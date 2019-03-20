Dividend Increases For The High-Yield BDC Sector, Part 5: BlackRock TCP Capital

Management indicated that the recent shareholder approval to increase leverage will likely drive higher earnings and “will continue to analyze that, have discussions with our Board”.

This article discusses TCPC and the potential reasons for being under-priced as well as a likely dividend increase in the coming quarters.

TCPC Article Follow-Up

In December 2018, I purchased additional shares of multiple higher-quality business development companies ("BDCs") with risk-averse balance sheets due to oversold conditions predicted in my previous BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) article:

Among other things, the article discussed year-end tax loss selling for BDCs driving a potential buying opportunity "through mid-to-late December" followed by:

The January effect is a seasonal increase in stock prices during the month of January. Analysts generally attribute this rally to an increase in buying, which follows the drop in price that typically happens when investors, engaging in tax-loss harvesting to offset realized capital gains, prompt a sell-off. Another possible explanation is that investors use year-end cash bonuses to purchase investments the following month.

Shortly after the article, TCPC's stock price was sharply lower followed by a rally back to previous levels but is likely still under-priced.

TCPC Risk Profile Update

The overall credit quality of the portfolio remains strong, with 92% of the portfolio in senior secured debt (mostly first-lien positions) and low non-accruals and low concentration risk:

Our largest position represented only 3.3% of the portfolio, and taken together, our five largest positions represented only 15.5% of the portfolio. Recurring income is distributed across a diverse set of portfolio companies. We are not reliant on income from any one portfolio company. In fact, on an individual company basis, over half of our portfolio companies contribute less than 1% to our recurring income.

Source: TCPC CEO Howard Levkowitz on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: TCPC Investor Presentation

Management has been slowly growing the portfolio (or shrinking if needed) and only investing in “the right type of structures with protections including covenants”:

We have a better ability than the more syndicated loan market to hold the line, that may mean there are a few more deals that go a different route, if they have that option but we are certainly holding line on the right type of structures with protections including covenants but also documentation which is certainly an area that contains a lot of rights that we put a priority on.

Source: TCPC CEO Howard Levkowitz on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Similar to other BDCs in Q4 2018, net asset value (“NAV”) per share decreased by $0.38 per share or 2.6% (from $14.51 to $14.13) mostly due to “market value adjustments across the portfolio, which were primarily non-credit related and a result of the market volatility at year end.” Management mentioned that 90% of the markdowns were related to “market disruption” that has partially reversed in Q1 2019.

Credit markets experienced similar volatility as traded leverage loan and high yield indices fell nearly 5%. While the underlying credit performance of our portfolio was strong, and the impact of the year-end volatility on middle market loans was less pronounced, the disciplined and comprehensive third-party evaluation process we have used since 1999 reflected the declining evaluations that occurred across asset classes between September 30 and December 31. Our NAV declined from $14.51 to $14.13 in the fourth quarter, with more than 90% of the markdowns resulting from the market disruption we saw in the fourth quarter. Our realized loss was from previously markdown positions. Although this market dislocation quickly reversed in January, it's worth remembering that while these periods can create a short-term mark-to-market volatility in our existing portfolio, when more extended, they can also present investment opportunities for long-term fundamental credit investors like TCPC.

Source: TCPC CEO Howard Levkowitz on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

There was another $2.1 million markdown of its investment in Kawa Solar Holdings which was previously on non-accrual but restructured in Q3 2018 and is now in the process of “winding down”:

Kawa Solar Holdings: The effort and going forward is just to harvest the remaining assets which are mostly comprised of cash if you will. The way I think about this is really it's a receivable that we're winding down versus an operating entity which also explains the change in the rate to effectively zero percent on the remaining assets. So that one is really wind down, then you will see that decreasing over time versus being an operating entity. But the lion's share of the effort to exit has been completed as of the latter part of Q3 last year.

Source: TCPC CEO Howard Levkowitz on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Its debt investments in Green Biologics were restructured into common equity and its preferred stock in AGY Holding was marked down by $3.4 million but is now marked closer to cost (as anticipated in the previous report).

From previous call: AGY continues to be a fundamentally good company despite earnings volatility and Green Bio missed projections, but received an equity infusion from its strategic owner during the quarter. These positions aside the credit quality of our portfolio remains strong.

