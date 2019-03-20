Northrop Grumman: Thoughts For Your Consideration

In my last article on January 21st, I had looked at the fundamental news affecting the defense sector in 2019. However, in this article, I will focus on Northrop Grumman (NOC) as I believe the stock is at a crossroad. Nevertheless, I am leaning towards the bears winning the race as the odds seem to be stacked in their favor. To establish the most likely scenario, I will look at the fundamentals of the stock, while, also analyzing the chart using technical analysis tools.

Fundamental facets that matter:

Foreign military sales:

Foreign military sales account for 14.6% of the company's total sales and can be considered as a key growth catalyst. The firm's international sales value in 2018 came in at $4.4 billion, which is an increase of 33.25% on a year-over-year basis. Looking ahead, I expect the foreign sales level to grow further as the firm's products are enjoying a high level of demand in the international market. This is as the SABR radar Global Hawk is becoming somewhat popular in Asia and the Middle East. Thus, I expect this to boost the firm's profitability in the coming quarters.

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV):

I expect Northrop Grumman's market position to improve in the coming months. I say this as the United States government has realized the need to focus on ISR technologies. Thus, due to this, the U.S. government has placed a strong emphasis on high-tech intelligence equipment. Therefore, I expect Northrop Grumman to benefit from this shift in focus as the firm enjoys a strong position in the market of unmanned aerial vehicles. Moreover, the company has received a contract from the Japanese government to augment the BACN-equipped Global Hawk system. Hence, such development hints to investors that there will be an increased level of demand for the firm's UAVs.

Dividend growth:

Northrop Grumman may not be a dividend guru when compared to other market giants. However, I believe the firm is steadily building up its dividend profile which will help the company's share price in the long run. In 2018, Northrop Grumman marked its 15th consecutive year of rising dividend rates. This is as in May the firm's board approved a 9% hike in its quarterly common stock dividend. This, in turn, brought the annualized dividend payout to $4.80 per share. Thus, considering the past trend, I believe a similar dividend hike can be expected in the coming years. This, in turn, will bolster the firm's share price in the long term. Lastly, the firm in 2018 paid out dividends worth $821 million, which puts the annual dividend growth rate at 17.07%.

Operating expenses:

Operating expenses is a factor that has the potential of hampering Northrop Grumman's future price performance. I say this as the firm is presently incurring higher operating expenses. This is as in the last quarter the firm's total operating costs rose by 15.5% rise on a year-over-year basis. Hence, I expect the high operating expense level to place downward pressure on the company's profit margin in the quarters to come.

EV/EBITDA ratio:

A comparative analysis of Northrop Grumman's historical EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a rather gloomy picture that might be a cause of concern for some investors. I say this as Northrop Grumman's trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA ratio stands at 11.80, which is higher than the broader sector's EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.54. Hence, I believe this statistic will place a great deal of bearish pressure on the stock. This is as the firm operates in a highly capital-intensive industry.

Return on Equity and Assets:

The two areas Northrop Grumman is performing rather well are Return on Equity and Return on Assets. Northrop Grumman, over the past one year, has efficiently utilized its shareholders' funds. The ROE of Northrop Grumman stands at 42.16%, which is higher than the industry's average of 13.9%. Moreover, Northrop Grumman over the past one year has utilized its assets more efficiently than the rest of the Aerospace & Defense sector. The firm's Return on Assets stood at 7.22% against an average of 6.5% seen in the Aerospace & Defense sector. Thus, this is one of the reasons why I believe the stock should be on your watch list.

Weak annual growth rate:

Source: Simply Wall Street

The growth rate of Northrop Grumman's earnings has been weak over the past year. The earnings have risen by a mere 8.8%, which is 17.1% lower than the earnings growth rate of the Aerospace & Defense sector. Moreover, the earnings growth rate is a whopping 62.5% lower than the average earnings growth rate of the market. This is as the earnings growth rate of the Aerospace & Defense sector came in at 10.3%, while the earnings growth rate of the American stock market came in at 14.3%. Furthermore, the same trend can be seen in the revenue growth rate as Northrop Grumman's revenue over the past one year has grown by 6.7%, which is lower than that of the market. However, Northrop Grumman's revenue growth rate is above the Aerospace & Defense sector's 5.6%. Hence, due to this, I expect the stock to have a bullish recovery once it reaches the 50% Fibonacci support level.

Technical analysis:

Weekly chart:

Northrop Grumman's weekly chart indicates to investors that the near-term outlook of the stock is questionable. This is as the stock failed to breakout above the 161.8% Fibonacci resistance level at $284.20. Moreover, the 50-day moving average is about to dip below the 100-day moving average. This, in turn, adds a hint of bearishness to the firm's future price trajectory. Lastly, the lagging line of the equity is presently trading within the Ichimoku Cloud pattern, and I expect it to have a breakout below the cloud. This is as the long-term RSI is overbought which indicates that a bearish continuation is on the cards.

On the price target front, I expect the stock to fall until the 50% Fibonacci support level at $259.23. However, if the stock does break below the 50% Fibonacci support level, then I expect it to fall until the 100% Fibonacci support level at $227.28. Nevertheless, I do not expect this to occur as the stock's fundamentals are positive.

The big picture:

Overall, I expect the next few months to be tough for Northrop Grumman. This is as the firm has certain positive aspects, but I do not believe the stock will be able to overcome its short-term technical weakness. However, I would like to state that Northrop Grumman is in an odd position where there is more clarity about the firm's long-term outlook than its near-term prospects. Thus, I believe this will a great buy for investors once it falls to the 50% Fibonacci support level at $259.23. Nevertheless, before trading, do ensure that you utilize a trailing stop loss so that you are around for the next trade as capital protection is vital.

Good luck trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.