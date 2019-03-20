Buckle: Another One Bites The Dust, Dividend Cut Incoming?

As the factors causing the slump persist, I find it hard to believe the company is anywhere near its fair value of around $10.00 per share and I am waiting for their annual report to confirm a medium-term short trade.

However, forward expectations are not giving up and sales and net income are expected to show meaningful declines in 2019 and even more so in 2020.

The company pays out almost all of its cash flow as a dividend, which makes it a high yielder, yielding over 5% in regular and special dividends.

Buckle is a retailer which seems to have been spared some of the industry's negative price action as it maintains a phenomenally balanced balance sheet.

Buckle (BKE) is a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand names including BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece. The company operates 450 stores in 42 states and has 5,200 employees nationwide.

The retail industry has been facing tough headwinds with the rise in eCommerce shopping from giants like Amazon (AMZN) and Buckle was by no means spared these headwinds. They've reported peak sales back in 2015 and have initiated several plans in an attempt to reverse these trends including an online sales push, in-store efficiency boosting, loyalty-brand credit-cards, store closures and IT revamping to boost inventory and sales efficiency. However, few have caused any meaningful slowdown in the rate of sales decline and have not made any significant strides in improving their long-term operating environments as cost cuts don't seem to be helping at all.

Balance Sheet Glory

Buckle has a phenomenal balance sheet compared to most struggling retailers. It's managed to hold off taking on any debt and has $238.8 million in cash and short-term investments, around $160 million of that in cold hard cash. It's hard to find another retailer, struggling or not, that is operating in a more hospitable environment in regards to working capital when taking into account expenses like interest income and upcoming maturities. The company did report higher inventories in the latest quarter, owing primarily to the lower sales it experienced, presumably related to holiday sales expectations.

However, the company's working environment is shifting as sales and net income slowdowns are approaching their core expenses and cash flow generating abilities. Even though it showed a headline beat and year over year growth in net income, this was entirely due to an $18.7 million reduction in income taxes paid for 2018 after the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed in late 2017 which reduced their tax rate from ~35% to ~23%. Without the tax cut, the company would have reported a 14.2% decline in net income.

The primary driver of the lower net income is lower sales across most segments. Even when adding the additional week they had last year (53 weeks vs. 52 weeks this year), we see a 4% decline in sales from 2017. The company did report some encouraging facts about online sales, even though this is to be expected with the rise of eCommerce, where online sales for 2018 grew 5.6% to $103.7 million to represent 11.7% of total sales, up from 10.8% of total sales last year (adjusted to the 53rd week in 2017). In the most recent quarter, where holiday sales were included, the company reported that 12.8% of total sales came from online, which rose by 1.3% compared to last year.

(Source: Buckle 2017 annual report)

The Bottom Line - Not Pretty

When it comes to expectations, the company's guidance and analyst projections call for the company to report $860.1 million in sales for 2019, a 2.9% reduction from 2018. This decline is set to accelerate in 2020 when they are expected to report $798.3 million in sales, lower by 7.2% from the year prior. It is noteworthy to mention that the company has, historically, missed revenue expectations most of the time on a quarterly basis.

From an EPS point of view, the company's $1.97 in 2018 is set to decrease 6.6% in the coming year to $1.84 and another 27.2% in 2020 to $1.34. This presents a forward expectation of accelerating losses from higher overall expenses, inefficient capital expenditures and continued payment of over $100 million in annual dividends.

The company reported higher expenses in their general & administrative segments due to higher home office payroll which was a result of their revamping IT efficiencies and other store expansions, still set to spend $8.3 million annually on new store opening and existing store remodeling. However, the company exited 2 states and closed a net of 7 stores in the past year, which has accelerated long-term sales volumes decline and boosted one-time expenses for depreciation and other factors like employee termination compensation.

The core issue for Buckle, and the reason I turned bearish on the company in the long run despite its phenomenal balance sheet, is the fact that coupled with lower sales, the company is experiencing margin contractions on behalf of discounting and general merchandise value reductions. These trends can be proven cyclical, but given the lack of brand recognition and other factors limiting the success of their brands, I find it hard to believe that this trend will reverse as more and more successful brands with better marketing are emerging in this space.