Sources: SEC filings and www.bdcbuzz.com

As of December 31, 2018, there were no investments on non-accrual status as the company exited its pre-IPO legacy loan to Real Mex resulting in $25.8 million of realized losses. As discussed in previous reports, its loan to Real Mex was part of the legacy pre-IPO strategy and had generated significant income prior to the disposition.

Our net realized loss of $30 million came primarily from the sale of our position Real Mex legacy special situations investment from before IPO which had already been marked down on an unrealized basis in prior quarters. Our credit quality remains strong with none of our debt investments on non-accrual at year-end.

Source: TCPC CEO Howard Levkowitz on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TCPC Dividend Coverage Update

TCPC continues to consistently over-earns its dividend growing its undistributed taxable income to almost $34 million spillover or $0.58 per share.

On an annual basis, net investment income was $1.59 substantially out-earning our dividends for the year. This extends our nearly seven-year record of covering our regular dividend every quarter since we went public. Over this period, on a cumulative basis, we've out-earned our dividend by an aggregate $34 million or $0.58 per share based on total shares outstanding at year-end.

Source: TCPC CEO Howard Levkowitz on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dividend coverage for TCPC is not reliant on fee and dividend income, some of which is amortized over the life of the investment, reducing the potential for “lumpy” earnings results.

Our income recognition follows our conservative policy of generally amortizing upfront economics over the life of an investment, rather than recognizing all of it at the time the investment is made.

Source: TCPC CEO Howard Levkowitz on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: TCPC Investor Presentation

Previously, management indicated that the company will likely retain the spillover income and use for reinvestment and growing NAV per share and quarterly NII rather than special dividends:

As we talked with shareholders we reached the conclusion although opinions weren’t universal on this that most people didn’t seem to value them that much and we thought that retaining the spill-over income seem to be better received and in fact even when we did have there seem to be some confusion in some quarters and some of the reports around it and dividend coverage. It is something we do continue to look at as we discuss our dividend policy with the board there.

Source: TCPC CEO Howard Levkowitz on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

However, management indicated that the recent shareholder approval to increase leverage will likely drive higher earnings and “will continue to analyze that have discussions with our board”:

As you're aware, our shareholders just voted overwhelmingly to give us the ability to increase leverage, and we've been earning our dividend very comfortably without that. So as we talk about our board we will continue to assess our dividend policy going forward. As our balance sheet and income statement may change over time, we will continue to analyze that have discussions with our board reflect the views of other important constituents and continue to reassess our dividend policy.

Source: TCPC CEO Howard Levkowitz on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, TCPC reported between my base and best case projections covering its dividend by 111% that included $0.04 per share of income related to prepayment premiums and accelerated original issue discount amortization. There was a decline in its overall portfolio yield from 11.7% to 11.4% and increased use of leverage to fund portfolio growth and share repurchases.

Now, on to highlights from the fourth quarter, as shown on slide six, we are net investment income of $0.40 per share in the fourth quarter, out-earning our dividend by $0.04 and extending a record of net investment income covering our dividend to 27 consecutive quarters.

Source: TCPC CEO Howard Levkowitz on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sources: SEC filings and www.bdcbuzz.com

There was a decrease in the amount of prepayment-related income due to lower repayments during the quarter:

Source: TCPC Investor Presentation

I am expecting continued portfolio growth in Q1 2019 as the company had already invested over $100 million during the quarter but did not disclose repayment activity:

In the first quarter to date including a loan we funded this morning, we have invested approximately $107 million primarily enforce senior secured loans. The combined effective yield of these investments is approximately 10.2%. Looking ahead, we believe we're well positioned for continued growth for several reasons. First, our nearly two decades of experience investing in middle-market companies across multiple market cycles. Second, our long-term relationships with deal sources and portfolio companies which provides us with the ability to source unique investment opportunities. Third, our focus on credit quality and downside protection. And finally, our partnership with BlackRock has expanded our market-leading private credit platform with significant scale, resources, and geographic research that provide enhanced opportunities for our shareholders.

