Limbach's Turnaround Is Finally Here

Limbach suffered from large cost overruns and write downs in 2018 in its MidAtlantic geography caused by too much work.

As a general rule, I write most of my articles after an earnings announcement instead of before. I am breaking that rule with Limbach Holdings (LMB) because I expect a much improved earnings announcement that should jolt the stock significantly higher. At the very least, the upside here is much higher than the downside risk, due to the depressed stock price. Based on the relationship of upside potential to downside risk, this is my largest holding right now, at 6% of my portfolio. I rarely go over 5% in any position.

Back in September of last year, Dane Capital wrote an article about Limbach titled “Limbach: Potential 3-Bagger, A Surprisingly Feasible Scenario" here.

A three bagger, based on the $10 stock price at that time, would bring the price to $30. Dane argued that the company just had to execute and get past its non-recurring costs. That didn’t happen. In the third quarter of 2018 (the quarter ended just after the article), another $9 million in project write-downs occurred and the stock instead got cut in half. It was the fourth quarter in a row of bad earnings misses and the market had had enough.

I believe that this time, the turnaround is at hand. With the stock price currently at $6.45, the upside is bigger than ever. In this article I will explain why I think it’s different this time.

Background

Limbach Holdings is an HVAC contractor with operations primarily in the Eastern part of the U.S. The company went public in 2016, but has been in business since 1901. Limbach constructs some of the largest HVAC systems in the country including for high rise buildings, sports stadiums and hospitals.

The company has struggled for various reasons since going public. Revenues and earnings the past three years are shown below.

Source: Author's work

As shown above, revenues have increased rapidly while the company has struggled with earnings. Revenues increased 8.7% in 2017, and 11.5% in the first nine months of 2018. Earnings in 2018 to date were impacted by $17 million of write-offs associated with its MidAtlantic Region. That region currently accounts for 15-20% of revenues. All other regions are doing well and in fact had a 15.3% gross margin in 2018 to date.

The problems in the MidAtlantic Region are the result of too much of a good thing. The Region booked 50% more business than normal. Then, project delays and a lack of a qualified workforce for hiring led to quality issues and high labor costs. The company decided to eat these costs to protect its reputation but is pursuing some reimbursement. These problems then led to Limbach’s lender asking them to find another bank and caused an acquisition to fall through.

To fix the problem, the following was done. New management was hired in the MidAtlantic region. Labor needs are now planned out 12 months ahead. Revenues in the MidAtlantic Region will return to the $60-70 million per year level of the past from the $100 million last year.

On March 18, 2019, management made an investor presentation. They stated the earnings announcement is imminent. They also stated most of the problem projects were now complete and they were very optimistic about the future.

Catalysts

1. In the presentation management mentioned numerous catalysts to a higher stock price. Those and other catalysts are noted below.

2. The HVAC construction market is very strong. Limbach’s backlog is increasing rapidly and the company has visibility out to 2021.

3. On larger projects, there are often only 1 or 2 other bidders as few others have the size, expertise or capacity for these projects right now.

4. Based on #2 and management’s recent decision to slow organic growth to 5-8% annually, margins on new projects are higher than in the past. The company is also getting choosier on the general contractors it works with.

5. Management is confident it can get financing for future acquisitions despite not having a new lender lined up. It is still actively pursuing acquisitions. They claim acquisitions are available in this space for 4.5 to 5X EBITDA, a low multiple that makes everything immediately accretive.

6. The company expects to recover some of the amounts written down in 2018.

7. Their service business is currently 20% of total revenues. This is a higher margin recurring business that is growing faster than the rest of the business. Service revenues increased at a CAGR of 18.5% from 2010 to 2017. That should lead to higher margins and more visibility.

8. Limbach is expanding into new higher growth industries. It recently did a major project for a giant Facebook data center. This was their first big project in this area and they expect more.

9. Management effectively guided for a $0.50-0.60 EPS 2018 4th quarter at the last earnings announcement. With the first quarter being seasonally slower than the others, that is a $1.75-$2.00 per year EPS run rate. This is their run rate assuming no major write-downs or non-recurring items. They would have earned $0.50-0.60 in the third quarter without the write downs.

10. The backlog at September 30, 2018 was $487.5 million, up from $461.4 million at December 31, 2017 and $426.7 on September 30, 2017. Also, the amount of committed but unbooked deals is much higher than a year ago. This indicates more revenue growth in 2019.

11. The company claims to have an edge over most competitors because it also does engineering.

12. I believe part of the reason the stock is depressed currently is that their current credit facility has not yet been replaced and is classified as current. Management at the March 18th presentation stated they hope to wrap that up shortly.

Why I Believe a Turnaround is at Hand

First of all, management has been there for a long time, as has the company. There has been little turnover in management’s ranks other than the change in the MidAtlantic Region. The problems over the past year were limited to that area and were caused by too much work. The other 80-85% of the company is doing quite well. Secondly, industry conditions are as good as they get. There is plenty of work and not a lot of competition. Margins should increase from the current 15% gross margin. Thirdly, management stated that they had a low history of large claims before the MidAtlantic issues popped up. Finally, management has been through the wringer and has made numerous improvements to their procedures. If they don’t get it fixed, there are plenty of others in the industry that can.

Also, I doubt the company would have done a detailed presentation on March 18th if they expected another poor earnings report. The wording indicated to me that they did not expect such a report.

Concerns

1. Labor costs are high and scarce labor led to the problems in the MidAtlantic.

2. The company has a recent history of write-downs and other non-recurring items. The mitigating factor here is what they do is not unique. There are many others in this business who do it successfully. If current management continues to struggle, there are others out there who could step in.

3. Their bank has effectively told them to go elsewhere. Interest bearing debt totaled $39 million on September 30, 2018, but is closer to $23 million currently. Management at the March 18th presentation said they expect to have a new credit facility soon. The company is quite profitable in most of its geographies. As a former commercial lender, I do not expect them to have trouble getting a new credit facility; it's more a matter of rate and collateral. The company has a decent balance sheet with tangible net worth of $19 million on September 30th, 2018. An additional 1-3% more in interest expense would not have a big impact on earnings.

4. There will be some dilution if the stock goes above $11.50. There are warrants to purchase 2,399,000 shares at $11.50. If exercised, dilution is 24% but will be partially offset with $27.6 million in new cash which could be used to pay off most of the debt. There are another 2.8 million warrants and options at mostly higher exercise prices.

Valuation

Limbach has one publicly traded direct competitor, Comfort Systems (FIX). FIX is larger but has a very similar business line. It had revenues of $2.18 billion in 2018, a gross margin of 20.4% and a profit margin of 5.2%. The prior two years the profit margin was 3-4%. Limbach would currently have a profit margin of at least 3% without the write-downs. A 3% profit on 2018 guided revenues of $540 million (midpoint) is $16.2 million or $2.13 EPS before dilution. My estimate of EPS after dilution is $2.11. This assumes all debt is paid off through the exercise of warrants and options. FIX currently trades at a PE of 16. Because of the issues Limbach has faced, a PE ratio of 12 is more appropriate. That would put the price at $25.32. I think it will take several good quarters without significant non-recurring items to reach that.

The upside potential is at least $25.32. Despite issues with their lender, the company is not in danger of bankruptcy in my opinion. The downside risk would be the $3.56 low it hit last December in the middle of the market selloff.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.