Dividend Sustainability

The company pays around $130 million in annual dividends including its $1.00 per share in declared annual dividend and a special dividend it distributes to shareholders at the final quarter of every year. This presents a nice cushion for investors in the longer run if the company manages to stay neutral when it comes to sales and net income growth.

However, this number is assuming that the company's cash flows stay the same, which is somewhat unlikely given the dramatic decreases in sales and higher overall expenses which should cause capital constraints in the coming 24 months.

The fact that the company has been reporting lower sales, income and free cash flow since 2015 means that in order to continue and fund their dividend, they'll need to find ways of cutting expenses which will need to go directly into funding their shareholder value program and hinder their investments. This, when looking at the company's opportunities and intentions for meaningful expense control, means that if they don't entirely reverse course about capital expenditures throughout the year, they'll be forced to cut their special dividend by a significant margin or use their cash pile to fund it.

The company generated ~$106 million in free cash flow for 2018 and distributed ~$134 million in dividends, creating a net cash loss of over $30 million. When looking at the 6.6% net income decline expected in 2019, the company should be reporting around $99 million in free cash flow for the year, so maintaining their dividend will burn through another $40 million of cash. 2020 net income expectations being lower by 27% means that they'll burn through $70 million of cash for the year, which nearly depletes their cash pile.

Risks

I believe a key risk for this specific company is industry consolidation. The fact that they are still generating sales and have a rather high profit margin can create an incentive for a larger retailer who can consolidate SG&A expenses, lay off a lot of top management and aggressively close underperforming stores, thus saving a nice chunk of change. This type of transaction can potentially value the company at a much higher price than where I believe the company's fair value should be and fairly inline with their current value.

As an example, Ascena Retail (NASDAQ:ASNA) purchased ANN Inc. for roughly 1.2x sales ($2.55 billion in sales, $2.16 billion valuation), so valuing Buckle at 1.3x sales given their cash position puts fair value around $1.1 billion. I am not an options expert by any means but I'm sure a combination of far out options around this fair value can be used to protect against this possibility.

Another notable and obvious risk of shorting a company like Buckle is their high payout. A short-seller will automatically be paying 5% to 6% a year in borrowing costs in the form of dividend payments and financial metrics could potentially delay any cut in dividend for 12 to 24 months. All in all, however, if further news and their Q1 financial report shows a continuation of these trends and it looks like the company will be forced into bankruptcy or a large dividend cut I would consider the 90% gain potential a better reward than paying 10% to 12% waiting for that to happen over the next 24 months.

Valuing a sinking ship

When it comes to valuing Buckle, where EPS is expected to decline in the upcoming years, I don't believe the company's performance can justify anything over a 5x earnings multiple given a combination of expected rate of decline alongside a solid balance sheet.

Doing a peer comparison in this case is irrelevant given the fact that most of Buckle's peers, including Express (EXPR), Guess? (GES), Foot Lockers (FL) and Nike (NKE) are expecting minimal revenue declines (or increases in some cases) in the coming years and single-digit EPS increases as they aggressively cut costs. Most other retailers are trading around 10x to 20x their 2019 earnings but those earnings are expected to rise from 2018 and again in 2020.

This puts the company's fair value for 2019 at around $9.20 per share, which is significantly lower than their current price of around $18.30 per share. The catch here is 2020 where EPS is expected to be $1.34, which at a 5x multiple equals an additional 27% decline to $6.70 per share. I do believe, however, that taking into account the return on investment of around 5% from the company's dividend can add another $2.00 per share in value ($100 million in 2019 payments on 48.38M shares outstanding), which results in a fair value of $11.20 per share for 2019 and $8.70 per share for 2020, assuming no dividend cut.

As previously mentioned, a cut in the company's dividend will be worth around $2.00 per share irregardless of the amount that was cut given that there are investors who are looking to purchase the company for the yield and will provide 'a bottom' for short or medium-term share price decline.

Conclusion - Short Contemplation

I'm not jumping in short just yet. I am waiting for their annual report to come out in the next few weeks to try and get a feel about where they see their business heading and see if they have any more expectations adjustments for the coming year.

However, I do believe that if that report lacks any new information that it will be hard for the company to maintain its current valuation and that a chain of events which include special dividend cuts, guidance downgrade, valuation downgrade from financial institutions and other headwinds will occur.

I am bearish until proven neutral.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, NKE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinion, not investment advice.