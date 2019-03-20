Disney's Studio System: Fox Will Add Value

Fox could see a reduced output of movies at the multiplex, but keep in mind that there probably will be a shift of Fox's slate toward streaming.

Introduction

You can't say Disney's (DIS) stock isn't trying. After dipping in January and almost going below the $100 mark, it has climbed back and is making an approach toward the 52-week high of roughly $120. At the time of this writing, it was around the $115 mark.

In some respects, it's surprising Disney doesn't have more institutional support. Streaming is coming (Disney+), and the acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox's (FOX) (FOXA) content/IP machine is closed. Should be more excitement around the shares, shouldn't there?

Perhaps. But there's also a lot of risk to consider as well. Integration with Fox is important and it must be successful. The streaming service needs to sign up as many subscribers as possible, as quickly as possible. Debt levels need to be watched. The economy must cooperate.

But, as the merger is now closed, a lot may depend on how Disney plays its movie strategy post-acquisition. I have written about this before, and believe there is still a lot of opportunity here for the company to create shareholder value in a very specific way. This would be, of course, for long-term thinkers, since no one can predict with any precision when the stock will finally break out of its range (although we should be getting closer to that, one would assume, given the expensive catalyst upon which CEO Robert Iger has placed what will probably be the last, and biggest, bet of his tenure at the Mouse).

Twenty-First Century Fox: The Movie Segment

Let's first consider a few numbers from Fox's movie segment. I will use the recent Q2 earnings press release as a source, published in February of this year. Also, the full-year report from August of last year will be used. I will do it this way because I want to check out the latest numbers, as well as an entire year's stats, to get a sense of the business that Iger has, in part, purchased on behalf of stakeholders.

For the second quarter, Fox's filmed-entertainment sales were essentially the same: after rounding, you get $2.2 billion for the current year versus the previous year. Income before depreciation/amortization was $193 million versus $131 million, which translates to an improvement of 47%. Over the last six months, revenue dipped to $4 billion from $4.2 billion, and OIBDA was $470 million versus $387 million.

From the full year (ending on June 30, 2018), the studio reported revenue of $8.7 billion against $8.2 billion in the previous fiscal year. OIBDA was $962 million compared to $1.1 billion.

Arguably, these are tepid numbers. But they represent an opportunity, which I will get to in a moment.

Disney: The Movie Segment

I will now look at the recent quantitative nature of Disney's movie segment. The Q1 release from February of this year will be included. In addition, there is Disney's full-year report to consider, from November of last year.

For the first quarter, Disney's studio segment generated revenue of $1.8 billion, below the $2.5 billion taken in last year. That meant the top line went down by 27%. Not attractive. Operating income plunged to $309 million in Q1, dropping all the way from $825 million in the year-ago. That's more than a 60% decline.

For the full fiscal year of 2018, revenue came in just under $10 billion, while the previous fiscal year was good for $8.4 billion. This was almost a 20% expansion. Profit from the studio was just under $3 billion, a 27% increase over the $2.4 billion recorded in the comparable period.

Two quick notes. First: focus on the full-year numbers in Disney's case, since comparisons can be thrown off because of slate-release timing. Two: Disney continues to grow its movie business, which is just as important as growth in the theme parks division, in my opinion (certainly many observers might argue that point, but I believe storytelling on film is an important asset in the streaming age).

Disney And Twenty-First Century Together

As can be easily seen, Disney clearly has the stronger of the two studios. But do not underestimate Fox.

First, understand that the lower profit from the full-year Fox studio number was in part sourced to some costs related to a video game investment. FoxNext Games invested in a mobile game based in the Marvel universe. Segment revenue, on the other hand, benefited from the strong Deadpool 2 film, as well as SVOD performance from the company's animation library. I would guess that Iger, most likely, will sell or shutter FoxNext and get that company out of the video game business primarily for the purposes of aligning his new purchase with the strict emphasis on licensing over direct video game investment that Disney now employs. And I wholeheartedly agree with that strategy. Video games can be even riskier than the movie business at times; add to that the fact that Iger has said that Disney simply doesn't have the corporate skillset to publish software successfully and you've got a clear path as to how the Mouse should approach its exposure to this important merchandising segment. If FoxNext is jettisoned, it will allow Disney to bring its focus onto the movie output (not that this division is probably a big distraction now, but any new emphasis brought upon the model is welcome). It also should be noted that the filmed entertainment segment is not just movies - it is also the sales agent for content such as the product seen on television (the aforementioned SVOD performance included licensing for Bob's Burgers, as an example). Again, breaking out the movies and placing it in the Disney studio itself (which I assume will be how execs will eventually account for all the celluloid economic activity, on a combined, reported basis) will pay dividends.

