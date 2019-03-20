Copper Outlook For Freeport-McMoRan Vs. Southern Copper Corporation Favors The Latter In A Comparison

Copper is a commodity with favorable prospects. Unlike some other commodities where there is not enough demand in comparison to available supplies, copper is fortunate to have demand outstrip supply. According to data from the International Copper Study Group, demand for refined copper increased by a third over the last ten years with China accounting for almost half of all global demand.

While the supply of copper has grown, the demand for copper has grown even faster. The market is currently in a supply deficit, which is expected to last in the coming years. A situation that bodes well for copper. In addition, a number of factors should contribute to copper staying strong over the long term, including the continued growth in electrical vehicles.

The supply and demand equation makes copper something worth having due to its favorable prospects. That includes companies who derive a good portion of their revenue from copper as they are in a position to benefit from strong demand for copper. Two companies that offer good exposure to copper are Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) and Freeport-McMoRan Incorporated (FCX).

Both companies are among the biggest producers of copper. However, there are people who may be interested in copper and ask themselves which of the two companies is the better choice for copper. To find the answer to that question, it is necessary to do a comparison to determine the strengths and weaknesses of FCX and SCCO.

Copper is the main source of revenue for SCCO and FCX

While both FCX and SCCO produce several commodities, copper accounts for most of their revenue. In FCX's case, copper contributes 75.2% to total revenue. Out of $18.5 billion in total revenue, copper contributed almost $14 billion. Gold and molybdenum are also important sources of revenue for FCX, although to a lesser degree compared to copper.

SCCO is even more dependent with 80.4% of revenue from copper. Out of $7.1 billion in total revenue, copper contributed more than $5.7 billion. Other contributors for SCCO are molybdenum, zinc, and silver, but to a lesser extent. Taking these numbers into account, it is safe to say that copper is most important for FCX and SCCO, in particular. The table below shows how much FCX and SCCO derived in revenue from each commodity in 2018.

SCCO 2018 Commodity Revenue Share Copper $5,705.7M 80.4% Molybdenum $510.9M 7.2% Zinc $298.1M 4.2% Silver $326.4M 4.6% Other by-products $255.5M Total $7,096.7M FCX 2018 Commodity Revenue Share Copper concentrate $6,180M 33.2% Copper cathode $4,366M 23.4% Rod and other refined copper $2,396M 12.9% Purchased copper $1,053M 5.7% Gold $3,231M 12.5% Molybdenum $1,190M 6.4% Other $1,490M Adjustments ($961M) Derivatives ($317M) Total $1,8628M

Source: SCCO and FCX

FCX produces more copper, but SCCO is more efficient

From the previous data, we can see that FCX is a much bigger company than SCCO with revenue two and a half times as much. FCX also produces more than twice as much copper compared to SCCO. While SCCO produced 1.8 billion pounds of copper in 2018, FCX managed to produce 3.8 billion pounds of copper. In terms of quantity, FCX is way ahead of SCCO and ranked second in the top ten producers of copper. It's only behind Codelco, which is not listed and therefore unavailable to people.

However, the cost of producing a pound of copper is much lower at SCCO. SCCO cash costs per pound came in at $0.87, while FCX needed $1.07. Both companies were also able to increase production of copper and lower their cost of production in 2018 in comparison to the year before. But FCX seems to have done a better job in comparison to SCCO in both respects. The table below lists the relevant statistics for FCX and SCCO regarding the production of copper in 2018 and 2017.

Copper produced in millions of pounds Cash costs per pound 2018 SCCO 1,886.8 0.87 FCX 3,813 1.07 2017 SCCO 1,874.5 0.92 FCX 3,737 1.19

SCCO has greater reserves of copper compared to FCX

The favorable outlook for copper supply and demand has resulted in some companies looking to beef up their copper assets. However, the tight market for copper has made this difficult. Companies and even governments are well aware that their copper assets are valuable and are likely to become even more so in the future.

So, for a mining company to expand their reserves by acquiring copper assets is difficult in today's environment with many reluctant to sell any copper asset unless someone is willing to overpay. This is where SCCO has another advantage over FCX in that it has much bigger copper reserves at a time when additional copper mines are hard or expensive to come by. While SCCO has up to 69 million tons of reserves, FCX can count on 43 million tons as the table below shows.