Source: TCPC CEO Howard Levkowitz on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TCPC management continues to take a higher quality approach including selective portfolio growth, with adequate protective covenants, at higher yields for improved dividend coverage. There is a good chance that the company will be able to maintain its portfolio yield in the coming quarters due to new investments at higher yields than exited investments:

New investments in the quarter had a weighted average effective yield of 11.4% and the investments we exit during the quarter had a weighted average yield of 10.9%. The overall effect yield on our debt portfolio at quarter end was 11.4%.

Source: TCPC CEO Howard Levkowitz on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TCPC currently does not have a “joint venture” or “senior loan program” that uses off-balance sheet leverage to increase its overall portfolio yield. BDCs are allowed a maximum of 30% of investments to be considered ‘non-qualified’ that would include these types of investments:

We may consider doing some other things with 30% bucket. We’ve just have a very cautious approach to how we use that and wanted to make sure that it’s something that really fit with our strategy. So, the way we think about it is, it really is a continuation of what we’ve been doing, albeit with the resources of the world’s largest asset manager in many ways to help us do what we’ve been doing.

Source: TCPC CEO Howard Levkowitz on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TCPC continues to lower its cost of capital including its TCPC Funding Facility previous reduced by 0.50% (from LIBOR+2.50% to LIBOR+2.00%) and reduced the capacity to $300 million (to lower the amount of unused fees paid), and extended the maturity to May 2022. In February 2018, the company established a new revolving credit facility with ING Capital LLC, at LIBOR plus 2.25% replacing the previous SVCP Revolver at LIBOR plus 2.5%.

We continue to seek debt financing on attractive and shareholder-friendly terms. Toward this effort, in February of last year, we refinanced our SVCP credit facility with a new ING facility at LIBOR plus 2.25%. And in June, we renegotiated the terms on our TCPC funding facility, reducing the interest rate by 50 basis points, and extending the maturity date to 2022.

Source: TCPC CEO Howard Levkowitz on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

As of December 31, 2018, available liquidity was $255 million, including $228 million in available leverage capacity and $28 million in cash and cash equivalents, reduced by approximately $1 million in net outstanding settlements of investments purchased. The company has been prudently ramping its SBIC borrowings with $98 million of the $150 million allowable with its first license and potentially up to $350 million allowed with three licenses, giving the company access to low-cost longer-term borrowings.

Source: TCPC Investor Presentation

TCPC Leverage Analysis and Dividend Potential

This is a longer-term run-rate analysis of dividend coverage that takes into account the potential for portfolio growth with available capital (excluding equity offerings). I typically use stable and higher/lower portfolio yields with minimal amounts of non-recurring income to project dividend coverage with a fully ramped portfolio using "optimal leverage."

For previous examples, please see the articles linked below predicting the previous dividend cuts for THL Credit (TCRD), Prospect Capital (PSEC) and Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL):

Earlier this month, my article "Dividend Cuts For The High-Yield BDC Sector" used the following analysis to predict "a ~25% reduction in the current quarterly dividend closer to $0.20 per share". Subsequently, the company reduced its quarterly dividend to $0.21 per share supported by a very shareholder-friendly fee structure, 1.0% base management, 17.5% incentive, total return hurdle and 8% fee hurdle.

"Prospect Capital: Expected Dividend Cut Of 20% To 30%" predicted that "the current dividend is not sustainable and that it needs to be reduced by at least 20% but more likely by 28%, which would be $0.06 per month and closer to the $0.18 quarterly NII shown in the 'Lower Yield' scenario."

"Oaktree Management Fees Driving Upcoming Dividend Cuts" predicted that "the reduced income and hurdle rate will result in much lower than expected NII in the coming quarters, and the quarterly dividend will be cut to $0.10 or even $0.08."

On February 8, 2019, TCPC shareholders approved the reduced asset coverage ratio allowing higher leverage and reduced management fee to 1.00% on assets financed using leverage over 1.00 debt-to-equity, reduced incentive fees from 20.0% to 17.5% and hurdle rate from 8% to 7% as well as “continue to operate in a manner that will maintain its investment grade rating”.

“Second, we were pleased that S&P affirmed our investment grade rating after we adopted the modified asset coverage ratio. Moody's also initiated an investment grade rating for TCPC, making us one of only three investment grade rated BDCs with 2:1 leverage. This is an affirmation of our strong long-term track record in private credit investing, and ensures we are well-positioned to maintain our diverse funding sources and low cost financing.”

