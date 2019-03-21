CorePoint Lodging: Pack Your Bags For 50% Upside As Low Expectations Are Trounced

It’s been a rocky start to life as a public company for CorePoint Lodging (CPLG). Spun-out of La Quinta (LQ) as a portfolio of their wholly-owned hotels in connection with La Quinta’s acquisition by Wyndham Hotels (WH), CPLG shares have seemingly gone down every day since its debut in summer 2018. Damage to date: -50% in less than a year. Ouch.

Now, to be fair, it has been a tough lodging environment with most lodging REITs/C-corps recording pretty bad returns over the same time period, like MAR (-11%), PEB (-18%), HST (-8%), APLE (-8%), HPT (-5%), STAY (-11%), INN (-22%), CLDT (-4%), and AHT (-31%). But it takes a special kind of effort to underperform your peers by over 30pp. What has management done that has contributed to such a unique performance? Let’s review some of their historical commentary and compare it to what actually transpired (Note: This is our own summary of management commentary with healthy amounts of poetic license taken. All language is our own except phrases in quotes which are directly taken from management):

So management has clearly had some challenges, some self-inflicted and some not. We feel for longsuffering shareholders (NB: does 9 months count as “longsuffering”?) that have seemingly gotten punished any time management has opened its collective mouth.

However, after this unfortunate series of events, we think CPLG’s fortunes are about to turn for the better for a variety of reasons.

First, and most unscientifically, we simply think the management team has learned its lesson. If they ever hope to see their stock go up again, they need to underpromise and overdeliver, not the opposite as they’ve done for their entire existence. Another miss from here would not just be personally embarrassing for them, but potentially put their jobs on the line and invite serious shareholder agitation (especially with the stock trading at a 30% discount to February 2018 appraised value. More on this later…).

Second, we think the bar for 2019 is eminently beatable. The current Bloomberg consensus estimate for 2019 EBITDA is $199m and we like the fact that this is basically equal to 2018’s current guide ($174-$180m) plus management’s guided 2019 hurricane reversal ($13-$17m) plus some very modest benefit from a giant room renovation program that was completed in 2018 ($7-$9m). In other words, consensus estimates assume zero organic growth, zero benefit from CPLG becoming part of Wyndham’s massive distribution network this year (more on this point to come), and they take management’s (we think finally conservative) guidance on hurricane and renovation impact at face value. On the topic of hurricane losses in 2018 reversing in 2019, we note that management claimed hurricanes cost CPLG $18-$22m in 2018 yet they now only expect to recoup $13-$17m in 2019. Seems conservative. On the topic of renovated room contributions, management has just finished a 2-year $235m renovation program on 17% of its room base and has breathlessly spoken about high-teen RevPAR comps when these rooms come back online. To pick up a mere $7-$9m of EBITDA on a $235m investment with high-teens RevPAR benefits seems light to us any way you cut it. A 3-4% pre-tax ROIC? Why even bother!? And on top of that, we would also expect some modest amount of organic EBITDA growth which the consensus apparently ignores (peers are generally guiding to LSD RevPAR growth). We like where consensus is for 2019 and think CPLG will handily beat it.

Third, and most importantly, we think the new Wyndham management relationship could be explosive for earnings power at CPLG and this will become apparent in 2019 as the Wyndham/La Quinta integration is completed. Recall that CPLG was once just the wholly-owned hotel portfolio at La Quinta. Wyndham bought only La Quinta’s hotel management business and therefore spun CPLG (the actual hotel assets) off to fend for itself. As part of the deal, however, Wyndham, the largest hotel franchisor in the world, became the franchisor and manager of the La Quinta brand which comes with a lot of scale benefits for CPLG: access to a giant loyalty program, a drastically improved direct bookings channel, and better terms from OTAs and other vendors. For some context, let’s compare the sizes of Wyndham and legacy La Quinta to see what kind of scale we’re talking about:

CPLG management has (wisely) declined to quantify any of these benefits to date, but you’d think there should be a few after joining up with a company that is 10x as large as their previous franchisor. We’ve attempted to size things up in a few different ways.

We think OTA savings should be in the $10-$15m range as a result of both more direct bookings at CPLG and a lower take-rate. CPLG has said third-party bookings are approximately 30% of their business (11/6/18 call) and while it is unclear where Wyndham’s third-party bookings are, sellside analysts have generally pegged them in the high-teens. Assuming CPLG is able to reduce third-party bookings by 5pp and save 100bps on those bookings results in $11m of savings.

CPLG will also save on general procurement (disposables, linens, supplies, etc.). It’s quite murky to us exactly how much this could be, but we know it’s more than zero. Taking a nearly complete swag at it, CPLG will report something like $440m in direct lodging expenses excluding royalties in 2019 (our estimate). Assuming 20% of those costs are procured items and CPLG saves 5% on those as a result of its newfound scale results in ~$4m of savings. (Told you this was a swag).

