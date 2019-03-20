Fossil: A Lack Of Brand Identity Threatens The Company

Investment Thesis

Fossil (NYSE: FOSL) is known for its classy and wearable staples that range from smartwatches to bracelets. As the watch industry has begun to revive, it would seem that Fossil would have an edge up in the industry. However, Fossil’s marketing fails to strike a chord with the consumer and lacks shock value that other watchmakers such as Apple (NYSE: AAPL) bring to the table. Fossil failed to predict the trend of smartwatches and is now struggling to play catch up in a market dominated by big tech companies.

Additionally, sales decreased 15% with an unfavorable impact from store closings. But Fossil did end the year with zero net debt and a 53% gross margin, which is about a 3% increase from the same time last year. However, for the last 5 years, Fossil's margins have been decreasing foreshadowing this marginal improvement. The issue with Fossil is not their product but it’s their marketing. They have a good product, the issue is they fail to deliver on what the consumer wants and at the end that’s hurting sales. The stock is currently not a buy due to the company’s declining sales growth brought on by poor marketing.

Watch Industry

The majority of Fossil’s business lies in the watch industry, and while the industry has been dormant for quite some time. There are signs of the industry reviving. After the introduction of the iPhone, the practical use for watches was removed, however, the style element of watches remains. Celebrities such as Kate Middleton, Ed Sheeran, Idris Elba, Alessandra Ambrosio, etc. have all been spotted wearing watches in recent years.

Nevertheless, Fossil’s watch business declined 11%, with Fossil watches declining 10%, and Michael Kors watches declining 8% for the quarter. Fossil watch declines were mainly due to the closures of underperforming stores, but excluding store closures, direct-to-consumer sales increased by single digits in the Americas, flatlined in Asia, and declined single digits in Europe. Fossil offers a variety of stylistic and unique watches that can hold their own in the industry, the issue is marketing.

(Source: fossil.com)

Marketing

Competitors Tag Heuer and Omega have signed actors Chris Hemsworth and Eddie Redmayne to be some of the ambassadors for the brand. All of these ambassadorships have been high-profile marketing campaigns that energize the consumer about the brand. While Fossil has also signed prominent actors to be the face of Fossil, such as Mandy Moore and KJ Apa they have made no move to utilize these people. Fossil has reduced the amount of promotional spending and off-price sales they execute, which is not a bad thing.

The issue is they do not know how to garner excitement for their own brand without the off-price sales. Fossil needs to bring back the James Bond element to watches that make the watches cool and competitive in the eyes of consumers. Basically, they need a shock value campaign to bring attention to their watches. For example, streetwear company Supreme used a shock campaign in which they sold a brick emblazoned with their logo on it for $30. It completely shocked the market and grabbed a ton of attention. In this way, Fossil needs to do a shock value campaign to bring attention to the brand.

Smart Watches

As traditional watch sales continue to decrease, Fossil has turned towards another market, smartwatches. Smartwatches made up 21% of watch sales for the quarter up from 20% last year. However, smartwatch sales decreased modestly during the quarter. While smartwatches do possess a strong potential for revenue growth. Smartwatches are already a highly lucrative market dominated by big tech companies. In the smartwatch market, Fossil has little to no brand name and is competing against watches in a similar price range with similar features.

This a smartwatch from Fossil.

(Source: Fossil.com)

This is a smartwatch from Apple.

(Source: Apple.com)

They both have heart monitors, notification capabilities, fitness trackers, etc. and are competing at the same price point. In essence, they are both interchangeable the only difference is Apple has the brand name to back up the watch while Fossil is starting from a mile behind. However, despite declining Connected watch sales Fossil has shown extensive growth in the lower end of the watch market with Emporio Armani posting double-digit growth in Asia. Fossil has the chance to capitalize on the affordable market's need for watches. Unfortunately, no broad reforms to capitalize on this opportunity have been made.

Gross Margin

Fossil has shown surprising gross margin leverage despite declining sales. They have managed to boost margins slightly due to their consolidation of various underperforming stores, and the reduction of promotional sales. But this does not overshadow the point that for the last 4 years Fossil’s gross profit margins have been going down. As sales continue to decline, Fossil is struggling to manage underperforming stores and cut costs.

At the heart of the issue is Fossil's lack of a brand identity. They don't understand what their target consumer wants to see or even who that target consumer is. As a result, they face declining sales and margins. At this point, it is unclear whether Fossil's management is aware of this issue due to their lack of engagement on the issue.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

The reality at Fossil is they have no idea how to connect with their consumers. They fail to bring a wow factor that would put them above the competition. Their smartwatch business fails to compete with bigger companies such as Apple in the market, and despite Fossil having a grasp on the more affordable end of the watch market, they fail to implement these reforms across the board. Overall, the Fossil stock is underwhelming with rapidly declining sales and no brand value. The stock is not worth buying due to the company’s lackluster control of sales, marketing, and branding.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.