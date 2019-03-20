Solid Costco Earnings Could Be Threatened By Global Growth

On March 7th, Costco Wholesale (COST) delivered its second quarter results for the 2019 fiscal year. The stock has had a stellar year so far after a near-term bottom around $190. Since then, COST has grown about 23 percent to $233.60 as of March 15th. This included a 5.1 percent bump on March 8th following the solid results. As it reaches a resisting trendline near the top, investors will have to decide whether it can continue its rally into the second half of the fiscal year. Sentiment is optimistic after solid results show COST in a strong fundamental position.

From Finviz

COST had a fantastic quarter after earnings showed that the retail company topped the Wall Street consensus estimate by $0.32 posting an EPS of $2.01 despite revenue numbers coming in below the Wall Street revenue estimate. Revenue of $35.65 billion was $253 million below that estimate and ended a streak of 7 straight revenue beats. However, the miss there was overshadowed by excellent margins which caused the sharp bottom line gain.

Gross margin in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019 was 11.29 percent, the highest margin since 2017 Q3 gross margin of 11.51 percent. On a year-over-year basis, that gross margin was 31 basis points higher (30 basis points excluding gas, FX, and revenue recognition). This number was the highlight of the solid earnings report and took analysts by surprise as evidenced by the strong EPS beat over consensus estimates. However, COST’s margin still lags behind its similar rival BJ’s Wholesale (BH) at 16.53 percent and larger supermarket chains like Kroger (KR) at 22.03 percent, Target (TGT) at 26.45 percent, and Walmart (WMT) at 24.41 percent.

Margin was the strongest gainer as most other income sheet numbers were solid. Adjusted revenue was 7.3 percent higher YoY, and net income was 27 percent higher than a year ago. Both numbers are adjusted to account for foreign exchange headwinds that weighed heavily on international numbers. Before adjustment, Canada sales growth was -0.3 percent and Other International sales growth was 0.7 percent. After adjustment, sales growth for those two regions were 6.0 percent and 4.8 percent respectively.

From Costco 2019 Q2 Earnings Release

An important part of COST’s plans for growth is expanding its reach outside of the United States. Currently, 21.5 percent of the company’s warehouses are foreign with its largest presence outside of the United States being Canada with 100 stores. Expansion in Spain and China is new with a the two in Spain recently established and plans for a third in Madrid and the first in Shanghai, China planned in Q4 according to the conference call.

From StockCharts

Investors should be cognizant of COST’s foreign expansion as a stronger dollar continues to rally in 2019 because of a combination of weak foreign growth, rising U.S. interest rates, and protectionist trade policies. According to StockCharts, the U.S. Dollar spot index is up 8.04 percent since March 14th, 2018, about a year ago. With this in mind, investors might look to rotate into stocks with a smaller foreign exposure, and while COST warehouses are just about 70 percent U.S., its plans for growth are focused on regions like China and Europe.

Of course, when one discusses competitiveness in the retail industry, e-commerce must be mentioned. COST is one of the few retail companies that has successfully implemented an online platform with its extensive brick and mortar network. Like Walmart, COST now allows consumers to shop online and is beginning to introduce two-day grocery delivery. The digital additions have resulted in steep e-commerce group, 25.5 percent in the second quarter of 2019 (excluding FX effects) according to the conference call. Growth should continue to be strong as management plans to expand e-commerce operations into Japan and Australia in the summer.

Finally, for retail stores with a membership fee, high renewal rates and member growth are essential as they communicate how much the store is in demand. COST the renewal rate for U.S. and Canada came in slightly higher than the previous quarter, 90.7 percent vs 90.5 percent, and worldwide the rate was 88.3 percent up from 88.0 percent. Investors should always watch this number as any decline can be indicative of worse problems.

From StockCharts

COST has shown that it can be a premium retail stock. Looking at a chart of the ratio of the price of COST to the price of the SPDR S&P Retail ETF, one can see it offered superior performance in 2018 and after earnings about two weeks ago, it looks to reach that same performance again. With solid margin and e-commerce growth, there are definitely reasons why COST is a good pick in the retail industry, but there are still potential headwinds in its foreign operations which are struggling with a stronger dollar. For that reason, COST is probably a solid hold at the current price $236.59 and a buy around $215. However, the case to be bullish could get weaker if global growth problems start to materialize.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.