Source: TCPC Investor Presentation

I view this as a positive for shareholders for many reasons including:

Increased financial flexibility including less need for equity offerings and reach for yield

Quality management that will maintain underwriting standard and conservative leverage as well as credit ratings (see following discussions)

Reduced incentive fees (see below)

Higher returns on equity and increased portfolio diversification

On November 7, 2018, Moody's Investors Service initiated an investment grade rating of Baa3, with stable outlook. On November 8, 2018, S&P Global Ratings reaffirmed its investment grade rating of BBB-, with negative outlook. Both ratings include consideration of the Company's reduced asset coverage requirement.

Source: TCPC Investor Presentation

The following table shows different scenarios with various amounts of leverage, using the current portfolio yield of 11.4% and a lower yield of 10.4% to determine the impacts on dividend coverage. Each of these scenarios assumes a full quarter of benefit from interest income but also a full quarter of interest expense, management and incentive fees. These scenarios assume the highest level of efficiency and actual results will be lower because there will always be some turnover in the portfolio that could drive higher prepayment-related income.

Sources: SEC filings and www.bdcbuzz.com

TCPC Summary & Merger Concerns

There is the potential for a 10% to 25% dividend increase, especially as the company continues to increase leverage recently approved by shareholders. As of December 31, 2018, the company had undistributed taxable income to almost $34 million of spillover income or $0.58 per share.

TCPC currently has a dividend yield of over 10% and is likely undervalued especially given its historical/potential dividend coverage supported by a higher quality portfolio/management and recently reduced fee structure.

Sources: SEC filings and www.bdcbuzz.com

As mentioned in the previous article, there is a chance that investors are continuing to discount TCPC’s stock price due to the potential for a combination with BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC).

The following discussion is from the recent BKCC call that I believe indicates that they are not looking to combine the portfolios only originations that may have different structures on the same deals. This is similar to its joint venture to originate ‘commercial loans to middle market companies’ which is another effort for expanded sourcing as TCP offers superior value-add origination and management announced in November 2018 with Newtek Business Services (NEWT). It is also important to note that co-investing on the same deals allows for great portfolio diversification as well as the ability to invest in larger companies and less likely to combine portfolios down the road due to potential concentration issues. However, if they did combine portfolios, TCP would have at least fingerprinted the new deals.

From BKCC Call: BlackRock has been focused on integrating TCP's operations into BlackRock. We believe that the integration will help add value for the Company's stockholders. The investment teams and the investment processes of the Company and TCP have been integrated, resulting in increased deal flow and added industry-specific expertise for the Company. Subsequent to the quarter-ended December 31, 2018, the Company has begun to co-invest with TCP affiliated funds, and we expect the frequency of co-investments to increase going forward. Additionally, we believe that this co-investment ability helps to mitigate the Company's portfolio risk by deliberately increasing exposures to first lien loans and creating greater issuer and sector diversity. We are pleased to announce that Howard Levkowitz and Raj Vig, former managing partners of TCP has joined the investment committee that supports the Company, as voting members, who bring vast experience and expertise in direct lending. With regards to the current status, that is a separate and distinct entity. And so there are portfolio constraints and portfolio differences that may lead to differentials with regards to any one asset at one period of time. That being said, strategically bulk portfolios and the teams has integrated looking for opportunities to kind of deploy capital, and with that co-exempt relief order, as you know, both BDCs have the potential to invest in all assets that come through the platform.

To be a successful BDC investor:

Closely monitor dividend coverage potential and portfolio credit quality.

Identify BDCs that fit your risk profile.

Establish appropriate price targets based on relative risk and returns (mostly from regular and potential special dividends).

Diversify your BDC portfolio with at least five companies. There are around 50 publicly traded BDCs; please be selective.

As mentioned here, on March 12, 2019, federal authorities arrested dozens of people involved in the largest college admissions fraud scam in U.S. history. An affidavit and criminal complaint were filed against a group of individuals (including Manuel Henriquez, Chairman and CEO of HTGC) on conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud. This is a good example of why you need to "diversify your BDC holdings".

