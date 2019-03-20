Amazon's Breakout May Fuel A Return To Its All-Time Highs

Amazon's (AMZN) shares have suddenly roared back to life, and now the stock finds itself on the cusp of what may be a significant breakout based on the technical charts. It could result in the shares rising back to its previous highs in September at roughly $2,000, a jump of almost 13% from the stock’s current price of $1,770 on March 20.

The chart shows that the stock has held firm at technical support around the price of $1,620. However, now the stock has risen above a critical technical downtrend at approximately $1,685 and is in the process of rising above technical resistance at $1,770. If the stock continues to climb, it will face only two minor levels of technical resistance at $1,840 and $1,900 before moving back to $2,025.

In my Market Place service, Reading The Markets, I first noted the signs for a break out started to emerge on March 14. It was at that point that the stock began to rise on lower volume levels, a sign that the number of sellers were likely waning. Now that the stock has broken free of its downtrend volume, levels have once again started to increase a sign that more buyers are moving into the stock.

Additionally, there has been a reversal in the relative strength index after trending lower for over a year. The RSI is now once again trending higher. It's a sign that bullish momentum is now re-entering the equity.

However, Amazon's stock performance should not be confused with Amazon’s business. I have noted previously that Amazon Is Now A Slowing Growth Story, based on trends in its revenue and weaker guidance. Additionally, I have had many concerns that Amazon's Stock Faces Trouble over the longer term. The company is very reliant on generating the majority of its profits and margins through its Amazon Web Service. Should AWS start seeing trends of slowing growth or shrinking margins, it could severely hurt Amazon's ability to generate the earnings growth needed to support a richly valued stock.

However, in recent weeks I have gotten the bearish thesis for Amazon wrong. Admittedly, support for the stock around $1,600 has been far stronger than I anticipated and the market, for the most part, has seemingly disagreed with my concerns and bearish thesis based on the stock performance.

For now, at least over the short term, momentum for Amazon's stock has shifted and it would suggest that the stock is heading higher, with the potential to test those previous highs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future.