Copper contained in ore reserves Unit: thousand tons SCCO Mexican open pit 31,396 Peruvian operations 23,516 IMMSA 231 Development projects 14,567 Total 69,710 FCX North America 24,950 South America 16,750 Indonesia 18,100 Consolidated basis 59,800 Net equity interest 43,400

SCCO has better margins, but FCX shows better growth

SCCO's lower costs have helped it achieve better margins than FCX. The company is more profitable with higher operating income as a share of total revenue. Out of $7.1 billion in revenue for SCCO, roughly $2.9 billion is operating income. In contrast, of the $18.6 billion in revenue for FCX, less than $4.8 billion is operating income. So, despite FCX having revenue two and a half times as much, its operating income is only 65 percent more than SCCO.

It's obvious the lower cash costs per pound of copper are making a crucial difference for SCCO. However, FCX does show better growth in terms of revenue and operating income compared to SCCO. In 2018, SCCO grew revenue and operating income by 6.6 percent and 10 percent, respectively, compared to the year before. But FCX managed to do better with 13.6 percent and 28.8 percent, respectively.

So, while SCCO may be doing a better job than FCX at the moment, it is possible that FCX will close the gap, assuming that it continues on the current path. FCX also seems to be making more progress in terms of lowering its debt situation. The table below lists the numbers for FCX and SCCO over the last two years.

SCCO 2017 2018 Change YoY Revenue $6,654.5M $7,096.7M +6.6% Operating income $2,618.9M $2,881.2M +10.0% Cash $1,004.8M $844.6M -15.9% Debt $5,957.1M $5,960.1M +0.0% FCX Revenue $1,6403M $1,8628M +13.6% Operating income $3,690M $4,754M +28.8% Cash $4,526M $4,217M -6.8% Debt $13,229 $11,141M -15.8%

2018 was not a good year for copper due to trade tensions

Still, despite the supply of copper running short of demand, the price of copper went down in 2018 by over 20 percent. Conventional wisdom would say that the opposite should have happened and copper should have gone up. In actuality, copper went sideways for the first half of the year, but then dropped significantly for the rest of the year. The price of copper has since recovered somewhat in 2019. The main problem here seem to be trade disputes, in particular, the one between the U.S. and China.

Notice how the drop in the price of copper in the middle of the year coincided with the official start of tariffs on Chinese and American goods. Trade wars are a problem for copper because the metal is tied to economic growth, hence the nickname of doctor copper. Trade conflicts will depress global growth and copper by extension.

China also happens to be the biggest consumer of copper. If trade tensions lead to slower economic growth in China, then a major source of demand for copper could start to cool off. Demand for copper could fall off, perhaps even creating a supply surplus in copper. This could impact SCCO and FCX, even if both companies do little to no direct sales to China. The chart below is that of copper.

2018 was not a good year for FCX and SCCO, but things are looking up

Both SCCO and FCX have not escaped the turbulence in the copper market. This should come as no surprise if we consider that copper accounts for most of their revenue. SCCO lost over a third of its value in 2018, and FCX lost almost a half. FCX not only had to deal with trade issues, but it also had to confront government disputes regarding some of its copper mines in Indonesia.

However, the current setup could be a good entry point. While SCCO and FCX have rallied 23.9 percent and 19.8 percent, respectively, YTD, they are both still way down from where they were before the trade conflicts escalated. The two companies did not do that bad in 2018, even though it is not quite reflected in their stock price.

The stock performance would suggest that both FCX and SCCO did horribly. But, in terms of operational results, the two companies did not deserve to be punished as much as they have recently. Certainly, nowhere as bad as the charts indicate. With issues such as the Grasberg mine in Indonesia resolved and the trade conflict with China perhaps soon to be, the fundamentals of copper could once again come to the forefront and SCCO and FCX could continue to rally in 2019. The two charts below are that of SCCO and FCX.

SCCO makes for a better bet with regard to copper

If someone is interested in riding the potential boom in copper, then SCCO is a better play compared to FCX. Its lower production costs and better margins should allow it to better deal with any fluctuations in the price of copper. Bigger copper reserves are also a big plus. The one issue to keep an eye on is that Grupo Mexico, which controls SCCO, does not do anything that is contrary to the interest of other stakeholders.

FCX might catch up one day, but its margins are not as good as those of SCCO. FCX also forecasts lower production in 2019, which it considers a transition year. That will likely have an impact on company results, which could influence the stock. So, even though FCX is the largest publicly traded producer of copper, it should not be the first choice when it comes to copper.

However, it is important to remember that the trade war between China and the U.S. has not yet been settled. If a trade deal is not reached as widely expected and instead escalates, then both FCX and SCCO will get punished due to their perceived exposure to copper and the Chinese economy. This is the big risk with SCCO and FCX that will not go away for as long as the trade conflicts have not been resolved.