Where things get really exciting are the top-line opportunities- the potential for Wyndham loyalty members to overrun CPLG properties like an unstoppable rebel force. After doing some snazzy geolocating of hotel addresses, we found that there is a seriously high amount of overlap between domestic Wyndham properties and CPLG properties. To be exact, 17% of the domestic Wyndham properties we sampled (73% of total) had at least one CPLG within 5 miles and 12% of them had at least one CPLG within 3 miles. These things are close. What does that mean for CPLG? Well, CPLG is at the high end of Wyndham’s chain scale with a reported RevPAR in the $50 range compared to Wyndham’s other big brands (Super 8 - $28, Days Inn - $36, Travelodge - $38, Ramada - $39). And when you, as CPLG, are one of the nicest brands on the Wyndham block, you should a) get all the free room nights awarded to loyalty members in overlapping markets, and b) get the Wyndham Rewards members willing to spend a bit more money for a nicer place to stay but who never had any other options in the past. To illustrate, if you were booking a trip to Anaheim to go to Disneyland to celebrate making a pile of money on CPLG, you could stay at this lovely Super 8…

…or this quite respectable La Quinta around the block.

Here’s exactly where CLPG (represented as La Quinta here) fits into Wyndham’s chain scale spectrum for more context:

Let’s put some numbers around all this, shall we? Well, Wyndham has ~41 million domestic rewards members according to management. With rewards members accounting for one-third of Wyndham’s occupied room nights globally, this implies rewards members account for approximately 29 million occupied room nights in the US. We can guess, based on the geolocating exercise performed previously, that 17% of those 29 million occupied room nights occurred in areas that now overlap with a CPLG property. If we assume CPLG captures a mere 5% of those overlapping room nights (i.e., all those folks that would rather stay at a La Quinta branded hotel versus that super sketchy Super 8 next to the Taco Bell), that translates into an incremental 240k occupied room nights at CPLG, or a 2.5pp lift to occupancy. And what does a 2.5pp lift to occupancy mean in terms of EBITDA? About $16m assuming a 70% contribution margin, all else equal. And we think it could be a lot better than 2.5pp.

This is a pretty important leg to our thesis, so naturally we did some good old-fashioned legwork and called a bunch of La Quinta managers shortly after the spinoff occurred to simply ask if they had seen any Wyndham Rewards members booking nights. We talked to 51 managers in Florida, Texas, and California and, surprisingly, 45% of them had in fact already seen Wyndham Rewards members booking at their properties. And remember, this was still before La Quinta had even been integrated- their rooms weren’t even showing up on Wyndham’s website yet! With full integration being completed in 1H 2019 (and La Quinta properties now being fully displayed on Wyndham’s Rewards website), we think there is a lot of evidence for a meaningful occupancy uplift incoming in 2019 for CPLG.

So, for all you keeping score at home, here’s how the EBITDA numbers appear to be shaking out for us:

Notice what’s not in the consensus numbers for 2019? Organic growth. OTA savings. Procurement savings. Occupancy benefits. Giant goose eggs all of them. And management, though their credibility has proven to be less than impeccable at this point, has had some strong things to say about the benefits they should derive from the Wyndham relationship in 2019. Here’s a handful of quotes:

“CorePoint will benefit once we fully integrate our hotels into the Wyndham network (NB: this is happening now). As we’ve said before, this is a key element of unlocking the potential of this portfolio…” (CEO Keith Cline, 8/13/18)

“Our team will… work to realize the benefits of increased scale, distribution, loyalty and reach that we believe the Wyndham network will drive.” (CEO Keith Cline, 8/13/18)

“…we have yet to realize corresponding improvements [with RevPAR] in these early months of our transition to Wyndham as our manager… As we look ahead to 2019, we believe that significant opportunities exist to improve CorePoint’s EBITDA and EBITDA margins as we… realize the potential benefits and synergies from leveraging the Wyndham platform.” (CEO Keith Cline, 11/6/18)

It seems like we’ve got a good chance of beating consensus EBITDA estimates by 15-30%. Management has said the Wyndham relationship will drive upside. Our primary research suggests that the Wyndham relationship will drive upside. Yet the market is saying the Wyndham relationship is worth approximately bupkis. One caveat, though, is that we won’t get the full benefits of Wyndham integration in 2019 since it will only be a partial year. However, a beat due to Wyndham integration benefits will force the market to value this on run-rate earnings anyway. With the leverage on CPLG’s balance sheet, a 15-30% upward EBITDA revision will translate to a 30-65% move in the stock at the same EBITDA multiple. Add another 6% from the dividend and the upside looks pretty good.

On the other hand, what happens if we’re wrong and none of this supposed upside comes to pass? Well, it seems like the downside is relatively well-protected barring a real cyclical downturn. We still get the 6% dividend yield, so that’s nice, and oh, yeah, and the private market value of CPLG is already 85% higher that where the stock is trading today. In February 2018, in conjuction with a CMBS offering, CPLG commissioned a third-party valuation of its whole portfolio which arrived at a figure of $2.4-$2.5bn (versus an enterprise value of $1.8bn today).

Here's what the math looks like to the equity if the portfolio were to trade at this appraised valuation:

There is serious value here and imminent catalysts. With earnings coming up this week along with 2019 guidance- the first guidance release incorporating any Wyndham benefits- we think we’ll find out if we’re on the right track very shortly. If management is unable to capitalize on the many things that should be going their way in 2019, we wouldn’t be surprised to see an activist get involved to push for a sale of the company as a whole or in pieces given the immense asset value here.

Starboard? Land & Buildings? Uncle Carl? Are you listening???

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPLG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.