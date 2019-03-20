Manhattan Bridge Capital: Update On This 7.3% Yielding REIT

This update reviews their recent earnings and serves as a "how'd I do" from my recommendation.

About six months ago, I penned a note on a hard money lender, Manhattan Bridge Capital. As the firm isn't widely followed, I figured I would post an update with their newly released December 31, 2018 financials and my thoughts on the company now.

As a reminder,

Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) is a New York-based real estate finance company that specializes in originating, servicing and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. LOAN offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans (sometimes referred to as “hard money” loans), which they may (at their option) renew or extend on, before or after their initial term expires, to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or development of residential or commercial properties located around the New York metropolitan area.

The properties securing the loans are generally classified as residential or commercial real estate and, typically, are not income producing. Each loan is secured by a first mortgage lien on real estate. In addition, each loan is personally guaranteed by the principal(S) of the borrower, which guarantee may be collaterally secured by a pledge of the guarantor’s interest in the borrower.

In my note on 9/25/18 entitled "Is The 7.6% Yield Available From This REIT Worth The Risk?" I opined:

Bottom Line: Manhattan Bridge Capital offers investors the ability to invest in a proven, unique business with a conservative balance sheet, strong underwriting, and solid loan performance. All of these factors have translated into strong results versus its peers. While I believe that MBC will continue to outperform peers in the current environment (given its shorter loan tenor, higher net margin and funding profile), investors considering this REIT have to be cognizant of the risks - notably the microcap nature of the REIT, and size their positions accordingly.

How'd I do:

Nope, it didn't outperform. I underperformed the REIT index by 155 basis points and the only other hard money lender, Sachem Capital (SACH), by a whopping 847 basis points (comfort food - I recommended SACH on October 1, 2018. That, however, is neither here nor there, my LOAN recommendation didn't outperform).

A refresher on the Manhattan Bridge business.

Ultimately, this is a very straightforward business and company. The business is, as the name implies, providing bridge loans to developers. The loans are secured by the property they are being used for and the developers' equity in the property/project. The loans are then held on the company's balance sheet until they mature or are paid off. The company funds these loans through a combination of equity, credit lines, and cash. Essentially, this creates the following process:

Find qualified borrowers/projects. Raise capital via equity, credit lines or use cash on hand. Make loan, collect fees. Hold loan, collect interest. Get paid back on the loan. Repeat.

That's it. There is no securitization, no warehousing, no derivatives or complex modeling. The success of this company comes down to their ability to write good loans and make the spread.

The following graphic shows the characteristics of the loans that will be made:

2018 Earnings Review

Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2018 was approximately $7,225,000 compared to approximately $5,919,000 for the year ended December 31, 2017, an increase of $1,306,000, or 22.1%.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 was approximately $4,204,000 compared to approximately $3,439,000 for the year ended December 31, 2017, an increase of $765,000, or 22.2%.

One of my concerns with companies the size of MBC is the impact of G&A and expenses on the earnings of the company. While G&A is somewhat high at 18%, it has averaged around this amount for the last two years and the company has continued to generate healthy margins.

The portfolio has recently added to the mixed use sector from the residential sector, which I consider higher risk, but given the weighting, the risk isn't significant and it helps diversify the sector exposure.

As of the end of 2018 (the following information is only supplied in their 10-k), the portfolio had the following traits:

During the course of 2018, the average loan rate dropped 92 basis points, compressing the REIT's margins. This was not wholly unexpected as the same dynamic was seen across the lending spectrum.

Debt

The company has the following debt capacity:

Flushing: MBC has a credit note in the principal aggregate amount of $10,000,000 with Flushing. MBC also has a Webster Bank Credit Line of $25,000,000 in the aggregate.

The interest rates relating to the Webster Credit Line equals either LIBOR plus a premium (approximately 6%) or a Base Rate plus 2.25% plus a 0.5% agency fee, as chosen by the Company for each drawdown.

Under the terms of the agreement governing the Webster Credit Line, MBC's borrowing capacity is limited to 70% of Eligible Mortgage Loans.

The lines of credit also contain financial covenants designed to reduce the risk to the lender:

Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio. Maintain a Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio of not less than (NYSE:I) 1.25 to 1 prior to the payment of any dividend and (II) 1.0 to 1 after giving effect to any dividends.

Senior Debt to Tangible Net Worth Ratio. MBC must maintain at the end of each Fiscal Quarter a Senior Debt to Tangible Net Worth Ratio of not less than 2.50 to 1

The July 11, 2018, amended and restated credit agreement is here, the August 8, 2017 agreement here.

The Indenture governing the secured notes requires MBC Funding II to maintain a specific debt coverage ratio at all times, specifically providing that the aggregate outstanding principal balance of the mortgage loans held by MBC, together with our cash on hand, must always equal at least 120% of the aggregate outstanding principal amount of the Notes at all times

As of December 31, 2018, MBC had $16,622,147 of their credit line drawn, leaving approximately $5.8 million available for loans (at a 70% LTV).

Dividends

People (like myself) buy this REIT for the dividends. This is not a growth company, it is a cash flow company, pure and simple. Looking at the amount of available debt capacity, the NIM compression and the payout ratio, one can see that there isn't tremendous dividend growth upside.

My advice is don't buy dividend growth, determine if the current yield is acceptable to you and buy if it is. If it isn't, pass and wait for a pullback, or just move on to the next opportunity. Sachem Capital (a Connecticut based hard money lender) currently yields 15%. I will be reviewing Sachem when they release results near the end of this month.

Let me remind you that there is no such thing as a free lunch, When I look at this REIT, I consider the following:

This is a small REIT and as such is not widely followed or written on. With a $62mm market cap, it doesn't take much to push shares around and, more importantly, push them lower.

MBC has 4 employees and is reliant on their founder to conduct business. As they state in their filing: Our future success depends to a significant extent on the continued efforts of our founder, president and Chief Executive Officer, Assaf Ran, and our Chief Financial Officer, Vanessa Kao. Mr. Ran generates most, if not all, of our loan applications, supervises all aspects of the underwriting and due diligence process in connection with each loan, structures each loan and has absolute authority (subject only to the maximum amount of the loan) as to whether or not to approve the loan. If something happens to the CEO (53 years old), the business could (and probably will) suffer and the share price will drop (probably significantly).

Margin compression will continue to pressure returns and potentially constrain dividend growth.

Bottom Line: At 7.5% and 13x earnings, I am downgrading the shares to market perform and on the cusp of underperform. I do not see significant upside for the shares as a yield much lower than what is being paid (say 7.25% or below) would not adequately compensate an investor for the risks (small company, limited dividend upside, NIM compression) and there are other cash flow options available to investors with a similar or better risk profile.

