a year: The dividend is over 16% on estimated book value. The two combine to require the net interest spread to be over 21.5% on common equity. Are you kidding me? Is there a reason to do the full analysis? That isn’t even remotely sustainable. It is a terrible joke. The punch line is a dividend cut. (Yes, I did the full analysis) Red box: AI is internally managed. It’s strange to see internal management with a 5.54% operating expense ratio. AI needs to reduce compensation. Over 2/3rds of the operating expense ratio comes from one line “Compensation and benefits”. Normally, higher expenses are correlated with external management. Red down arrow: See chart for dividends, notice how they go down. That trend is just getting under way. They have so much further to fall. Yeah, that’s the dividend yield alright. It isn’t the level of future yield investors should expect. It isn’t even remotely close. But that is the rate shown by annualizing the latest dividends. Portfolio That’s a bunch of fixed-rate securities. Fixed-rate securities create interest rate risk, AI will need a huge hedge portfolio: So we have: $3.475B in current swaps $375m in forward-starting (though at a great rate) $350m in 10-year Treasury futures $700m in call options on Treasury Futures. Let’s accept the forward-starting swaps as a non-issue since they carry such a low rate. They will actually help net interest income when they become active. On the other hand, we’ve got about $1.05 billion (numbers 3 & 4) in hedging that won’t flow through net interest expense. That means cost of funds should appear a little lower than it would be if all hedging expense went through there: This is laughable. First, notice that I’ve called out the economic cost of funds as being slightly too low. Then notice that the “economic net interest margin” ( underlined in orange) is still on a downwards trend from 1.56% in Q3 2016 to 1.33% in Q2 2017. What happens as the spread compresses? Leverage gets jacked up higher. Would you want to leverage your bet when spreads are huge or when they are weak? I’d rather have more capital leveraged in when spreads are wider. I consider 8x to be high leverage. 10x is extreme. Remarkably, this 10x leverage ratio is before we get to the dollar roll income: That’s 10x leverage + additional “at risk” leverage from TBA. The leverage is absolutely through the roof. Indeed, if we pause for a moment to look at slide 21… …we have a fair value on agency MBS + notional value on TBA positions of $5.34 billion. Common equity at the end of Q2 2017 was about $350 million. That gives us a ratio of just over 15 to 1.

What Happened?

As we predicted in that article, the risks were too much and the payout was too high. AI cut their dividend:

We don't think they can maintain the current rate of $.375 per share forever, but we theorized that they weren't going to announce a cut in December 2018 with shares trading at a huge discount to estimated current book value.

When It Became Downright Cheap

Shares of AI were downright cheap in early January 2019.

Shares of AI were $7.61.

On January 6th, 2019, we published another RapidFire update with additional work on AI. We wrote:

AI holds similar assets to AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), but AI uses substantially more leverage and has higher overhead expenses. We generally consider AI inferior, but the price-to-book gap is too large. Since the end of Q2 2018, we estimate AGNC’s tangible BV is down 5% to 6% while AI’s tangible BV should be down 15% to 16%. Part of that difference would come from AI paying out a higher dividend (draining book value). However, if price-to-book ratios were constant, we would expect AI’s price to have underperformed by about 10%. Instead, AI’s price plunged: Since AI is going to elect REIT status in 2019, their deferred tax liabilities should vanish. By using price-to-estimated-tangible-book-value we are already accounting for that. Since AI is so small, we think few investors recognize this benefit. Investors who simply use price-to-book-value may be surprised. The impact of deferred tax liabilities on valuation was brought up on the Q1 2018 earnings call: We’re expecting a decrease in the discount to current-estimated-tangible-book-value-per-share. We expect total book value per share (includes intangible liabilities such as the deferred tax liability) and tangible book value per share to decline in Q4 2018. However, we are already modeling those large declines and still see shares at a .79 price-to-tangible-book ratio. The Major Risk: Management regularly takes on more leverage than they should. We believe their intent is to make up for their small size and high operating expenses. That could still backfire. Upside 1: We could see a substantial improvement in price-to-tangible book value as AI becomes a REIT and sheds their deferred tax liability. Upside 2: A buyout offer for AI would most likely value them closer to a .90 ratio, compared with the .79 ratio we see today. Upside 3: Spreads between MBS assets and hedging rates are wider in our view. If those narrow, AI’s leverage could drive book value higher. Note: AI’s dividend is not sustainable in our view. It has been cut several times and is much closer to sustainable, but still isn’t there. The current price is low enough to make up for that risk factor. At a 19.7% yield, even if the dividend was cut by 1/3rd, the yield would be higher than most peers.

Contrasting Views Across Time

Many of the same fundamentals exist.

Late 2017: Shares traded at a price that was too high. They were also poised for a fall because the dividend was on the chopping block. They were a short candidate. Shares were $12.75.

Early 2019: The shares had fallen dramatically. We expected prices to bounce back. They were a buy. Shares were $7.61.

Today: Prices bounced back. The discount to estimated current book value is within a range we consider reasonable. The new rating is neutral. Shares are $8.40.

This is a suitable discount to current estimated book value.

Why Did We Say "Estimated"?

Great analysis on mortgage REITs requires projecting current book value, rather than just sticking to the last reported book value. If we know what bonds the REIT owned and which hedges they had in place, we can estimate the changes in real time. The REIT Forum gets a great deal of our book value estimates from Scott Kennedy. If book value projections were a sport, he would be an all-star.

We want to have projections updated several times throughout the quarter when using book values. A large surprise in the book value can lead prices to spike higher or lower.

Dividends are certainly important as well, but we prefer using preferred shares from mortgage REITs when we want to lock in a high yield. The preferred shares carry substantially less risk than the common shares. Consequently, we combine preferred shares from mortgage REITs with common shares from equity REITs. We also take a few trading positions in the mortgage REITs.

