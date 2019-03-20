Tough Times Ahead For Apple Services Segment

Source: Spotify

With Apple’s (AAPL) hardware sales declining, the company is shifting its focus to its lucrative services segment. This segment includes services like Apple Music, Apple Pay, Appstore, and Licensing among others. Next week, the company is expected to announce its entry to the content streaming business, which is expected to compete with Netflix (NFLX). The company is also looking to relaunch its Apple News product as it tries to take over from where Facebook (FB) left when it tweaked its algorithms to focus on family and friends. The expected growth in the services segment has made Apple’s stock to grow by 20% this year, outperforming Alphabet (GOOG) and Amazon (AMZN) which have grown by 14% and 15% respectively.

Apple’s services segment has shown continued growth over the years. This growth has been fueled by the company’s installed base, which has increased to more than 1.4 billion devices. Revenues in this segment has continued to grow, with annual revenues growing from $19 billion in 2015 to more than $37 billion in 2018. This revenue is expected to reach more than $100 billion in 2023 according to a report by Morgan Stanley (MS). This growth will probably be because of the current services and additional ones like the anticipated gaming subscription service.

Apple does not provide a breakdown of the revenues from the services segment but it is believed that the Appstore is the biggest source of revenue. Forbes estimates that the Appstore generated more than $13 billion, accounting for 36% of total revenue in the segment. This is likely followed by the licensing fee, which is estimated at $9 billion, or 25% of the total services revenue. In licensing, Apple gets free money from Google to become the default search. This year, it is estimated that Google will increase this spending to about $12 billion. Apple Music is another major contributor to the company, with more than 83 million subscribers. If each of these subscribers pay the standard annual price of $99, the service accounts for more than $8 billion in annual revenue. Other Services products like Pay and Apple Care are likely growing but these are significant low-margin businesses.

We at Apple reject the idea that our customers should have to make tradeoffs between privacy and security. We can, and we must provide both in equal measure. We believe that people have a fundamental right to privacy. The American people demand it, the constitution demands it, morality demands it… You might like these so-called free services, but we don’t think they’re worth having your email, your search history and now even your family photos data mined and sold off for God-knows-what advertising purpose... Tim Cook

While the services segment will continue to grow, it is faced with major challenges that investors should not ignore. The first challenge is on the company’s licensing partnership with Google, which is expected to reach $12 billion this year. As privacy issues continue to take center stage around the world, Apple finds itself between a rock and a hard place. This is because, many people consider Apple as a hypocrite. Tim Cook himself has called for government regulation to tame Google and Facebook about privacy despite the fact that his company receives billions of dollars to be the default search engine.

The company has also released an ad focusing on privacy. Therefore, as the conflict between Google and Apple continue, Google could decide to terminate its licensing deal with the company. If it does, it will do so from a position of power because Apple does not have a search engine and there is no better alternative to Google in search. If Google exits, Microsoft (MSFT) could pay for its Bing search engine but that does not mean that people will use it. This is because Bing does not have the functionalities that Google. It is also not embedded in their lives as Google is through its suite of products like maps and YouTube.

Spotify Complaint and Implications

As mentioned above, the Appstore revenue is the biggest in the services segment. This revenue comes from all transactions that are made in the Appstore. Of these, games are usually the biggest drivers. They are followed by important subscription services such as those provided by companies like Spotify (SPOT) and Netflix.

Last year, Netflix announced that it will stop offering subscriptions through the Appstore. Instead, it now directs people to its website for subscriptions. This action alone is estimated to cost Apple hundreds of millions of dollars every year.

Unlike Netflix, which did not sue, Spotify announced that it will file a complaint against Apple in the European Union. The reason Netflix failed to sue is that Apple did not have a service that competes with it at the time. This could change when Apple launches its streaming service.

Spotify accuses Apple of five things. First, it accuses it of having a 30% Apple tax that Apple Music does not pay. Second, it accuses it of refusing some of its updates. Third, it accuses Apple of refusing to approve its apps on its devices like Homepod and Apple Watch. Fourth, Apple is accused of making it difficult for users to upgrade to premium versions with ease and finally, it is accused of refusing Spotify to offer deals in the app.

In response, Apple says that it has accepted more than 200 updates by Spotify and that Spotify is available in most of its products like Apple Watch and CarPlay. But, it did not mention the Homepod, where Spotify is not available. On the Apple Tax, Apple claims that Spotify wants to use its platform for free.

The complaint against Apple by Spotify is monumental and its outcome will significantly affect the Appstore growth. In the United States, Elizabeth Warren – and other progressives – have outlined plans to break up companies that provide marketplaces. While this idea will not pass in the near term, it could pass in the long-term when Democrats retake congress and presidency. In fact, Ted Cruz has announced that he supports the idea. The Republican base, which does not like tech companies too could support such a proposal.

In the near-term, the biggest threat comes from the European Union, where Spotify has filed the complaint. To understand why this is important, you should listen to a podcast between Kara Swisher and EU’s Margarethe Vestager here. While the Spotify complaint was not mentioned, indications are that Apple will lose in the EU. The precedent to this is the Google case, in which the company was forced to pay $5.1 billion for abusing its dominance in the Android product. It was also forced to pay €2.4 billion for favoring its own comparison products. In addition, since Spotify is a Swedish company, and that EU seems to dislike the success of large American tech companies, the case is not in Apple’s favor.

If Spotify wins the case, other companies like Netflix will likely follow, which will affect its growth. In addition, recently, a number of popular apps like Fortnite have decided to skip the app stores. While the game can be downloaded in Apple’s store, it is not available in Google’s store. In future, there is a likelihood that more games and apps will try to find ways of avoiding the Appstore. In addition, with the continued complaints about the 30% Apple tax, it is unlikely that the company will be able to raise prices in future.

Future of Apple

While the decline in the iPhone sales is not a good thing, I believe that it is not as bad as Wall Street expects. This decline was inevitable because those who could afford the iPhone already owned one. Since the newer generations of iPhones look and perform in the same way, these enthusiasts don’t have the motivation to upgrade every year. I believe that the sales could grow again IF the company introduces a new generation of the iPhone. However, this is difficult because it is difficult to imagine how the new version would be.

Therefore, Apple needs the new lineup of services to continue growing. This growth will not be without challenges, such as those presented by Spotify and possibly Netflix in future. There is also a possibility that margins in the segment could be affected, especially if the company bundles music, news, and the new subscription service as was recently reported. This is because it will need to pay the show creators, rights owners, and its news partners like Conde Nast and Meredith.

So, should one invest in Apple? Unlike Warren Buffet who is all in on Apple, I believe that investors should own a small part of Apple at the current prices. Trading at 14x this year’s earnings, I believe that the company is not overvalued. This tiny investment will be for its stable earnings, strong cash flows, and a stable dividend yield. Most importantly, this tiny investment will be a bet in the company’s services segment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, SPOT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.