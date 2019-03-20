Entercom Communications: Impairment Losses Vs. Management Guidance

Shares of Entercom Communications Corporation (ETM) with a share price of $6.06 have declined more than 23% since topping at $7.94 on February 22 when the performance for Q4 of 2018 was released with mixed results. In fact, according to adjusted figures, it was a strong quarter for ETM with revenue and EBITDA Y/Y growth of 4% and 27%, respectively, accompanied by 2% decrease in operating costs; all three on a same-station basis and adjusted as explained in the PR. There was progress among the growth “segments” of ETM, with Radio.com being the “fastest growing digital audio app in the U.S.”, Entercom Audience Analytics with more than 5,000 advertisers connected to this platform, generating more than $140 million for the full year (nearly 10% of revenues), and Entercom Audio Network (EAN) with new clients like Dell (NYSE:DELL), CBS (NYSE:CBS) and Hilton Hotels etc. (NYSE:HLT). Management is very excited about the company’s growth prospects, but nothing can hide the huge impairment for its broadcasting licenses and goodwill of $465 million. Also, the market has got things a little fuzzy with this stock. Usually, when the market can’t see clearly, prices tend to plunge as it has happened in this case.

Business Overview

Entercom Communications Corp. is a radio broadcasting company based in Pennsylvania with a monthly user base of +170 million people listening to 235 stations in the top 50 markets. ETM was founded in 1968 as a pure-play radio broadcasting business, but thanks to some acquisitions like those of CBS Radio and Cadence13 (45% ownership), it’s now a player in a larger “audio industry” comprising of digital radio, podcasting, terrestrial radio, satellite radio, and streaming among others. The company is undergoing significant changes in its business model, with a focus on digital services through Radio.com, Entercom Audience Analytics, and others.

Q4 2018 Earnings Highlights and Q1 2019 Transactions

Adjustments include restructuring, M&A, integration, and other non-cash expenses as explained in the Earnings Release.

Quarterly revenues were up by 4% amounting to $411.4 million on a same-station basis. This performance was driven by categories such as national, digital, political, network and events and markets such as Dallas, Miami, Orlando, and Sacramento, with Dallas and Miami being top markets for Entercom.

“Adjusted” or cash operating expenses were down by 2% amounting to $300.2 million also on a same-station basis, reflecting cost synergies from the CBS merger. Management mentioned that it has realized $58 million in synergies in 2018 and is on track with its goal of $110 million to be achieved by mid-2019. It also expects to add $45 million to this mark by the end of 2019.

As a result of all these factors, adjusted EBITDA was up by 27% amounting to $111 million.

If this growth seems astonishing, wait till results of Q1 of 2019 are published. Management guidance shows a growth of 3% in revenues and a decline of 2% in adjusted operating expenses, resulting in a high double-digit EBITDA growth. According to my calculations, and assuming an expense of $14.5 million in D&A as in the last quarter of 2018, “double-digit” growth may be 78% as the following table reflects:

Source: Author’s making and management guidance

This growth is outstanding and shows that management is putting its money where its mouth is. Operating profitability is expanding as expected as cost synergies continue to realize and former CBS stations copycat pre-merger Entercom stations' performance.

This adjusted performance contrasts with an impairment loss incurred in Q4 of 2018, which turned the bottom line to a deep loss, while it should be slight profit, which I’ll discuss later in this article.

During Q4 of 2018, ETM repurchased 1.4 million shares for $10 million at an average price of $7.14 or 1% of the market cap, which, added to the $12.42 million paid in dividends, results in $22.42 million returned to investors just in Q4 of 2018. Given the high indebtedness of the company, this amount should have been better used for repaying the revolver credit facility, which amounted to $209 million at the beginning of that period.

So far in this year, the company has made some important transactions. It sold surplus facilities for $25 million, which is positive because it realized a net gain of $1.3 million on sale of assets in that period. Overall, ETM has made profits by selling disposable assets. In fact, from 1998 to 2018, it has made $143.9 million with this kind of trade, including $12 million for 2018, so this activity is usually significantly accretive for shareholders. The company exchanged its Indianapolis three-station cluster with Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) for the NASH FM 94.7 station in New York and two stations in Springfield, MA.

Although management mentions that this transaction is accretive for ETM and grows its outstanding NY cluster, this may not be a bright decision as Indianapolis was cited in the 2017 10-K as one of the best performing markets. The company also repaid $160 million of the outstanding balance on the revolver credit facility with a remaining balance of $20 million. This move was funded by gross proceeds from prior assets sales and is in line with management guidance concerning debt reduction. Long-term debt now stands at $1,750 million, and the cost of debt should decrease to about 5% with a full-year projected interest load of $87.5 million.

