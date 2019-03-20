Naspers' New Spinoff, Multichoice, Has Room For Major Growth

It saw significant success under its parent company Naspers, and will likely see much more success going forward.

The company just had its IPO on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange less than three weeks ago.

Background

In 1995, South African tech conglomerate Naspers (OTCPK:NPSNY) formed Multichoice Group (OTCPK:MCHOY), a section of Naspers dedicated to providing satellite television service throughout Africa. Since then, MultiChoice Group proceeded to dominate the African television entertainment market, providing service to over 14 million households throughout Africa.

The company website boasts of its content production: “Importantly, MCG is differentiated by its production of over 4,500 hours of local content in 10 studios across Africa. Showmax alone has 17,500 hours of content with half being local content. Furthermore, MCG offers a world of champions with over 37 sports channels providing sports fans viewership of most iconic global sport events.”

Forbes recognizes Multichoice as the largest TV operation in Africa, operating in over 50 countries.

All of this success led Multichoice to February of 2019. The company finally outgrew its nest and broke off from its parent company of Naspers, listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) on February 27. Shares were initially sold at around 95 South African Rand ($6.58) each.

So we’re all left wondering, where will MultiChoice go next?

Why Multichoice Is A Buy

Multichoice Group offers a new and exciting investment opportunity. Despite its youth, the company has proven to be a massive success in Africa and has risen far above its competitors. Since its IPO on the JSE, it has already seen an over 23% increase in stock price and is currently trading at around $7.90 a share. Granted, it hasn’t even been a month, and its rapid climb is sure to level out, but with so much room for growth, Multichoice is certainly worth a consideration.

Investors in Multichoice also get the bonus of promised dividends. According to Reuters, the company plans to pay 2.5 billion rand ($181 million) to its shareholders throughout the next two years.

“The board intends to declare an inaugural dividend of 2.5 billion rand for our financial year 2020,” says MultiChoice Chief Financial Officer Tim Jacobs.

Along with Multichoice’s great track record is Naspers’ long history of successes. Naspers has seen fast and consistent growth over the last decade. In March of 2009, shares were selling as low as $2.69 each. In its peak of 2018, shares were selling for more than $60 a piece.

Competition

Multichoice will undoubtedly face many challenges going forward. Africa’s entertainment market is ever-changing, and cheap online alternatives, like Netflix (NFLX), are continuing to grow in the area and threaten Multichoice. Analyst Loni Prinsloo writes that “rising African household incomes and faster Internet speeds” have made competition worse.

In an article from Pulse, Multichoice Executive Calvo Mawela blamed Netflix for the loss of over 140,000 subscribers in 2017. The article’s author, Gbenga Bada, asserts that Netflix focusing on expanding into Africa in 2019 “is a known fact.”

Netflix Vice President Erik Barmack says that Netflix is "in the process of looking at opportunities in Africa. It's definitely the case that we'll commission some series there in…2019."

With Netflix’s rising popularity, its international reach and now its focus on Africa, Multichoice will be put to the fire when it comes to winning over Africa’s television audience.

Showmax

In response to online services like Netflix, Multichoice has been pushing its own online streaming service Showmax. Showmax has many advantages over Netflix in the African market; it has the largest online base of African television content, while Netflix only announced its first African project at the end of 2018. And while Netflix has many of its own original shows and an overall larger content library, Showmax features some international hits, like HBO’s Game of Thrones, that have yet to collaborate with Netflix.

Second, Showmax is significantly more affordable than Netflix to Africans if they already have satellite TV with Multichoice. Showmax is free for Multichoice’s premium satellite subscribers as of 2017, and Multichoice’s customers on the compact plan only have to pay 49 South African Rand ($3.39) monthly for Showmax. In contrast, Netflix offers no such bundles, and its lowest tier plan costs 99 South African Rand ($6.86) a month, with prices going up from there for users looking to watch on more than one screen at a time. Even without any sort of satellite TV, Showmax’s price is competitive with Netflix at R99 ($6.86) monthly.

So far, the market has favored Showmax. Multichoice reports that in 2018, Showmax had about 595,000 users in South Africa while Statista estimated that Netflix had only around 152,000 subscribers in the same year.

Icasa Complaints

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) is taking issue with Multichoice’s recent IPO, which poses a risk to investors. Icasa filed a complaint against Multichoice on February 18, which the company brushed off. According to a Tech Central article, a Multichoice representative argued that “the matter was not urgent and that the listing had not taken place.”

Despite the complaint going unresolved, Multichoice proceeded with its listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) a little over a week later. Icasa is arguing that Multichoice violated Section 13(1) of the Electronic Communications Act, which states that “an individual licence may not be let, sub-let, assign, cede or in any way transfer, and the control of the individual licence may not be assigned, ceded or in any way transferred to any other person without the prior written permission of the authority (Icasa).”

Should Multichoice be found guilty of a violation, sanctions and/or fines are sure to follow, which may lead to a drop in stock price and closer scrutiny of its broadcasting licence.

When investing in Multichoice, investors should understand that this poses a risk. That being said, you shouldn't expect disastrous outcomes. The most probable result is that Multichoice gets a slap on the wrist (in the form of a fine), and the issue is resolved.

Conclusion

Given Naspers’ history and Multichoice’s history, the company’s failure would break its long trend of wins. Its success hinges on a few key factors: first of all, Showmax must continue to grow. MultiChoice must focus on Showmax’s strengths over Netflix; it doesn’t have the global capabilities that Netflix has, but it certainly has other advantages. Being the king of African content is a huge selling point for its audience, and Netflix has only recently expressed interest in diving into African content. Meanwhile, Showmax has already released two original African shows in 2019, with The Girl from St. Agnes in January and Trippin With Skhumba in February. With the release of these new shows, it seems like Showmax is going in the right direction.

Second, satellite television must continue to stay relevant. Given that only 9% of Multichoice’s subscribers are using online streaming, the vast majority of its customers are only using them for satellite television services. This is fine, until satellite television goes out of style. And with smartphones becoming more affordable by the day, more Africans will likely walk away from traditional television in favor of online shows.

This is why the success of Showmax is so critical to Multichoice and might become its focus within the next decade. Luckily, satellite television is still experiencing major growth in the continent, and has been dubbed by Eutelsat as “one of the fastest growing media [types] in West Africa.”

Like all sources of entertainment, Multichoice must continue to stay fresh, relevant and modern. And if it lives up to its past achievements, the newly listed Multichoice is definitely worth a close look from savvy investors.

