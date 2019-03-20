SS&C Technologies: Still Attractive At Current Valuations

Although leverage is still a risk to consider, we see that the company will continue to increase its value in the medium term.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) has experienced strong momentum that has led to a 40% appreciation in the value of its shares so far this year, reaching record highs. The price of SS&C’s shares has not only performed better than other software infrastructure companies but also holds more buy recommendations from analysts. The market has become more optimistic about the company's future as experts anticipate organic growth to increase this year, as suggested by a UBS analyst.

Image source: SS&C Twitter "Analyst Day in NYC."

Although the company's revenues have maintained a fantastic growth rate following the acquisitions of Intralinks, DST Systems, and Eze Software during 2018, we see that the enthusiasm of analysts for SS&C has been recent. The number of buy recommendations for the company has skyrocketed after the presentation to analysts in mid-November.

While synergies are expected to give a healthy boost to revenues for the coming years, we believe that the company's price multiples remain below historical averages, even after the recent appreciation. We think that SS&C presents an attractive investment thesis under the following arguments: revenue growth above the industry, margin expansion, capital allocation strategy, and compressed valuations.

Growth Through Acquisition And Business Strategies

SS&C's revenues come mainly from its software-enabled services, which allow financial service providers to automate complex trading processes. The end clients of the company come mostly from the finance sector, being the most important institutions of asset management and alternative investments.

SS&C manages a broad portfolio of services, designed to fulfill specific functions for each type of client. The company makes use of the acquisitions of businesses and complementary technologies to increase its service offer since its inception in the stock market. This strategy has become more aggressive lately as executives completed three of the company's four most significant acquisitions during 2018. The purchases of Intralinks, DST Systems, and Eze Software have been successfully integrated into the SS&C offer, giving it a clear differentiation in the financial services market.

Source: Extracted from SS&C’s Investor Presentation.

These acquisitions, with a value of more than $8.0 billion, caused the company's revenues to skyrocket from $1.68 billion in 2017 to $3.42 billion in 2018, an increase of over 100%. Now that the company has integrated these lines of business into its portfolio, executives expect revenues for this year to be in the range of $4.69 and $4.79 billion, which would represent a 36% increase at the mid-point.

In addition to this inorganic growth, SS&C has benefited from a series of trends coming from its end markets. The market for software and financial services has evolved rapidly thanks to the introduction of new products and technologies based on artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic process automation (RPA). The trend coming from internal digital transformation projects by financial institutions has driven the revenue of almost all IT system providers that offer this type of tool set. SS&C has developed SS&C Singularity to capture this trend, its first intelligent accounting system with artificial intelligence. It seems to us that this product, aimed at the capital markets and global banking segments, is well-positioned to benefit from the investments in new technologies that financial institutions are carrying out.

Source: Data provided by Ycharts.

Comparatively speaking, we think that SS&C maintains attractive growth rates, especially from the perspective of free cash flow. We estimate that the dynamics of the financial industry, which is being marked by a migration to cloud systems, increased regulations, the complexity of compliance, and a technological paradigm shift, will keep revenues in a prolonged organic growth streak.

SS&C’s Profitability And FCF

Although the acquisition strategy has driven growth in the top line of the income statement, these purchases have weighed on the company's profitability. Operating income for 2018 was $429 million, or 12.5% ​​of revenue, well below the 24% seen in 2017. This contraction in margins was mainly due to the costs of sales, and general and administrative expenses that soared during the second quarter of 2018, following the acquisition of DST Systems.

However, the management of SS&C has made great efforts to integrate these businesses into the company's operations, which have begun to generate synergies. Both gross and operating margins recovered their normal levels in the fourth quarter, as a result of cost reduction initiatives and financial discipline. Now, executives expect to find even more opportunities for operational savings that will generate $300 million in annual savings by 2021.

Source: Data provided by Ycharts.

On the free cash flow side, SS&C generated approximately $551 million of FCF during 2018, a figure that was impacted by transaction costs related to the acquisition of DST Systems. We see that after the efforts to integrate the acquired businesses, this figure has returned to normal levels during the last quarter of the year. We believe that management's ability to maintain a positive FCF is an attractive feature since it has allowed the company to increase the payment of its dividend while paying down its long-term debt.

Although leverage still seems somewhat elevated compared to the standards of the software infrastructure industry, we believe that the efforts to clean up the balance sheet of the debt acquired from DST Systems adds to the arguments in favor.

Source: Data provided by Ycharts.

In summary, we estimate that the expansion of margins observed in the last quarter will continue during 2019, as the company continues integrating the recent acquisitions into its operations. This increase in profitability will allow the management of SS&C to generate a positive free cash flow that can be used to pay down debt or increase the dividend payment. On the growth side, we expect the new lines of business to offer additional synergies that allow cross-selling of services.

Quick Valuations

By looking at the price ratios, we believe that SS&C has an attractive value offer, especially from the perspective of the PS ratio. This metric that saw a rapid rebound at the beginning of 2018 has compressed after each quarterly report until falling to levels below its three-year median. We believe that the bounce in revenue after acquisitions and doubts about the integration of these businesses have contributed to this temporary imbalance.

Source: Data provided by Ycharts.

In relative terms, investors can see that the company mostly maintains ratios below those of the software infrastructure industry, staying at a discount compared to similar companies. We find attractive that the forward metrics of SS&C suggest a rapid compression in the future, increasing this differential even more.

We believe that although the market has remained optimistic about the prospects of the company, some investors are somewhat skeptical about whether the new business lines will live up to expectations. Although leverage remains a risk that investors should consider, we see that the company has an excellent position to continue with the appreciation of its shares over the medium term.