Management Blindness with Impairment Charges

As mentioned earlier, among this growth story, there is an impairment charge of $465 million (or $423 million for taxes) to ETM’s broadcasting licenses and goodwill ($147.9 million for the licenses and $317.1 million for goodwill) as a result of an interim assessment on the fair value of those assets that seemed obligatory due to a “sustained decrease in the company’s stock price” in Q4 of 2018. This decrease represents 13% of total broadcasting licenses and goodwill together ($2,663.8 million and $871.5 million, respectively). What management actually means when it says that the reason for impairment is the steady decline in the company’s stock price is that this behavior was the fact that induced them to perform an impairment test in the first place. Have a look at the following lines from the 2018 10-K:

“We must conduct impairment testing at least annually, or more frequently if events or changes in circumstances indicate that the assets might be impaired, and charge to operations an impairment expense in the periods in which the recorded value of these assets is more than their fair value.” Source: 2018 10-K

So, the decline in prices is just a reminder that an impairment may be charged, but it’s just the beginning of the story. To actually impair such kind of assets, there must be an assessment process as described in the lines below:

Source: 2018 10-K

Source: 2018 10-K

As mentioned in the lines above, determining the fair value for those licenses and the stations themselves is based on past performances and “future estimates”. In fact, it’s based on a DCF, and a lower valuation from a DCF implies higher WACC, lower earnings growth or even earnings decreases as inputs or assumptions to this model. So, when the company records an impairment loss, it is mostly due to worst-than-expected future revenues and profits, particularly from the CBS merger. Management seemed very excited about the future of ETM with Radio.com, EAN, and Audience Analytics (growth segments). Then, why are future performances for stations lower than previously expected? The company’s public filings don’t provide any detail about the relation between the broadcasting licenses or the operating performance of the stations and the revenues generated by its growth (digital) segments. I think there is no such relation due to the decrease in the fair value of the broadcasting licenses and goodwill. Also, in my opinion, this impairment recorded implies a form of manipulation by the management that has been buying cheap and is willing to buy cheaper. Remember that the Field family (father and son, Chairman and CEO, respectively) controls the company through special voting shares. Management also praised the future of radio with new advertisers coming onboard as Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is shifting 20% of its advertising spending to radio, given that this kind of media has the highest ROI of the sector and reaches more than 90% of the US population. ETM has its own platform, Entercom Audience Analytics, to provide performance data to advertisers looking to track their campaigns and measure their ROI, with early success in the market. So, stations' performances are expected to worsen, and radio advertising, at the same time, is expected to regain some market share as a whole. Considering all above, either management is fooling investors or it’s fooling itself.

Valuation

Let’s first put that all the value created for ETM shareholders has been returned in the form of dividends and stock repurchases through the years, and a few impairment charges made to its broadcasting licenses and goodwill have left it with a deficit. Accounting for the impairment recorded in 2018, the balance sheet for year-end 2018 reads an accumulated deficit of $360.6 million in the shareholders' equity section, and over the time, this item has behaved this way. Considering that this is a 50-year-old company, investors would expect retained earnings instead of a deficit. The real problem with this deficit is that it was “achieved” by the former CEO, Joseph M. Field, the father of the current CEO, and President, David J. Field. It’s likely that the son will follow the father’s legacy, and having the latter on the board as chairman, a change in the future concerning this deficit is unlikely. So, new investors cannot expect the company to retain future earnings and grow without issuing more shares under current management.

Considering all above, I wouldn’t recommend buying this company at any price. It’s not about the metrics other articles have mentioned, which I consider correct in a valuation based on growth prospects and comparing peers’ multiples as P/E or P/S. But, when you invest in a certain stock, you are trusting your money to other people, a management team, and if you think these people will not make you any profit, then why invest in them?

Conclusion

Many analysts believe that ETM is deeply undervalued and is being treated as if it were going bankrupt in a few years as some of its peers did recently. I used to believe that it was undervalued, but this impairment loss changes many things and may justify this valuation. I see growth potential in some areas of the company, but I don’t know whether management will offset this growth with future impairment charges keeping the stock price low as they continue to buy it. The fact that the narrative from the earnings call is misleading concerning the large loss incurred in Q4 of 2018 doesn’t give me any hope for ETM. Analysts are paraphrasing management saying that “the impairment charge was due to the sustained decrease in the stock price and it’s not relevant”, reflecting overall optimism from them, which is contrary to the market view. Sometimes, the market gets it wrong with a stock, but in my opinion, this is not one of those.