Fox's movie slate is different than Disney's slate. Disney primarily focuses on big-budget bets backed by commercial concepts. Fox also goes the commercial route, but the concepts are sometimes just not as high-concept and targeted, and can appeal to older audiences. Or, Fox will go for lower-budget Oscar-type movies. For instance, last year Twentieth Century Fox released spy thriller Red Sparrow, an R-rated project starring Jennifer Lawrence. Back in 2016, it released Why Him?, a mid-budget comedy with Bryan Cranston and James Franco. Victor Frankenstein, back in 2015, is something that would not appeal to Disney management at all. In terms of Oscar stuff, Twenty-First Century's Fox Searchlight Pictures has that strategy covered, an example being Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Iger has singled this asset out as something that will not change after the purchase. One would imagine he believes that part of the studio will allow Disney to enter an area of celluloid investment with which it currently doesn't bother.

Here's the big opportunity with Fox. All the kinds of films that Disney doesn't make now that Fox does invest in could easily be used solely for streaming (Disney+, Hulu). Whether it is a horror film or an R-rated comedy, making it exclusive to streaming would undoubtedly grab subscriber signups. I sometimes think about Netflix's (NFLX) deal with Adam Sandler, which has led to The Sandler Effect, as I sometimes think of it. The movies Sandler makes exclusively for Netflix aren't great and probably wouldn't do well in theaters, but we often hear how they have been well-sampled on the service. Fair enough. The reason behind this can most likely be sourced to the unique nature of having a celebrity who consumers are normally conditioned to view as a premium ticket on date night/family night now available in their homes right away. There's no wait for a trip to Redbox months down the road. Disney can take advantage of such a phenomenon. Imagine the aforementioned Cranston/Franco comedy debuting on Hulu, or the Lawrence thriller. Imagine, too, the next Ice Age cartoon on Disney+, exclusively.

Where does this leave the rest of the slate, and the traditional theatrical window? There's plenty for that segment, as well. Fox franchises such as Avatar and Alien could continue on in theaters; so too would the Fox Marvel product. In this way, Disney could potentially have two blockbuster franchises in theaters every month. By reducing the film output on the Fox side via making some types of films streaming-only, one might assume this would make the remaining tentpoles Disney/Fox releases in a calendar year that much more valuable. This is where Disney/Fox could really make a difference in terms of shareholder value, and I think Wall Street will take notice assuming such a strategy is enacted. I believe there is a high chance it will in fact be executed. Fox Searchlight will probably be the exception in that it will represent a new investment in prestige equity for Disney. I'm not big on chasing Oscar awards as a business model, but it seems important to streaming companies like Netflix and Amazon (AMZN), so perhaps Iger, who currently runs what some might say is the most respected moneymaking studio in town, can take that trend and exploit it in a way that will consistently translate to the bottom line, and in critical terms as well.

Finally, while we can't simply add the two studio revenue streams together and look at the combination in such fashion, it nevertheless is instructive to consider that Fox brings billions in additional theatrical revenue to the table, even if the company does experience a preference toward streaming. The assumption in this case is that Iger will attempt to create new cinematic universes and franchise spinoffs based on Fox IP that will fill theaters and replace streaming exclusives. Again, this is not something the company is saying it will do, but it is something I think is an obvious move for the business. The bottom line is this: Disney will take Twentieth-Century and alter its current model to be more like the Disney-Marvel-Pixar-Star Wars model, a move that should guarantee solid returns.

Disney's Stock/Conclusion

Disney's current P/E ratio is about 16. That represents a discount to the S&P 500's P/E of about 21. The dividend yield of 1.5% isn't that attractive, however, but this is par for the course with Disney and media concerns. Investors should instead be concentrating on growth opportunities with Disney.

In my opinion, the long term favors Disney and its entry into the streaming business. But its traditional business at the multiplex is also set to grow because of the addition of Twentieth-Century Fox's IP and Iger's proven abilities at managing film franchises. It's hard to say when the stock will finally break out of its 52-week range, but the company is an investment to consider for the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.